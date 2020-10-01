Fox Warriors at Jackson Indians

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Fox 5-0; Jackson 5-0.
Rankings: Fox, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media; Jackson, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Fox 42, St. Dominic 10; Jackson 71, Sikeston 0.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Fox: Will travel to Jackson after game was originally scheduled to be played in Arnold. Fox has not said why the location of the game has changed. … Fox has lost its last two trips to Jackson’s home field, known as The Pit, including last season’s district championship game, 49-20. … The Warriors' last three games have been cobbled together due to COVID-19 cancellations or restrictions for St. Louis County opponents. ... Friday’s game with Jackson is the last listed on the Warriors' schedule for this season at this time. … Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 452 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s completed 13 of 30 passes for 238 yards and been intercepted once. Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 356 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Jake Waters has rushed for 523 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Luke Pisoni has made 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 38 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman Luke Allen has made 17 tackles and five tackles for loss.
On Jackson: Brought back a significant portion of its roster from last season’s Class 5 runner-up finish. ... Senior quarterback Cael Welker did not play in last week’s 71-0 win over Sikeston after being suspended for a violation of team rules per Semoball.com. Cameron Marchi stepped in and completed 8 of 11 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. ... As a team the Indians rushed 29 times for 268 yards against Sikeston. Running back Daniel Dickerson led the way with 147 yards and two touchdowns. …Defensively the Indians allowed Sikeston 47 yards of total offense and just three first downs. On average Jackson has outscored its opponents 59-7.
