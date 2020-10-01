Fox Warriors at Jackson Indians

On Fox: Will travel to Jackson after game was originally scheduled to be played in Arnold. Fox has not said why the location of the game has changed. … Fox has lost its last two trips to Jackson’s home field, known as The Pit, including last season’s district championship game, 49-20. … The Warriors' last three games have been cobbled together due to COVID-19 cancellations or restrictions for St. Louis County opponents. ... Friday’s game with Jackson is the last listed on the Warriors' schedule for this season at this time. … Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 452 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s completed 13 of 30 passes for 238 yards and been intercepted once. Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 356 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Jake Waters has rushed for 523 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Luke Pisoni has made 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 38 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman Luke Allen has made 17 tackles and five tackles for loss.