Fox Warriors at St. Dominic Crusaders

When: 7 p.m.
Records: Fox 4-0; St. Dominic 3-1.
Last week: Fox 26, Northwest 0; Farmington 29, St. Dominic 28.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Fox: Off to just its second 4-0 start this century. ... Faces St. Dominic for the first time in school history after both teams had openings due to COVID-19 restrictions for St. Louis County opponents. ... Posted first shutout win this season last week. … Senior quarterback Brock Inman has completed 10 of 23 passes for 197 yards and been intercepted once. Inman has rushed for 272 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 274 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Jake Waters had a huge game last week as he rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown. On the season he’s rushed for 433 yards and two scores. No Warrior has caught more than two passes and accumulated more than 50 total receiving yards. … Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni has made 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and recovered two fumbles. At defensive back Inman has made two interceptions.
On St. Dominic: Took a tough loss last week as Farmington scored a two-point conversion in the final 14 seconds to take a one-point lead. Farmington’s preferred offense is a lethal option rushing attack similar to what Fox runs. … Senior quarterback Gabe Serri has completed 55 of 85 passes for 859 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 565 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has caught 21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Tate Cross has caught nine passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Three other players have caught one touchdown pass. … Senior linebacker Knoll Hirtz has made 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. At defensive back Cross has made 32 tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Collin Fox has made 24 tackles. Senior linebacker Luke Thomas has made 19 tackles and two interceptions.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.