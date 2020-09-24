Fox Warriors at St. Dominic Crusaders

On Fox: Off to just its second 4-0 start this century. ... Faces St. Dominic for the first time in school history after both teams had openings due to COVID-19 restrictions for St. Louis County opponents. ... Posted first shutout win this season last week. … Senior quarterback Brock Inman has completed 10 of 23 passes for 197 yards and been intercepted once. Inman has rushed for 272 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 274 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Jake Waters had a huge game last week as he rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown. On the season he’s rushed for 433 yards and two scores. No Warrior has caught more than two passes and accumulated more than 50 total receiving yards. … Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni has made 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and recovered two fumbles. At defensive back Inman has made two interceptions.