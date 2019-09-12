When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Fox 2-0; Summit 2-0
Last week: Fox 21, Lindbergh 0; Summit 63, Fort Zumwalt East 0
Special note: Summit will host Ryan Hummert Spirit Night to honor the former Summit football player and Maplewood firefighter who died in the line of duty. There will be a collection for the Ryan Hummert Scholarship, which is given annually to a Summit senior to help with college expenses.
On Fox: Won its first two games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 10 years. Offense has leaned on the running game to tote the load. Seven players had at least two carries against Lindbergh. Junior quarterback Brock Inman leads the way with 25 carries for 212 yards. He's completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Kicked the game-winning 25-yard field goal to beat Festus 17-14 in Week 1. Senior Jake Pisoni has caught four passes for 75 yards and a score. ...Defense has allowed 21 points in its first two games but none in the second half of either game. Pisoni leads the team with 31 tackles. Carson Elwood has 22 tackles.
On Summit: Had nine-game win streak over Fox broken last season with 22-19 tough-luck loss on the road. Has won its first two games for the first time since 2015. Outscored Parkway Central and Fort Zumwalt East 110-14. Senior quarterback Andrew Klump completed 5 of 9 passes for 127 yards and four touchdowns last week. Senior receiver Deandre Knox returned from injury to catch three passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. ...Senior safety Blake Vance has a team-best 10 tackles. Defense two fumble recoveries and six sacks.