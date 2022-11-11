Francis Howell avoids repeat district title game drama with big win over Fort Zumwalt North

WELDON SPRING — Jaylen Pearson didn't want any part of feeling the way he felt almost exactly one year ago.

Howell suffered a gut-wrenching loss to Troy in last year's district championship in the most heartbreaking of ways on a touchdown on the final play of the game, but there would be no such drama in the district final this time around.

“I don't think anybody understands how upset and devastated we were about the loss last year,” said Pearson, a senior running back. “So the fact that we got a chance to redeem ourselves, come back, be a team and play as one, it's the best thing ever.”

Pearson scored a pair of TDs — including one on a huge special teams play — and fellow senior running back Brady Hultman rushed for 172 yards and three scores as the Vikings cruised past Fort Zumwalt North 42-7 in the Class 5 District 3 championship Friday night at Howell.

“Haven't gotten one in four years at this school. We're planning to go a lot further, but it was great to get one for these coaches who've been coaching me for a while,” said Hultman, who scored what would have been the game-winning TD last year before the dramatic ending. “It's a great feeling. At the beginning of this game, we were backed up in the red zone and we had guys thinking, 'Same as last year, just don't let it happen again.' It was a great all-around effort and redemption.”

Top-seeded Howell (11-0), the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and No. 2 in the Missouri Media Class 5 rankings, advanced to play at GAC South rival Timberland (9-3) in a Class 5 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 18.

The Vikings won the teams' regular-season matchup 49-14 on Oct. 7, but they will see a Wolves squad firing on all cylinders after going on the road as a No. 4 seed the last two weeks and knocking off the top two seeds in its district, Holt and Helias.

“It's huge for the seniors,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “They had that nasty taste from last year, but it's more about this year. It's a special group of guys we have in all three phases of the game. It's an unstoppable bunch when those guys are clicking.”

Third-seeded Zumwalt North (7-5), which got 173 yards rushing from senior quarterback Connor O'Neal, suffered its second loss of the season to the Vikings, but much of Friday's game proved to be closer than the season-opening 45-0 loss.

“That's a great ballclub. I've got a lot of respect for that team and I think they're going to go pretty far,” Panthers coach Joe Bacon said. “But I'm extremely proud of our boys. They could have come in here after what happened Week 1 and said, 'We don't have a shot. Let's just get through this.' But, they came out fighting and brought it for all 48 minutes.”

The Panthers took the opening kickoff and strung together an impressive drive with three first downs, marching 47 yards on 10 plays, but the 10th play resulted in a fumble that was recovered by the Vikings' Evan Piwowarski at the Howell 23.

Three plays later, Hultman took a handoff, found a hole on the right side of the line and ran 50 yards down the Howell sideline for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

“Honestly, I couldn't have done it without my guys,” he said. “I think there were maybe eight pancakes on the field. There was just a lot of room for me to score.”

The Vikings had a chance to extend their lead two drives later, but the North defense made a stand and stopped Howell on a fourth-down play from the Panther 12.

But four plays later, the Vikings defense forced another fumble and Bryant Thomas fell on it at the North 28. Five plays later, Hultman ran it in again, this time from two yards out on a direct snap, to make it 14-0 just past the midway point of the second quarter.

The Panthers put together another nice drive on the ensuing series, getting as close as the Howell 7 before a fourth-down pass sailed out of the back of the end zone with 23 seconds left in the first half and the Vikings went to the halftime locker room with a two-touchdown lead.

“Our kids haven't been able to play a four-quarter game in a long time and we were able to play a four-quarter game,” Chojnacki said. “Those guys kept it close going into halftime and then our guys came out and kind of took control of the game.”

North still trailed and still hadn't scored a point, but the halftime score was a far cry from the 35-0 deficit it faced at the break in the teams' first meeting.

“I felt like we played toe-to-toe with them,” Bacon said. “We had some opportunities and, if we capitalized on those close things, we've got a shot.”

Howell got the second-half kickoff and promptly marched 76 yards on nine plays and took a 21-0 lead on Pearson's 3-yard run exactly four minutes into the second half.

After a stop on defense, Pearson turned in the most electric play of the night, fielding a punt at his own 20, racing downfield, dodging a few tacklers, reversing field at the other 20 and going to the other side of the field for what turned out to be an 80-yard score on probably a 100-yard run in total.

“Athletes make big plays, 100 percent,” Pearson said. “I'm just gonna continue to be an athlete and make my team happy and make myself happy.”

Howell quickly used another fourth-down stop to cash in on a 24-yard TD pass from Adam Shipley to Taj Gurley and they would make it four straight scores to start the second half when Hultman ran it in from 9 yards out to make it 42-0 with just over five minutes to go in the game.

The Panthers did finally avoid a second shutout at the hands of the Vikings with a late 36-yard TD run by DJ Jones, but Howell was still able to quickly count down to an elusive district championship victory.

“We're one of eight teams left right now,” Chojnacki said. “Keeping these guys from becoming complacent is going to be a huge thing.”