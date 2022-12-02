Francis Howell caps unbeaten season by beating Fort Osage for first state championship

COLUMBIA — They chanted “Bring it here!” Friday night.

Evan Piwowarski obliged.

A senior tight end and linebacker for the Francis Howell football team, Piwowarski raced to the jam-packed stands with the trophy in his hands and sent the thousands of adoring fans into a frenzy.

The Vikings are finally state champions.

Howell beat Fort Osage 49-21 in the Class 5 finale on Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.

The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Howell (14-0) finished the mission it began last December, just weeks after it lost a heartbreaker in a Class 6 district title game to Troy Buchanan.

“It started in December when we did exit meetings with these guys,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “They were all hungry for a state championship. These guys utilized that (tough loss) throughout (the offseason).”

Howell was making its second state-championship game appearance in school history. Its first trip ended with a Class 6 runner-up finish to Blue Springs in 2012. A decade later the Vikings made good on their second chance.

Adam Shipley is a big reason why.

The junior quarterback was spectacular all game but especially in the first half as he rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more. In the last game of his first season as the varsity starter Shipley rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He hit on 9 of 13 passes for 89 yards and connected with senior tight end Brett Norfleet for both scores.

The 6-foot-7 Norfleet caught five passes for 65 yards as he proved to be unstoppable in the passing game.

“Brett’s amazing. He makes my life very, very easy,” Shipley said “He just goes up and gets the ball for me. He blocks for me. He was downfield with me, it was awesome.”

Fort Osage (11-3) made its fifth title game appearance and finished as the runner-up for the fourth time. It has been on the wrong end of state title games won by Vianney (2018), Kirkwood (2012) and Webster Groves (2009). It did win the 2015 state title when it beat Chaminade.

The Indians couldn’t muster enough offense to hang with the high-powered Vikings. After Shipley’s big first half Howell took a 35-7 lead into halftime. Fort Osage managed to get within 21 points after it recovered an excellent onside kick to start the third quarter and cashed in with a touchdown to cut the lead to 35-14 with 9 minutes and 18 seconds to go in the period.

But Howell answered with another strong drive that senior running back and linebacker Brady Hultman finished with a 12-yard touchdown run through the heart of Fort Osage’s defense. The Indians would get no closer.

Hultman rushed 14 times for 125 yards and scored twice. He had six tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins led the defense with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and forced fumble that helped nix Fort Osage’s third drive of the game.

“It’s a great feeling,” Hultman said. “You do it for the people that came before us, for the fans that show out every day but mostly we do it for our teammates, our brothers. We play for each other to win.”