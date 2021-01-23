Francis Howell Central names Radigan new head football coach

Bryan Koch was introduced as Francis Howell High’s new football coach at a celebratory shindig in April of 2007. He met with all the players, parents and supporters of the Vikings football program. Brand new jerseys were unveiled. The culture of the program was going to change and it would start the following Monday at 6 a.m. with the offseason strength and conditioning program that would be the key to everything.
When Koch arrived to lead that initial workout he found one player ready and waiting — Malach Radigan.
“It was literally Malach and I,” Koch said with a chuckle.
During Koch’s 10-year tenure, Howell transformed from homecoming cupcake into one of the area’s most competitive football programs. It never happens without Radigan.
“Francis Howell football would not be what Francis Howell football is now without Malach being there,” Koch said. “He was the catalyst for what Howell football is now.”
Now it’s Radigan who is taking over a struggling football program.
On Thursday night, Radigan was introduced as Francis Howell Central’s new football coach. He replaces Pete Eberhardt, who went 13-44 in his six seasons at the helm, including a 2-5 record this past season.
Radigan, 30, is Howell Central’s ninth coach since the school opened in 1997. He’s spent the past three years as a physical education and health instructor at Howell Central. He’s currently the head strength and conditioning coach at Howell Central, as well.
The weight room has played a significant role in Radigan’s development as a person. It was in the weight room at Howell he met Darin Cissell, who along with Koch, changed the trajectory of his life.
“I grew up in a broken home,” Radigan said. “In middle school I was a punk kid. In high school I was a punk kid.”
Raised by a single mother, Radigan had two older brothers who wound up serving prison sentences.
Radigan said he believes he was headed that way until Cissell helped him see a different path.
“He gave me value outside of sports and my athletic ability,” Radigan said.
Not long after Koch was hired, Radigan found a kindred spirit who was then his mentor and now is one his closest friends.
“Bryan Koch came in and it was perfect for me,” Radigan said. “It flipped my life right side up.”
Koch knew he had something special in Radigan when he showed up ready to work that first morning. Over the next two years Radigan reminded Koch just how special he was as he took on a leadership role in the weight room and beyond. No one was going to work harder than Radigan and he became the rock upon which the program was built.
“We were looking to change a lot of things, change the culture without uprooting everything,” Koch said. “This was the kid we were going to build everything around.”
During Koch’s tenure, Howell prided itself on having enough depth and talent that it did not have to employ two-way starters. But there were a select few players who were just so special the coaching staff couldn’t justify not starting them on offense and defense.
Among that group are Calvin Munson and Sutton Smith, both of whom have played in the National Football League. But Radigan was the first as he started at center and defensive end.
“He was one of six two-way starters in my 10 years,” Koch said. “He ran everything for us.”
Radigan graduated Howell in 2009 and played four years on the defensive line at Lindenwood University, where he was a team captain. He spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Howell before joining Howell Central’s staff in 2017.
Radigan did not coach with the football team this past season. Last January he asked for and was granted a leave of absence to spend this fall with his wife, Joy, who was pregnant with the couple’s first child, who was born in June.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Radigan wanted to make sure he could devote the necessary time and energy into being the best father and husband he could be as his family expanded. That wasn’t going to happen if he was being pulled between home, work and coaching.
“It was such a sweet blessing,” Radigan said.
Radigan had every intention of returning as an assistant coach, but when Eberthardt stepped down it opened up an opportunity and Radigan threw his hat into the ring.
“Malach’s passion for football, and more importantly, helping develop successful young adults has been his focus during his four years as a Spartan and was very evident throughout the long and extensive interview process,” Howell Central athletics director Scott Harris wrote in an email announcing Radigan’s hire.
Radigan’s passion for the student-athletes is palpable. He knows the role his coaches and teachers played in his life and credits them with helping him to where he is today. More than wins and losses, Radigan believes his biggest impact will be providing a supportive, nurturing environment for his players to develop as people.
“If we’re building better young men they’ll be better husbands, they’ll be better fathers,” Radigan said. “Better young men make better Spartans.”
Radigan has picked the brains of other coaches, including Koch and Fort Zumwalt North’s Joe Bacon. He said what really stood out about his lengthy conversation with Bacon was that they never discussed schemes and plays. They talked about developing trust with the players.
“When you talk to these guys about what makes them successful, it starts with building those relationships,” Radigan said.