Francis Howell Central names Radigan new head football coach

During Koch’s tenure, Howell prided itself on having enough depth and talent that it did not have to employ two-way starters. But there were a select few players who were just so special the coaching staff couldn’t justify not starting them on offense and defense.

Among that group are Calvin Munson and Sutton Smith, both of whom have played in the National Football League. But Radigan was the first as he started at center and defensive end.

“He was one of six two-way starters in my 10 years,” Koch said. “He ran everything for us.”

Radigan graduated Howell in 2009 and played four years on the defensive line at Lindenwood University, where he was a team captain. He spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Howell before joining Howell Central’s staff in 2017.

Radigan did not coach with the football team this past season. Last January he asked for and was granted a leave of absence to spend this fall with his wife, Joy, who was pregnant with the couple’s first child, who was born in June.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Radigan wanted to make sure he could devote the necessary time and energy into being the best father and husband he could be as his family expanded. That wasn’t going to happen if he was being pulled between home, work and coaching.