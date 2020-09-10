Francis Howell North Knights at Francis Howell Central Spartans

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Francis Howell North 0-2; Francis Howell Central 1-1.

Last week: North County 41, Francis Howell North 6; Fort Zumwalt South 42, Francis Howell Central 20.

Stream: Link will be available Friday.

On Francis Howell North: Outscored by its first two opponents this season 74-6. ... Scored its first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter last week against North County. ... Junior quarterback Marshall Swope has completed 13 of 36 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted six times. He has rushed for a team-high 54 yards. Senior running back Khaliq Thomas has 109 combined rushing and receiving yards and has a touchdown. Senior tight end Braedon Salter has five receptions for 83 yards. ... Senior linebacker Kyle McCrary has made 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior safety Robert Kyle has made 15 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Chas Hoskins has eight tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

On Francis Howell Central: Has won 13 of last 21 meetings against Howell North, including the last two. Beat Howell North 42-35 last season. ... Senior quarterback Parker Frye has completed 21 of 35 passes for 298 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted once. He has rushed for a team-high 226 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Kaden Hart has rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. Senior Kannon Cissell has 12 receptions for 175 yards. Sophomore receiver Adrian Hernandez has six receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Khristian Humes has made 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Junior linebacker Brock Spinale has made 12 tackles. Senior defensive back Dominick Slivinski has made nine tackles and two interceptions.

