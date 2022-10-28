Francis Howell North runs past Riverview Gardens to earn first district win in six years

COTTLEVILLE — Francis Howell North football coach Brett Bevill is not bashful when it comes to loving his team's rushing attack.

“We call it 'The Slot-T Mafia.' It's kind of what we're all about,” Bevill said. “We celebrate 4 yards at a time because four times three is a first down.”

The Knights offense — specifically its running game — was humming on all cylinders Friday night to the tune of eight touchdowns on nine possessions (the only one that wasn't a score was the final drive that ended with a kneel down), compiling 422 yards of total offense in a 58-12 win over Riverview Gardens in a Class 5 District 3 football quarterfinal at Howell Central's Don Muench Memorial Stadium.

With its first district victory since 2016, fourth-seeded Howell North (5-5) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Francis Howell (9-0) in a Class 5 District 3 semifinal game next Friday night. The Vikings won the teams' regular-season GAC South meeting 56-14 on Sept. 16.

“This senior class, we've all worked so hard for this,” Knights senior running back Ian Kelly said. “We've been together for the longest time and we all came tonight and fired on all cylinders. I'm just proud of all of us.”

Fifth-seeded Riverview (4-6) finished the season with three consecutive losses, but its campaign was highlighted by breaking a 20-game losing streak and winning a game for the first time in four years.

“The season as a whole was a success. A lot of people didn't expect us to do what we did. I'm proud of my guys, they played their hearts out and worked hard all season,” Riverview coach Pablo Castillo said. “The game didn't go the way we wanted. We knew what they were gonna do and they did what they were supposed to do. They ran the ball hard and played hard-nosed football.”

All told, Howell North rushed for 377 yards and seven TDs Friday behind the efforts of seniors Chris Hall, Kelly and Jordan Allen and junior Derrick Warren.

Hall led the way with 174 yards and four TDs on the ground to go over the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season.

“It's really fun,” Hall said of the Knights' myriad of good runners. “I feel like that's what makes us super deadly. You can't just focus on me or Ian. We can spread the ball out.”

Kelly was right there with him with 123 yards rushing and two scores to go along with two receptions for 40 yards and another score.

“I've got to give it to our line. They opened up some holes,” he said. “And we work on our deception constantly, so we try to make them think. It lets our speed and our line open up some holes for us.”

Howell North displayed a dizzying array of offense in the first half Friday, as the Knights had six possessions and six touchdowns on 324 yards of offense (279 on the ground).

The three-headed backfield monster of Kelly, Hall and Warren each carried the ball seven times in the half. Kelly led the way with 113 yards and two TDs on those seven carries (he also added two catches for 40 yards and a score). Hall was right there with him with 113 yards and three TDs. And Warren rushed for 40 yards.

After the Rams won the opening coin toss and deferred, the Knights made them pay with an 8-play, 60-yard drive (all on runs) and capped it with Kelly's 22-yard run to go up 7-0 just 3 minutes, 27 seconds into the game.

Riverview had a quick answer with a 4-play drive that covered 76 yards. Maxamillion McClendon had a huge 57-yard catch and run that set up quarterback James Hollins' 6-yard run that cut it to 7-6 (the PAT was blocked).

Hall's 30-yard run untouched up the middle capped a 9-play, 63-yard drive on the Knights' next series to put them up 14-6 with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.

Howell North really turned things up in a second quarter in which it outscored Riverview 30-6, including the final 30 points of the first half to blow things open.

The Rams cut it to 14-12 on Jalyn Hart's 27-yard TD catch 2:30 in, but failed on the two-point conversion run.

“Initially, I thought it was gonna be that type of game the whole game,” Castillo said. “But we just had little mistakes and our guys are starting to learn it's the little things that count. That's just kind of what happened and it was a snowball effect in this game.”

After a penalty negated a long return on the ensuing kickoff, the Knights still drove 78 yards in just six plays and went up 21-12 on Hall's 42-yard jaunt.

Howell North got the first turnover of the game, recovering a fumble on the kickoff to set up Hall's third straight TD run, this one 10 yards, to make it a 28-12 game.

The Knights then got the first defensive stop by either team and quickly turned that into points on the very next play when Kelly raced 55 yards for a TD. A penalty on the PAT enticed the Knights to go for two from close range and Warren ran it in.

Two plays later, Howell North recovered another fumble and the Knights cashed in again on the next play when QB Jordan Minter hit Kelly in stride for a 33-yard TD catch. Another penalty on the PAT resulted in another two-point try and another successful run by Warren to increase the lead to 44-12, which was the halftime score.

“That was the most fun I've had in a half,” Kelly said. “It was like we could do no wrong.”

Kelly then got into the act on the defensive side of the ball when he stepped in front of a Hollins pass at the Rams 35-yard line and returned it to the 11. Warren then got in on the running back touchdown fun with an 11-yard score on the next play to make it 51-12 and invoke the running clock.

Hall then closed the scoring with a 61-yard run early in the fourth quarter and the Knights could celebrate their first district win in six years and gear up for their rematch with the Vikings.