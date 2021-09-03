Francis Howell snaps three-game skid against Fort Zumwalt North

WELDON SPRING — Dashon Hudson is quickly emerging as a defensive game-changer for the Francis Howell football team.

The junior defensive back intercepted two passes — giving him four in two games this season. He also returned one for a touchdown — his second pick-six in as many games — to fuel the Vikings to a 42-13 win over Fort Zumwalt North in a non-conference top-10 large-schools matchup Friday night at Howell.

“We've just been at practice doing a lot of hard work, working on a lot of drills and just staying patient,” Hudson said. “And it's just worked out.”

The win was the first for Howell (2-0), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, over the Panthers since Oct. 8, 1999, snapping a three-game skid in a series that resumed on a yearly basis in 2018.

“Those guys had our number the last three years, so this senior class has seen it for three years and they were hungry to get something done for this team and for this community,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “We didn't fire on all cylinders. If we can get them firing on all cylinders, I think we're gonna be in really good shape.”

Fifth-ranked North fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2008.