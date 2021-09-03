Francis Howell snaps three-game skid against Fort Zumwalt North

WELDON SPRING — Dashon Hudson is quickly emerging as a defensive game-changer for the Francis Howell football team.
The junior defensive back intercepted two passes — giving him four in two games this season. He also returned one for a touchdown — his second pick-six in as many games — to fuel the Vikings to a 42-13 win over Fort Zumwalt North in a non-conference top-10 large-schools matchup Friday night at Howell.
“We've just been at practice doing a lot of hard work, working on a lot of drills and just staying patient,” Hudson said. “And it's just worked out.”
The win was the first for Howell (2-0), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, over the Panthers since Oct. 8, 1999, snapping a three-game skid in a series that resumed on a yearly basis in 2018.
“Those guys had our number the last three years, so this senior class has seen it for three years and they were hungry to get something done for this team and for this community,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “We didn't fire on all cylinders. If we can get them firing on all cylinders, I think we're gonna be in really good shape.”
Fifth-ranked North fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2008.
“We didn't start fast and we didn't start disciplined,” Panthers coach Joe Bacon said. “Against some teams, you can get away with that, but against a team like Howell, they'll take advantage of that, get the upper hand and then you're playing from behind and things can snowball pretty quick.”
With 2 minutes and 42 seconds left in the scoreless first quarter and the Panthers in the red zone, Hudson stepped in front of a Chris Reckel pass at the Howell 3 and returned it 45 yards to the 48.
“We just had to get the momentum going,” Hudson said. “We faced a good team and they put up a hard fight, but once we got our game plan going, we did what we had to do.”
After a stagnant start on its first two possessions, the Vikings offense then went to work, amassing a 12-play, 52-yard drive that carved up one second shy of a half-quarter of action. It was capped by a 9-yard scoring run by Jaylen Pearson for a 7-0 Howell lead.
The Vikings scored on their next two possessions as well and both came after a three-and-out by their defense.
Gabe James made it a 14-0 game with a 7-yard quarterback keeper and Kendall Gurley took a short pass from the Vikings' other QB, Booker Simmons, and turned it into a 42-yard score.
“Dashon changed the whole atmosphere of the game, I think,” James said. “He changed the offensive and defensive atmosphere. Everybody just changed.”
The scoring barrage continued in the second half, as the Vikings went 69 yards in nine plays with Brady Hultman's 1-yard run making it 28-0.
Howell then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and punched it in on the very next play from scrimmage when Simmons hit Jude James on a 12-yard scoring strike.
Hudson then punctuated the night for the Vikings with a 52-yard pick-six to keep the running clock going with a 42-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
“Dashon's a special player for us,” Chojnacki said. “What's special about him, too, is I got an e-mail on that kid about how great he was in a substitute's class today and how he's just kind of a leader of the classroom. Now, he's just taken over that role (on the field), especially on defense.”
North finally showed some signs of life on offense with two late scores.
Backup quarterback Payton Hoker hit Zach McGee for a 50-yard TD pass with 16 seconds left in the third quarter and Hoker then connected with Reckel for a 24-yard TD with 49 seconds left in the game.
“The hairs on the back of my neck were standing up at the end of the game because I had guys come and say, 'Whatever position you need me to play, I am that position,'” Bacon said. “That doesn't happen in the classroom. That's why sports are so important. So, I've truly never felt this good or excited after a loss as I do tonight.”