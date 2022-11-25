Francis Howell Vikings at Carthage Tigers

What: Class 5 semifinal

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Records: Francis Howell 12-0; Carthage 11-1

Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media; Carthage, No. 1 Class 5 Missouri Media

Last week: Francis Howell 49, Timberland 18; Carthage 35, Lebanon 14

Up next: Winner of Cape Central (10-3) and Fort Osage (10-2) at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Faurot Field in the state championship

On Francis Howell: Makes third semifinal appearance since 2012 and first since 2014 when it lost at Rockhurst in the Class 6 tournament. … Faces Carthage for the first time this century. … Will travel outside of St. Charles County for just the third time this season after playing at Lutheran North and Troy Buchanan previously. … Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 1,059 yards and 20 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has passed for 1,774 yards, 23 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 602 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has 24 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has made 118 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. At defensive back James has made 102 tackles and three interceptions. Junior cornerback Kendall Gurley has made 16 tackles and four interceptions. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robins has made 98 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.

On Carthage: Makes second semifinal appearance since 2019 when it won the Class 5 championship in an epic overtime title-game with Jackson. … Has won nine games in a row since losing at home to Class 6 Nixa 22-21 in Week 3. … Senior running back and Air Force recruit Luke Gall has been the offensive engine for the Tigers this season. He rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns against Lebanon in the quarterfinal. ... Starting quarterback Cooper Jadwin was injured in the quarterfinal and was replaced by backup Clay Kinder who stepped in and passed for two touchdowns. … Recovered three fumbles and blocked a punt that turned into three touchdowns. …No opponent scored more than 28 points on it this season and only four managed to break 20.