Francis Howell Vikings at De Smet Spartans

On Howell: Makes second consecutive district championship game and fifth since 2014. … Last won a district championship in 2014. … Has gone 0-5 against De Smet since 2006. … Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has thrown for 1,508 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 293 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior running back Dane Mohrmann has rushed for 980 yards and 15 touchdowns. Missed the season finale against Rock Bridge due to quarantine. … Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley has caught 20 passes for 342 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught 28 passes for 479 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Quincy Morris has caught 13 passes for 291 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has made 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. … Defense has made 11 interceptions, with freshman Kendall Gurley leading the way with three.