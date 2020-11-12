 Skip to main content
Francis Howell Vikings at De Smet Spartans
0 comments

De Smet vs. CBC football

De Smet's Seth Marcione rus the ball during a Class 6 District 2 Semifinal football game against CBC on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at De Smet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 6 District 2 championship.

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Seeds, records: No. 2 Francis Howell 9-1; No. 1 De Smet 4-0.

Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 5 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media

Last week: Francis Howell 13, Holt 0 (forfeit); De Smet 54, CBC 21.

Up next: Winner hosts Fox in a Class 6 semifinal.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.

On Howell: Makes second consecutive district championship game and fifth since 2014. … Last won a district championship in 2014. … Has gone 0-5 against De Smet since 2006. … Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has thrown for 1,508 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 293 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior running back Dane Mohrmann has rushed for 980 yards and 15 touchdowns. Missed the season finale against Rock Bridge due to quarantine. … Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley has caught 20 passes for 342 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught 28 passes for 479 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Quincy Morris has caught 13 passes for 291 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has made 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. … Defense has made 11 interceptions, with freshman Kendall Gurley leading the way with three.

On De Smet: Defending Class 6 champion makes third consecutive district title game appearance. …Defeated Francis Howell 31-3 in the district title game last season. … Played just two regular season games. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione has thrown for 455 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior running backs Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider are all NCAA Division I recruits. They have combined to rush for 853 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Senior receiver Ra’Shod Smith-Harvey has caught 10 passes for 117 yards. … Senior receiver Jakailin Johnson has five receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior Chris Skiljan has made a team-high 33 tackles. … Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Mekhi Wingo has made 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson has made 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior linebacker Carter Edwards saw his first action of the season against CBC and made 19 tackles with a sack.

