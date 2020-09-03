Francis Howell Vikings at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

On Francis Howell: Lost its last two against Fort Zumwalt North. ... Looked sharp against Hickman as it went into halftime with a 41-7 lead. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes completed 13 of 22 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns. Five receivers caught at least two passes. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley caught four passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Dane Mohrmann rushed nine times for 63 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty had 14 tackles. Senior defensive lineman TJ Houston and senior defensive back Gus Hetzel each had 11 tackles. The Vikings had three sacks and three interceptions.

On Fort Zumwalt North: Has won its last two against Francis Howell, including last season in a pouring rain storm. Lost its season opener for the first time since 2016, when it was knocked off by Ladue. The Panthers won their next 13 games that season and finished as the Class 5 runner-up. ... Senior quarterback Jake Newcomb did what he could to keep the Panthers in it. He completed 8 of 20 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Chris Futrell caught four passes for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns. … Defense wasn’t able to contain Battle’s electric athletes on the ground as they routinely made it into the second level. Gave up two long kickoff returns for touchdowns, too. Senior defensive back Robert Rezex and senior linebacker Eddie Angelbeck each had seven tackles. Four players had one sack including senior linebacker Parker Monnig.