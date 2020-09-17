Francis Howell Vikings at Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars

On Francis Howell: Did not play last week after it was unable to replace Granite City, which it was originally scheduled to face. ... Won its last three against Fort Zumwalt West. … Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 22 of his 41 passes for 386 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Dane Mohrmann has rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley and senior receiver Jackson Hetzel have combined for 14 receptions, 182 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Senior receiver Quincy Morris has caught two passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has made 29 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Wyatt Robins has made 20 tackles. Junior defensive lineman TJ Houston has made 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

On Fort Zumwalt West: Started 0-3 for the third time since 2011. ... Lost three in a row and four of its last six against Francis Howell. ... Schedule has been cobbled together to replace lost opponents the first three weeks with games against Jackson, Lutheran St. Charles and Hannibal. … Junior quarterback Dylan Bates made his first start of the season against Hannibal and completed 13 of his 31 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Kyle Nunn has rushed for 217 yards and a score. Junior receiver Marquis Spain has caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Jack Parker has made 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Chris Kerr has made 21 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Liam Webb has made 20 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.