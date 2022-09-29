Francis Howell Vikings at Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars

On Francis Howell: Won its last five against archrival Fort Zumwalt West. Last season’s 51-14 win was the largest margin of victory for either team in the series since 2008. … Last week’s win over Troy was Vikings' smallest margin of victory this season. The Trojans were the first team to score three touchdowns on the Vikings defense this season and were shut out in the second half. … Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has completed 41 of 62 passes for 602 yards, eight touchdowns and has been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 204 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Kendall Gurley has 10 receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet has nine receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has nine receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has 47 tackles and a sack. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robins has made 44 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. At defensive back James has 36 tackles and an interception. At defensive back Gurley has four tackles and three interceptions.