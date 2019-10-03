When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Francis Howell 4-1 overall, 2-0 GAC Central; Fort Zumwalt West 4-1, 2-0
Rankings: Francis Howell No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: Francis Howell 42, Troy 24; Fort Zumwalt West 45, Francis Howell North 6
On Francis Howell: Won regular season and district games with rival Fort Zumwalt West last season. Has won three of the last four against the Jaguars. Has won four games in a row since season-opening loss to Fort Zumwalt North. ...Junior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 37 of 70 passes for 690 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's rushed for 447 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Gideon Niboh has rushed for 546 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught nine passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Red Weber has 16 receptions for 170 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior defensive lineman Jack Larkin has 58 tackles and two sacks. Senior linebacker Charlton Watson Jr. has made 54 tackles. Junior defensive back Gus Hetzel has 29 tackles and two interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt West: Only loss this season came in Week 2 to Fort Zumwalt North, 37-20. ...Senior quarterback Jake Murphy has completed 58 of 108 passes for 879 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior running back James Strauss has rushed for 526 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Max Koviak has caught 28 passes for 542 yards and six touchdowns. He returned a punt for a touchdown last week. ...Senior linebacker Ulysses Ross has 47 tackles and two sacks. Junior linebacker Nick Matyiko has 40 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman Kaden Solverud has 19 tackles and three sacks.