Francis Howell Vikings at Hickman Kewpies

On Howell: Vikings are facing Hickman for the first time since 2015, when they won 35-0 for their third consecutive shutout victory in the series. … In its third season under coach Brent Chojnacki, Howell is optimistic about what it can do. The Vikings return several key pieces on the offensive line. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes threw for 1,382 yards, 18 touchdowns and was intercepted 11 times. He rushed for 640 yards and seven scores. Receivers Jackson Hetzel and Reid Weber caught a combined 62 passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns. … Senior safety Gus Hetzel will be key after making 79 tackles and two interceptions last season. Senior linebacker Max Wilson had 80 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five interceptions as a junior.