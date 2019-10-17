When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Francis Howell 6-1 overall, 4-0 GAC South; Holt 6-1, 3-1
Rankings: Francis Howell No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: Francis Howell 48, Francis Howell North 7; Fort Zumwalt West 24, Holt 7
On Francis Howell: A victory will clinch back-to-back GAC South championships. Has won six in a row against Holt dating back to 2009. ...Junior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 46 of 94 passes for 784 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Pipes has rushed for 490 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Gideon Niboh has rushed for 947 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's caught five passes for 117 yards and another three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has 13 receptions for 303 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Reid Weber has 18 receptions for 166 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Charlton Watson Jr. has made 69 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Jack Larkin has 78 tackles. The defense has 24 sacks and five interceptions.
On Holt: Held to lowest scoring total this season in loss to Fort Zumwalt West. ...Sophomore quarterback Cooper Brown has completed 63 of 105 passes for 973 yards, eight touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 463 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jackson Smith has caught 45 passes for 792 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Colin Bunner has caught 32 passes for 577 yards and six touchdowns. …Senior linebacker Cole Londoff has made 55 tackles and one interception. Senior safety Colton Hawks has made 53 tackles. Eleven different players have one interception.