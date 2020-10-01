Francis Howell Vikings at Holt Indians

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Francis Howell 3-1 overall, 2-0 GAC South; Holt 5-0, 2-0.
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 10 STLhighschoolsports.com large school preseason, No. 6 Class 6 Missouri Media; Holt, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Francis Howell 57, Troy 28; Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28.
Stream: HowellVikingsTV.com
On Howell: Extended win streak over Troy to at least 22. Has won its last seven against Holt and 11 of its last 13. … Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 32 of his 55 passes for 577 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 187 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Dane “Train” Mohrmann has racked up 445 yards and nine touchdowns. Last week against Troy he had 150 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught 12 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He verbally committed to Lindenwood University on Thursday. Sophomore Taj Gurley has caught nine passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Freshman defensive back Kendall Gurley has made three interceptions.
On Holt: Won its first six games last season before it was derailed by Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell and Liberty to end the regular season. Picked up a revenge win against Fort Zumwalt West last week. ... Last win over Francis Howell came in 2008, when it won consecutive years. Those are the the only wins Holts has over the Vikings this century. … Junior quarterback Cooper Brown has thrown for 976 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Junior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 498 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Jackson Smith has 571 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-best 12 touchdowns. Junior receiver Colin Bunner has caught 15 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns. … Since 2009 Holt’s defense has held Howell to 44 or fewer points twice. This season the Indians defense is allowing 17.2 points per game. Freshman linebacker Kaden Moore has made 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. Sophomore linebacker Richard Meyer has made 41 tackles. The defense had made five interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.