Francis Howell Vikings at Holt Indians

On Holt: Won its first six games last season before it was derailed by Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell and Liberty to end the regular season. Picked up a revenge win against Fort Zumwalt West last week. ... Last win over Francis Howell came in 2008, when it won consecutive years. Those are the the only wins Holts has over the Vikings this century. … Junior quarterback Cooper Brown has thrown for 976 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Junior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 498 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Jackson Smith has 571 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-best 12 touchdowns. Junior receiver Colin Bunner has caught 15 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns. … Since 2009 Holt’s defense has held Howell to 44 or fewer points twice. This season the Indians defense is allowing 17.2 points per game. Freshman linebacker Kaden Moore has made 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. Sophomore linebacker Richard Meyer has made 41 tackles. The defense had made five interceptions and recovered two fumbles.