Francis Howell Vikings at Timberland Wolves

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What: Class 5 quarterfinal.

Records: Francis Howell 11-0; Timberland 9-3.

Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media.

Last week: Francis Howell 42, Ft. Zumwalt North 7; Timberland 41, Helias 24.

Up next: Winner of Carthage (10-1) and Lebanon (11-1) in Class 5 semifinals.

On Francis Howell: Won first district championship since 2014, when it advanced to the Class 6 semifinals. … Won 13 consecutive meetings with GAC South rival Timberland since 2010, including a 49-14 win on Oct. 7. … Has not allowed any opponent to score more than 21 points. Has scored fewer than 41 points just once this season in a 35-19 win over Troy Buchanan. … Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has passed for 1,709 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 4-6 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 932 yards and 18 touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has 23 receptions for 550 yards and six touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet has 21 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has made 111 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. At cornerback James has made 93 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 93 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive back Kendall Gurley has made four interceptions.

On Timberland: Won first district championship since 2009. … Last two postseason wins came on the road at Holt and at Helias. … Has never beaten Francis Howell in any of its previous 13 meetings since 2010 including this season’s 49-14 defeat at Howell on Oct. 7. … Senior quarterback AJ Raines has passed for 2,845 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 1,065 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior running back Jaden Morrison has rushed for 603 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Tank Billings has 1,215 combined yards rushing and receiving and scored a total of 15 touchdowns. Senior receiver Creighton Ervin has made 48 receptions for 837 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Travis Reeves has made 43 receptions for 449 yards and 10 touchdowns. …Senior linebacker Ethan Wasson has made 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. Sophomore linebacker Jayden Weinhardt has made 91 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Nathan Davidson has made 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. At safety Raines has made four interceptions and 22 tackles over the past three games.