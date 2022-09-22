Francis Howell Vikings at Troy Buchanan Trojans

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Francis Howell 4-0 overall, 1-0 GAC South; Troy 3-1, 1-0.
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media; Troy, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
On Francis Howell: Had its 23-game winning streak against Troy snapped in dramatic fashion during a Class 6 district title game last season with a 23-21 loss on the last play. ... This will be the only meeting between these two this season because Howell moved into Class 5. … Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has completed 29 of 43 passes for 446 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 357 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Kendall Gurley has six receptions for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Senior tight end Brett Norfleet has eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown. Junior receiver Jude James has caught four passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman leads the team with 44 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robins has 39 tackles. James has racked up 31 tackles and an interception. Gurley has three interceptions in the defensive secondary. Nine different players have one sack.
People are also reading…
On Troy Buchanan: Stunned Howell at the buzzer last year to win a Class 6 district title and advance to the first state semifinal in school history. ... Hasn’t won at home against Howell this century. … Senior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 35 of 61 passes for 576 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 374 yards and four touchdowns, as well. Senior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns. Senior fullback Nick Bova has rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Ethan Lollar has 8 receptions for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver LeBron Mathews has nine receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker, Smith has 47 tackles and four tackles for loss and Bova has 44 tackles and three tackles for loss. Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Jahkai Lang has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.