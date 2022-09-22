Francis Howell Vikings at Troy Buchanan Trojans

On Francis Howell: Had its 23-game winning streak against Troy snapped in dramatic fashion during a Class 6 district title game last season with a 23-21 loss on the last play. ... This will be the only meeting between these two this season because Howell moved into Class 5. … Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has completed 29 of 43 passes for 446 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 357 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Kendall Gurley has six receptions for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Senior tight end Brett Norfleet has eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown. Junior receiver Jude James has caught four passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman leads the team with 44 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robins has 39 tackles. James has racked up 31 tackles and an interception. Gurley has three interceptions in the defensive secondary. Nine different players have one sack.