Francis Howell Vikings vs. Fort Osage Indians

On Francis Howell: Makes first title game appearance since 2012, when it finished as Class 6 runner-up to Blue Springs. … Faces Fort Osage for first time. … Held Carthage to its lowest scoring output this season. … Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 1,149 yards and 22 touchdowns. Junior Kendall Gurley rushed twice against Carthage for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gurley has scored 11 total touchdowns this season. Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has passed for 1,856 yards, 24 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. He’s rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet has caught 23 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has caught 27 passes for 584 yards and scored eight touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has made 125 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. At cornerback James has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and four interceptions. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.