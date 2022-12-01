Francis Howell Vikings vs. Fort Osage Indians

What: Class 5 state championship game.
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
Records: Francis Howell 13-0; Fort Osage 11-2
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media; Fort Osage, No. 7 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Previous state championship games: Francis Howell 1 (2012); Fort Osage 4 (2018, 2015, 2012, 2009).
Last week: Francis Howell 35, Carthage 13; Fort Osage 56, Cape Central 20.
On Francis Howell: Makes first title game appearance since 2012, when it finished as Class 6 runner-up to Blue Springs. … Faces Fort Osage for first time. … Held Carthage to its lowest scoring output this season. … Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 1,149 yards and 22 touchdowns. Junior Kendall Gurley rushed twice against Carthage for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gurley has scored 11 total touchdowns this season. Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has passed for 1,856 yards, 24 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. He’s rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet has caught 23 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has caught 27 passes for 584 yards and scored eight touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has made 125 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. At cornerback James has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and four interceptions. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
On Fort Osage: Makes fifth title game appearance since 2009. Won 2015 state championship by beating Chaminade 63-28 at Edward Jones Dome. Has finished as runner-up to Vianney (2018), Kirkwood (2012) and Webster Groves (2009). … Advanced to semifinals last season, losing 31-14 to Holt. … Senior quarterback Greg Menne has passed for 1,547 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Sophomore running back Ryver Peppers has rushed for 1,443 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s caught 18 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Larenzo Fenner has 61 receptions for 854 yards and eight touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Anthony Thompson has made 144 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Senior linebacker Roman Tillmon has made 131 tackles and four interceptions. He’s also blocked two punts.