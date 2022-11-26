Francis Howell wins at Carthage, advances to first state final since 2012

Francis Howell's Adam Shipley (9) hugs Francis Howell's Brett Norfleet (88) as the clock expires during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Francis Howell's Chase Garbarini (54) celebrates with Francis Howell's Brady Hultman (4) after a score during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Francis Howell's Jude James (6) makes a reception during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Francis Howell's Bryant Thomas (5) returns an interception during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Francis Howell's Kendall Gurley (26) runs with the ball during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
The Vikings last advanced to a state championship game in 2012, falling to Blue Springs.
"We're doing it like these kids said, we're doing it for this community," Francis Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. "They've been out here supporting us all year and drove 4 1/2 hours to support us today."
On the opening possession of its first state semifinal since 2014, Francis Howell's offense made quick work of the Carthage defense, marching 81 yards to paydirt, capped by Gurley's 38-yard touchdown run.
After the Vikings offense showed it was alive and well, the defense showed it was ready.
Bryles pounced on a fumble, snuffing out a Carthage drive before Gurley scored on a 15-yard end around to put the Vikings up 14-0 in the first quarter.
It was the first of five turnovers forced by the Vikings.
"When you win the turnover margin, you better win," Chojnacki said.
Anytime Carthage (11-2) found some rhythm on offense, a Howell defender was there to kill a drive.
Seniors Bryant Thomas recorded two interceptions and Brett Norfleet scooped up another fumble.
"Playing with my guys, I have full confidence in all of them," Norfleet said. "We brought it today and we got one more game."
Vikings junior Jude James recorded an interception to end a Carthage drive that held so much promise for the Tigers.
After Carthage scored on a 4-yard touchdown by senior Luke Gall to cut Howell's lead to 28-13, James made sure it wouldn't happen again.
With the defense flying around creating chaos, the Francis Howell offensive line devastated the line of scrimmage and paved the way for four touchdowns on the ground.
"It's great to have guys like that," senior Brady Hultman said. "Holes are huge and easy to run through and score from."
Hultman led the way for the Vikings with 94 yards on the ground and scored twice in the second half to put the game away. Gurley had two touches, both touchdowns, and 53 yards before a hit on a punt return limited him for the rest of the game.
Norfleet recorded two receptions, both highlight-type plays. The first for the Mizzou recruit was in the back of the end zone, and the other was tight walking the sideline to set up a Hultman touchdown in the second half.
Class 5 football state semifinal: Francis Howell 35, Carthage 13
SULLIVAN — Gavin Dace looked into the eyes of his twin brother, Gabe.
1 of 5
Francis Howell's Adam Shipley (9) hugs Francis Howell's Brett Norfleet (88) as the clock expires during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Chase Garbarini (54) celebrates with Francis Howell's Brady Hultman (4) after a score during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Jude James (6) makes a reception during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Bryant Thomas (5) returns an interception during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Kendall Gurley (26) runs with the ball during a Class 5 football semifinal game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Carthage High School in Carthage, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com