Francis Howell wins at Carthage, advances to first state final since 2012

CARTHAGE — If there was any fear of a hangover from a 266-mile bus ride, Kendall Gurley put them to rest.

If there were doubts that the opportunistic defense stayed home in Weldon Spring, Ethan Bryles alleviated them.

Now, Francis Howell's football team is headed to a place it hasn't been in 10 years — the state championship game.

"That's a pretty special group of kids over there," Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. "They're very talented, not a lot of weaknesses we could exploit."

On the rainy fields Saturday afternoon at Carthage High School, Francis Howell punched its ticket to the Class 5 state championship game with a 35-13 victory in a semifinal game.

"It's surreal," Gurley said.

Francis Howell (13-0) will square off with Fort Osage (11-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 5 championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia. It is only Howell's second appearance in a state final.

The Vikings last advanced to a state championship game in 2012, falling to Blue Springs.

"We're doing it like these kids said, we're doing it for this community," Francis Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. "They've been out here supporting us all year and drove 4 1/2 hours to support us today."

On the opening possession of its first state semifinal since 2014, Francis Howell's offense made quick work of the Carthage defense, marching 81 yards to paydirt, capped by Gurley's 38-yard touchdown run.

After the Vikings offense showed it was alive and well, the defense showed it was ready.

Bryles pounced on a fumble, snuffing out a Carthage drive before Gurley scored on a 15-yard end around to put the Vikings up 14-0 in the first quarter.

It was the first of five turnovers forced by the Vikings.

"When you win the turnover margin, you better win," Chojnacki said.

Anytime Carthage (11-2) found some rhythm on offense, a Howell defender was there to kill a drive.

Seniors Bryant Thomas recorded two interceptions and Brett Norfleet scooped up another fumble.

"Playing with my guys, I have full confidence in all of them," Norfleet said. "We brought it today and we got one more game."

Vikings junior Jude James recorded an interception to end a Carthage drive that held so much promise for the Tigers.

After Carthage scored on a 4-yard touchdown by senior Luke Gall to cut Howell's lead to 28-13, James made sure it wouldn't happen again.

With the defense flying around creating chaos, the Francis Howell offensive line devastated the line of scrimmage and paved the way for four touchdowns on the ground.

"It's great to have guys like that," senior Brady Hultman said. "Holes are huge and easy to run through and score from."

Hultman led the way for the Vikings with 94 yards on the ground and scored twice in the second half to put the game away. Gurley had two touches, both touchdowns, and 53 yards before a hit on a punt return limited him for the rest of the game.

Norfleet recorded two receptions, both highlight-type plays. The first for the Mizzou recruit was in the back of the end zone, and the other was tight walking the sideline to set up a Hultman touchdown in the second half.