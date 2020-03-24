Frazier named third football coach at Althoff, first graduate to lead the program

“We want Friday nights to be events,” Frazier said. “We want it to be something you don’t want to miss.”

Because of the pandemic, Frazier is missing out on the opportunity to sell potential players on joining the program. He can’t work the halls or spring practices in an effort to boost participation. It’s one of the biggest challenges any program faces but especially with a new coach. Frazier said the junior class that will be seniors in the fall have been crucial in trying to get their friends to give football a chance.

“They’ve taken the lead on that,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of guys that are talking to guys that didn’t play who might come out.”

Though he can’t meet in person with the players, Frazier said they plan to connect with video conferences.

“We’re making the best of the situation,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, Frazier was still working on assembling his coaching staff. That, he said, is atop the to-do list.

“That’s priority No. 1,” he said “I’m focused on building a culture.”