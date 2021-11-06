Freeburg defeats Carterville to advance to first quarterfinal since 1995

FREEBURG — Senior Eli Hoerner had attempted only two passes during the regular season.
But with Freeburg trailing in the fourth quarter and facing a crucial fourth down, the senior wide receiver heard the play call, shook out his right arm and looked over at senior Brett Holcomb.
“I just knew I was going to have to trust Brett,” Hoerner said. “I just chucked it up and I knew he’d go up get it.”
Hoerner and Holcomb connected for a first down, then combined to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to propel Freeburg to a 37-21 comeback victory over Carterville in an Illinois Class 4A second round playoff game on Saturday.
Freeburg (9-2) won its sixth consecutive game and advanced to a state quarterfinal for the first time since 1995.
“It’s hard to believe what this team has accomplished. It’s a dream come true,” senior defensive tackle Jacob Carmack said.
Freeburg will travel to face No. 1 seed Rochester (10-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Rockets have won eight Illinois Class 4A state titles since 2010.
Carterville (9-2) possessed the ball for almost the entirety of the third quarter, running 23 plays to just six for Freeburg, and took a 21-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Late in the third quarter I was getting a little nervous, because our defense had been out on the field a lot and we weren’t able to get any first downs,” Freeburg coach Ronnie Stuart said.
When Freeburg finally got the ball, Stuart rolled the dice with the trick play that changed the game on a fourth-and-9 from the Carterville 39-yard line.
Hoerner took a jet sweep handoff, sprinted right and hoisted a jump ball that appeared to be destined for the arms of perfectly positioned Carterville safety Peyton Bittle. But Holcomb jumped with Bittle, and on the way to the ground, wrestled the ball away for a 28-yard completion to keep the drive alive.
“That kid was right there and Brett stole it from him,” Stuart said. “That was a huge play. That was the turnaround right there.”
On the next play, Hoerner returned to his normal duties, hauling in a beautiful 9-yard touchdown pass on a fade pattern from Freeburg senior quarterback Landon Funderburg to give the Midgets a 24-21 lead.
“We practice that play so much when we practice our goal line, and (Funderburg) threw a perfect ball, perfect placement,” said Hoerner, who finished with nine receptions for 134 yards.
A final Carterville drive was stymied by the long reach of Carmack, who knocked down an otherwise certain completion on third down, leading to a final incompletion on fourth down.
“Batted pass. I just did what we do in practice. I couldn’t get there, so I got my hands up,” said Carmack, who also recorded a sack, deflected a punt, and made a 15-yard reception during the game.
Freeburg wound down the clock, and with 17 seconds to play, Funderburg found Holcomb for a 23-yard touchdown pass to salt away the victory. A pick-six by Hoerner on the final play of the game set the final score.
In the first half, Carterville displayed an impressive interior running game and an explosive short passing game to take an early lead. After five consecutive runs directly behind the center and guard, Carterville senior quarterback Andrew Hellriegel threw a quick out to senior Townsend Barton, who sloughed a tackle and raced 57 yards for a touchdown.
Freeburg, which rushed for 402 yards in its first-round victory over Onley Richland County, did most of its damage through the air Saturday and quickly answered the Carterville score.
Funderburg scrambled and found Carmack for 15 yards on a third-and-6, then threw off his back foot before taking a hit and found senior Owen Kehrer for 17 yards on third-and-7.
Ethan Williams ran it in from 4 yards away to knot the score at 7.
Pinned back at its 7, Carterville struck with a 93-yard bomb to Bittle. It was the third deep ball that Hellriegel threw over the top of the Freeburg defensive backs, who were sitting down in coverage anticipating quick, short passes.
“We didn’t think they were going to throw it deep as much as they did, but we adjusted, played off them and then tackled them,” Holcomb said. “We decided that 3-yard completions really won’t hurt us.”
On the ensuing drive, Freeburg again converted a crucial third down. This time, a third-and-20 bubble screen to Hoerner went for 55 yards and set up another short touchdown run by Williams to tie the game at 14.
Both explosive touchdowns by Carterville were answered within four minutes by a Freeburg touchdown.
“We got burned deep a couple of times, and our offense responded. It’s always big to be able to do that in big games," said Stuart, who is in his 17th season at the helm of Freeburg.
Freeburg senior Antonio Borja kicked a 40-yard field goal to send the Midgets into halftime with a 17-14 lead, but Carterville opened the second half with an eight-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to give the Lions the lead - a lead they held until the game-changing connection between Hoerner and Holcomb in the fourth quarter.
“It was thrill to go up and catch that ball,” Holcomb said.
Hoerner added, “This is special.”