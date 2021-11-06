Freeburg defeats Carterville to advance to first quarterfinal since 1995

“Late in the third quarter I was getting a little nervous, because our defense had been out on the field a lot and we weren’t able to get any first downs,” Freeburg coach Ronnie Stuart said.

When Freeburg finally got the ball, Stuart rolled the dice with the trick play that changed the game on a fourth-and-9 from the Carterville 39-yard line.

Hoerner took a jet sweep handoff, sprinted right and hoisted a jump ball that appeared to be destined for the arms of perfectly positioned Carterville safety Peyton Bittle. But Holcomb jumped with Bittle, and on the way to the ground, wrestled the ball away for a 28-yard completion to keep the drive alive.

“That kid was right there and Brett stole it from him,” Stuart said. “That was a huge play. That was the turnaround right there.”

On the next play, Hoerner returned to his normal duties, hauling in a beautiful 9-yard touchdown pass on a fade pattern from Freeburg senior quarterback Landon Funderburg to give the Midgets a 24-21 lead.

“We practice that play so much when we practice our goal line, and (Funderburg) threw a perfect ball, perfect placement,” said Hoerner, who finished with nine receptions for 134 yards.