Freeburg romps its way to first postseason victory in 12 years

Williams, one of 30 seniors on the Midgets’ roster, opened the scoring on Freeburg’s first possession with a 14-yard touchdown run. He also had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Williams had plenty of support.

Senior Eli Hoerner added a 31-yard TD run, a 19-yard TD catch from senior quarterback Landon Funderburg and a 73-yard TD on a pitchout from Funderburg.

Funderburg added two more touchdown passes – a 25-yard connection to senior Jacob Carmack and a 29-yard strike to senior Brett Holcomb.

“Tempo and speed really killed them,” Williams said. “I think we just kept that tempo up and performed like we usually do. I definitely thought it was going to be a lot harder game, but after the first quarter, I knew we could get a lot more points than I expected. I couldn’t be happier right now, but we’ve still got more work to do.”

Williams helped douse Stuart with a cooler of water after the game, even though Stuart thought he had the situation under control as he stood outside a large gathering of celebrating students. But Williams was as sneaky after the game as he was in the victory, delighting everyone who witnessed it.