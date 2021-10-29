Freeburg romps its way to first postseason victory in 12 years

FREEBURG — One by one, the Freeburg Midgets are checking off their accomplishments.
The Midgets met another objective Friday, overwhelming the Olney Richland County Tigers 69-19 in a Class 4A first-round football playoff game.
It marked Freeburg’s first postseason victory since 2009 when it defeated Mount Zion before losing in the second round.
“It’s been a long time,” said Midgets coach Ronnie Stuart, whose fourth-seeded team is 8-2 and will play host to fifth-seeded Carterville or visit 12th-seeded Harrisburg in the second round. “(A home game) would be great. I’m so happy for the kids. They’ve done a great job and I’m proud of them.”
Stuart said beating Nashville, Waterloo and Columbia were the Midgets’ first three goals this season. They fulfilled those missions, but taking care of business in the postseason was particularly noteworthy.
Freeburg raced to a 21-0 lead before 13th-seeded Olney (5-5) climbed within 28-13 at halftime. The second half belonged to the Midgets, however, as they outscored the Tigers 41-6 and ignited a running clock with 5 minutes, 42 seconds to play.
“Defensively, we made a couple of mistakes and offensively, we had a lot of mistakes,” senior running back/defensive back Ethan Williams said. “But we got it done and now we’re on to the second round of the playoffs. It feels good.”
Williams, one of 30 seniors on the Midgets’ roster, opened the scoring on Freeburg’s first possession with a 14-yard touchdown run. He also had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Williams had plenty of support.
Senior Eli Hoerner added a 31-yard TD run, a 19-yard TD catch from senior quarterback Landon Funderburg and a 73-yard TD on a pitchout from Funderburg.
Funderburg added two more touchdown passes – a 25-yard connection to senior Jacob Carmack and a 29-yard strike to senior Brett Holcomb.
“Tempo and speed really killed them,” Williams said. “I think we just kept that tempo up and performed like we usually do. I definitely thought it was going to be a lot harder game, but after the first quarter, I knew we could get a lot more points than I expected. I couldn’t be happier right now, but we’ve still got more work to do.”
Williams helped douse Stuart with a cooler of water after the game, even though Stuart thought he had the situation under control as he stood outside a large gathering of celebrating students. But Williams was as sneaky after the game as he was in the victory, delighting everyone who witnessed it.
“They’ve got me three times this year,” Stuart said with a laugh. “They need to find somebody else to throw that water on.”
Stuart lauded his group.
“These 30 seniors have been together since they were little,” he said. “They’ve been successful coming up through the programs. What’s so great about them is not only are they hard workers on the field and good athletes, but also off the field. It’s just a lot of fun watching this group compete. Each week they get better.”