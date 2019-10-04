SPANISH LAKE — Trinity senior James Frenchie lived up to his reputation on Friday night.
After squandering a 20-point lead late in the first half, the Titans were trying to reclaim the momentum after halftime against visiting AAA Conference Division II foe Lutheran St. Charles.
Frenchie scored on the opening second-half kickoff and added a fourth-quarter touchdown run as part of a three-touchdown night to lead Trinity in a 34-14 win.
“Frenchie being Frenchie,” Trinity coach John Randel said. “That’s something Frenchie does. They say the bigger the lights, the bigger the Frenchie. He played hard.”
Frenchie bounced off of a couple of Lutheran St. Charles defender during his 78-yard kickoff return, restoring Trinity’s lead to 26-14. His 4-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth restored the Titans’ three-score advantage. He also ran in the two-point try for good measure.
“We've got to remain the same, remain calm and stay with the course of the game,” Frenchie said. “You can’t change up. You've just got to stay with what you’ve been practicing all week.”
Trinity’s defense, led by Dionnte White’s three sacks, harassed Lutheran quarterback Aaron Coffey all night and kept standout running back Arlen Harris Jr. in check with 60 yards rushing on 19 carries.
“We all ran to the ball, crowded to the ball and the defense got a lot of execution, especially the defensive line,” White said.
Trinity (4-2, 4-0 AAA), the No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports rankings, controlled the first 18 minutes of the first half with its stingy, hard-hitting defense and a big play offense.
Lake Wilson got the Titans rolling on their second possession with a pair of big runs to advance the ball deep into Lutheran territory. Marquis Palmer capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run.
Mimes made it 14-0 with a 65-yard burst through the middle late in the first quarter. Chris Cotton pushed it to 20-0 when he opened the second quarter with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Frenchie.
Trinity’s defense forced a fumble to end Lutheran’s opening drive of the game and sacked Coffey four times in the first half. White accounted for half of those sacks.
The Titans also bottled up Harris for minus-3 yards on his first eight carries as No. 7 Lutheran fell to 5-1 overall, 2-1 in conference play.
“The defense played together as a family, all 11,” Randel said. “It was adversity all day long, but the kids have been dealing with adversity and they handled it well.”
But Lutheran’s defense got the team back in the game, forcing four turnovers in the first half, including a 40-yard interception touchdown return by Timothy Stokes Jr. midway through the second quarter to get the Cougars on the board.
Lutheran’s offense finally got some traction late in the second quarter, marching 43 yards on six plays. Harris pushed the pile into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left to cut the deficit to 20-14 at halftime.
“My hats off to Lutheran St. Charles, that’s a classy ball club and we really appreciate everything they did,” Randel said. “It was a great game tonight. We really gave the fans what they came to see.”