Friday football roundup: Cotton throws four TDs as De Smet tops SLUH; Highland beats Mascoutah

Pacific 49, Hermann 43: Senior Makai Parton scored on runs of 51 and 54 yards in the first period to help the Indians win this Four Rivers Conference game at home.

Pacific (3-5, 2-3) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Parton scored on a 51-yard run just 3:16 into the contest. He followed with a 2-yard run before pushing the lead to 19-7 with a 54-yard scoring gallop. Parton rushed for four scores and also caught a touchdown pass.

Kenny Horner brought Hermann (3-5, 2-3) to within 19-12 on a 5-yard run in the second period.

Pacific won for just the fifth time against the Bearcats over the last 19 games.

Washington 47, Fort Zumwalt East 18: Cam Millheiser ran for four scores as the Blue Jays won this GAC Central game on the road.

Landon Boston broke a 14-all tie with a 19-yard interception return in the first minute of the second half.

Millheiser added runs of 16 and 7 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Washington (5-3, 3-2) has won three in a row.

Brennan Wilson ran for two scores and threw for another for East (1-7, 1-4).