Friday football roundup: Epps' big night helps Chaminade roll; St. Dominic, Lift for Life win first district titles

Cam Epps rushed for 375 yards and four touchdowns to lead Chaminade to a 55-20 victory Friday at Fort Zumwalt Zumwalt North in the Class 5 District 3 football final.
Epps scored three of his touchdowns as the Red Devils (7-5) rolled to a 35-7 lead in the first quarter and earned their third consecutive Class 5 quarterfinal appearance.
Chaminade advanced to play host to Holt (11-0) at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 for a berth in the Class 5 semifinals.
Epps, an Oklahoma State commit, rushed for touchdowns of 17, 21 and 54 yards in the first quarter. He added a 9-yarder in the third quarter as part of his 375-yard night, which tied for the area's single-game best this season with Pacific's Makai Parton (Sept. 10).
Gary Barbour also rushed for 11 yards and two scores for Chaminade. Defensively, Nick Divis had a team-high eight solo tackles and one interception.
CBC 42, SLUH 14: Patrick Heitert passed for three touchdowns and 196 yards as CBC rolled to the Class 6 District 1 title at home.
The Cadets (11-1) earned their 20th consecutive victory against the Jr. Bills (7-4) dating to the 2005 season and captured their first district title since 2018.
CBC advanced to play host to Lee's Summit North (11-1) at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in a Class 6 semifinal. It will be the first meeting between the programs this century.
Against SLUH, the Cadets led 28-0 by the early stages of the second quarter en route to their 11th consecutive victory.
Heitert's three TD went to three different receivers -- one each to Jeremiah McClellan (30 yards), Dakotah Mayo (15 yards) and Ayden Robinson-Wayne (29 yards).
Also, Dylan Van rushed for two touchdowns and 105 yards while Ralph Dixon rushed for one TD and 103 yards.
Defensively, Michael Teason had an interception for the Cadets. Lucas McAllister had a team-leading seven solo tackles.
North County 24, Hillsboro 0: The Raiders avenged their only loss of the season and won their first district title since 2004 in the process.
Nolan Reed rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter and hit Andrew Civey for a 72-yard TD pass 2:16 before halftime for a 14-0 lead.
Grant Mullins' 24-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed that advantage to 17-0 and Jobe Smith returned an interception 27 yards for a score midway through the fourth quarter to ice the victory.
Smith rushed for 113 yards while Reed completed nine of 12 passes for 136 yards.
North County (11-1) advanced to play host to Vashon (9-1) at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 in a Class 4 quarterfinal in Bonne Terre.
The District 1 champion Raiders fell 42-7 to Hillsboro (9-2) on Sept. 17.
Jackson 52, Seckman 14: The Jaguars' history-making season ended as they fell in the Class 5 District 1 final to the defending Class 5 state champion.
In the first district final in program history, Seckman (9-3) was led by Cole Ruble's 169 yards rushing and 80 yards passing. Ruble, who also rushed for a touchdown, finished the season with 2,555 rushing yards.
Also, Ty Kitchen rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown and Hayden Gaterer had a team-leading nine solo tackles. Ben Hyde recovered a fumble for the Jaguars.
Jackson (11-0), winner of 25 consecutive games, advanced to play host to Summit (11-0) at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in a Class 5 quarterfinal.
Lift for Life 58, New Madrid County Central 34: The Hawks scored 28 points in the final 6:27 to pull out a wild victory for the first district title in program history.
Avion Bass scored the go-ahead touchdown with 6:27 to play to give Lift for Life a 42-34 lead and Da'Kion Phillips scored two touchdown runs, including a 54-yarder, after fumble recoveries in the Class 2 District 1 final in New Madrid.
Phillips scored four touchdowns and Bass had three to lead the Hawks (8-4), who advanced to play Lutheran St. Charles (9-2) in the Class 2 quarterfinals.
Lift for Life had lost in two previous district finals in 2018 and 2019 to Lutheran North.
New Madrid County Central led 14-6 late in the first quarter before Lift for Lift got touchdown runs from Phillips, Bass and Kalvyn Owens for a 28-14 halftime lead.
Bass scored on a 2-yard run early in the third quarter to push the Hawks' lead to 34-14, but Central scored three consecutive touchdowns to tie the game 34-34.
St. Dominic 42, Hazelwood East 21: Three different players rushed for touchdowns as the Crusaders won the first district title in program history.
Jackson Overton rushed for three of the scores for the Crusaders (8-4). His 2-yard run 21 seconds before halftime gave the Crusaders a 28-13 lead, and his 1-yard run midway through the third quarter pushed the advantage to 35-13.
Matthew Willenbrink also rushed for a pair of TDs, a 54-yarder that tied the game 7-7 early in the first quarter and another TD with seven minutes to play to retore the three-touchdown advantage.
Mekhi Holmes threw three touchdown passes, including two to Jeremiah Dorsey, for the Spartans (6-6), who were the higher-seeded team in the Class 4 District 4 final but had to play in O'Fallon because MSHSAA banned Hazelwood schools from hosting games due to the district's COVID-19 policies.
St. Dominic (8-4) advanced to play in its first quarterfinal against the winner of Saturday's Class 4 District 3 final between MICDS (10-0) and Parkway North (8-3).
Owensville 40, Priory 26: Austin Lowder rushed for four touchdowns, including two in the second half, as the Dutchmen broke a 20-20 halftime tie to win the Class 3 District 4 title.
Brandon Decker scored the go-ahead TD for Owensville (9-2) on a 2-yard run with 7:41 left in the third quarter. Lowder added touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards in the fourth quarter; he rushed for TDs of 30 and 21 yards in the first quarter.
The Ravens (8-4) trailed 20-6 after the first quarter but forced the tie by scoring the only 14 points of the second quarter.
The Dutchmen advanced to play at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Cardinal Ritter in a Class 3 quarterfinal. It's the rematch of a 57-8 Ritter victory last season in a first-round district game.
Owensville last reached the quarterfinals in 2016, falling to Monett that season.