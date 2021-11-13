Friday football roundup: Epps' big night helps Chaminade roll; St. Dominic, Lift for Life win first district titles

Lift for Life had lost in two previous district finals in 2018 and 2019 to Lutheran North.

New Madrid County Central led 14-6 late in the first quarter before Lift for Lift got touchdown runs from Phillips, Bass and Kalvyn Owens for a 28-14 halftime lead.

Bass scored on a 2-yard run early in the third quarter to push the Hawks' lead to 34-14, but Central scored three consecutive touchdowns to tie the game 34-34.

St. Dominic 42, Hazelwood East 21: Three different players rushed for touchdowns as the Crusaders won the first district title in program history.

Jackson Overton rushed for three of the scores for the Crusaders (8-4). His 2-yard run 21 seconds before halftime gave the Crusaders a 28-13 lead, and his 1-yard run midway through the third quarter pushed the advantage to 35-13.

Matthew Willenbrink also rushed for a pair of TDs, a 54-yarder that tied the game 7-7 early in the first quarter and another TD with seven minutes to play to retore the three-touchdown advantage.