Friday football spotlight: A year later, memory of forfeit still stings St. Mary's

Before MSHSAA altered its private-school multiplier, St. Mary’s competed in Class 4. Its raw enrollment is about 275 boys but MSHSAA doubles all single-gender school enrollments. Because the Dragons have won just one district title in the last six years they were not affected by the multiplier. They actually moved down into Class 3.

Last year it was St. Mary’s that baptized Valle in the Class 3 playoffs. The Dragons scored a pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back as they routed the Warriors 55-22 in the district semifinal at Father John Dempsey Field in Ste. Genevieve.

Valle went into the offseason and got to work. It appears work well done.

The Warriors have outscored their opponents on average 54-11 and have posted four shutouts. The only opponent Valle hasn’t put down with a 35-point mercy-rule running clock this season was Ste. Genevieve, which is beat by 34 last week, 69-35.

“They’re a very good ball club,” Turner said. “You don’t win in the fashion they’ve won without being a good football team. Our eyes are open. No one is looking past these guys. No one is taking last year’s game for granted.”