Friday football spotlight: A year later, memory of forfeit still stings St. Mary's
A year ago Ken Turner sat outside and wondered how he would break the news.

In his first season as the St. Mary’s football coach, Turner rode the roller coaster of an offseason completely interrupted by COVID-19 and a regular season that started, stopped and then started again.

St. Mary’s shut it all out and played its best football when the weather turned cold. The Dragons had just throttled small school powerhouse Valle Catholic the week prior and appeared to be on the cusp of a lengthy playoff run.

St. Mary’s never got to finish the race. During the time the Dragons were supposed to be loading up the bus and making the trek to Kennett for the district final they were together in the gym. Turner had to tell them their season was over after a positive COVID-19 test and related contact tracing forced St. Mary’s to forfeit.

“That was a rough day. I’ll never forget it, they’ll never forget it,” Turner said. “I knew early and kind of sat outside by myself for a bit. They called them to the gym and I had to tell them. They kind of had an idea because kids were going home (throughout the day). They didn’t know we weren’t going to play and it was that many.”

The season was going to end at some point, with a win in the state championship game or a defeat along the way. That the Dragons were mere hours away from letting it play out on the field only made the end hit that much harder.

“We remember that feeling when we couldn’t play last year, seeing our seniors' faces when they were crying,” senior standout receiver Kevin Coleman Jr said. “We couldn’t get the opportunity to play, we’re going to take advantage of that (this year).”

A year later the Dragons are back in the district championship game. And making it all the sweeter is it will be played on their field.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 seed, St. Mary’s (8-1) hosts No. 2 seed Valle Catholic (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The game is open to the public and expected to sell out.

Across the state, district championship games will be played Friday night and Saturday afternoon. After two weeks with a multitude of one-sided affairs, this week appears loaded with top-notch games between some of the state’s best teams.

In Class 6, Francis Howell will host Troy in what should be a humdinger of a showdown between GAC South rivals. In Class 5, Holt hosts its first district final and welcomes reigning Class 4 champion Helias, which bumped up a class this season. In Class 4, St. Dominic is chasing its first district title when it hosts the higher seeded Hazelwood East, which has been barred from hosting playoff games because of the Hazelwood School District’s rigorous COVID-19 spectator policy. In Class 2, Lutheran St. Charles hosts Duchesne in a rematch from last season that was a one-score affair that came down to the last play.

But nowhere in Missouri can you find a game with two better teams than Friday night on the South Side. St. Mary’s is the No. 1 team in Class 3 Missouri Media poll. Valle is No. 2. This game could have been a state championship. It could have been a semifinal. Instead it’s a district championship pitting two teams that, historically, are not in the same stratosphere.

Valle has won 15 state championships, which ties it with Webb City for the most in state history. Its most recent title came in 2019, when it once again won Class 1. The Warriors have won 23 district championships.

St. Mary’s has never played for a state championship. The Dragons have two semifinal appearances in school history, their most recent in 2019. They have won six district championships and had they not forfeited last season had the chance to win back-to-back district titles for just the second time ever.

It’s this history that has put Valle and St. Mary’s in front of one another. Prior to the 2020 season the Missouri State High School Activities Association introduced a private school multiplier that is based on a team’s success. Schools receive points for district championships, state semifinals and state championships won over a six-year period. Schools are then moved up no more than two classes above their raw enrollment. Valle’s enrollment is right around 130 students, but past success has pushed the tiny Ste. Genevieve-based school into Class 3.

Before MSHSAA altered its private-school multiplier, St. Mary’s competed in Class 4. Its raw enrollment is about 275 boys but MSHSAA doubles all single-gender school enrollments. Because the Dragons have won just one district title in the last six years they were not affected by the multiplier. They actually moved down into Class 3.

Last year it was St. Mary’s that baptized Valle in the Class 3 playoffs. The Dragons scored a pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back as they routed the Warriors 55-22 in the district semifinal at Father John Dempsey Field in Ste. Genevieve.

Valle went into the offseason and got to work. It appears work well done.

The Warriors have outscored their opponents on average 54-11 and have posted four shutouts. The only opponent Valle hasn’t put down with a 35-point mercy-rule running clock this season was Ste. Genevieve, which is beat by 34 last week, 69-35.

“They’re a very good ball club,” Turner said. “You don’t win in the fashion they’ve won without being a good football team. Our eyes are open. No one is looking past these guys. No one is taking last year’s game for granted.”

St. Mary’s is on a mission to make up for what could have been last year. Those seniors put their helmets and pads away the day they were supposed to be using them. They never got to take one last bus ride with their teammates. Never got one last postgame huddle together. It’s the memory of those guys that these Dragons have used to push themselves this season.

“We’re holding those guys on our back and we’re just going to try playing each week (the rest of the season),” Turner said.

Last season St. Mary’s overcame Valle’s home-field advantage. After playing in St. Louis and St. Louis County before limited spectators, the stands were packed at Dempsey Field. It’s among the most unique venues in the state as the south end zone of the stadium sits at the bottom of a hill, overlooked by Crestlawn Cemetery.

“That’s one of the first things I saw,” Coleman said.

St. Mary’s doesn’t have headstones nearby, but it has started to develop its own traditions. One of which is an inflatable tunnel complete with flame-throwing pyrotechnics as the players take the field. Coleman said when he comes through the smoke and the fire it’s one final reminder that today could be his last time playing for St. Mary’s.

“I know when I walk through that tunnel it’s all or nothing,” Coleman said. “The only thing that’s on my mind is a win and seeing my team smiling at the end. I play each and every game like it’s my last because I remember that feeling last year when I couldn’t play anymore and it was out of my hands. As the playoffs come I feel like it’s in our hands to keep us going.”

