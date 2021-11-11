Friday football spotlight: A year later, memory of forfeit still stings St. Mary's

A year ago Ken Turner sat outside and wondered how he would break the news.
In his first season as the St. Mary’s football coach, Turner rode the roller coaster of an offseason completely interrupted by COVID-19 and a regular season that started, stopped and then started again.
St. Mary’s shut it all out and played its best football when the weather turned cold. The Dragons had just throttled small school powerhouse Valle Catholic the week prior and appeared to be on the cusp of a lengthy playoff run.
St. Mary’s never got to finish the race. During the time the Dragons were supposed to be loading up the bus and making the trek to Kennett for the district final they were together in the gym. Turner had to tell them their season was over after a positive COVID-19 test and related contact tracing forced St. Mary’s to forfeit.
“That was a rough day. I’ll never forget it, they’ll never forget it,” Turner said. “I knew early and kind of sat outside by myself for a bit. They called them to the gym and I had to tell them. They kind of had an idea because kids were going home (throughout the day). They didn’t know we weren’t going to play and it was that many.”
The season was going to end at some point, with a win in the state championship game or a defeat along the way. That the Dragons were mere hours away from letting it play out on the field only made the end hit that much harder.
“We remember that feeling when we couldn’t play last year, seeing our seniors' faces when they were crying,” senior standout receiver Kevin Coleman Jr said. “We couldn’t get the opportunity to play, we’re going to take advantage of that (this year).”
A year later the Dragons are back in the district championship game. And making it all the sweeter is it will be played on their field.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 seed, St. Mary’s (8-1) hosts No. 2 seed Valle Catholic (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The game is open to the public and expected to sell out.
Across the state, district championship games will be played Friday night and Saturday afternoon. After two weeks with a multitude of one-sided affairs, this week appears loaded with top-notch games between some of the state’s best teams.
In Class 6, Francis Howell will host Troy in what should be a humdinger of a showdown between GAC South rivals. In Class 5, Holt hosts its first district final and welcomes reigning Class 4 champion Helias, which bumped up a class this season. In Class 4, St. Dominic is chasing its first district title when it hosts the higher seeded Hazelwood East, which has been barred from hosting playoff games because of the Hazelwood School District’s rigorous COVID-19 spectator policy. In Class 2, Lutheran St. Charles hosts Duchesne in a rematch from last season that was a one-score affair that came down to the last play.
But nowhere in Missouri can you find a game with two better teams than Friday night on the South Side. St. Mary’s is the No. 1 team in Class 3 Missouri Media poll. Valle is No. 2. This game could have been a state championship. It could have been a semifinal. Instead it’s a district championship pitting two teams that, historically, are not in the same stratosphere.
Valle has won 15 state championships, which ties it with Webb City for the most in state history. Its most recent title came in 2019, when it once again won Class 1. The Warriors have won 23 district championships.
St. Mary’s has never played for a state championship. The Dragons have two semifinal appearances in school history, their most recent in 2019. They have won six district championships and had they not forfeited last season had the chance to win back-to-back district titles for just the second time ever.
It’s this history that has put Valle and St. Mary’s in front of one another. Prior to the 2020 season the Missouri State High School Activities Association introduced a private school multiplier that is based on a team’s success. Schools receive points for district championships, state semifinals and state championships won over a six-year period. Schools are then moved up no more than two classes above their raw enrollment. Valle’s enrollment is right around 130 students, but past success has pushed the tiny Ste. Genevieve-based school into Class 3.
Before MSHSAA altered its private-school multiplier, St. Mary’s competed in Class 4. Its raw enrollment is about 275 boys but MSHSAA doubles all single-gender school enrollments. Because the Dragons have won just one district title in the last six years they were not affected by the multiplier. They actually moved down into Class 3.
Last year it was St. Mary’s that baptized Valle in the Class 3 playoffs. The Dragons scored a pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back as they routed the Warriors 55-22 in the district semifinal at Father John Dempsey Field in Ste. Genevieve.
Valle went into the offseason and got to work. It appears work well done.
The Warriors have outscored their opponents on average 54-11 and have posted four shutouts. The only opponent Valle hasn’t put down with a 35-point mercy-rule running clock this season was Ste. Genevieve, which is beat by 34 last week, 69-35.
“They’re a very good ball club,” Turner said. “You don’t win in the fashion they’ve won without being a good football team. Our eyes are open. No one is looking past these guys. No one is taking last year’s game for granted.”
St. Mary’s is on a mission to make up for what could have been last year. Those seniors put their helmets and pads away the day they were supposed to be using them. They never got to take one last bus ride with their teammates. Never got one last postgame huddle together. It’s the memory of those guys that these Dragons have used to push themselves this season.
“We’re holding those guys on our back and we’re just going to try playing each week (the rest of the season),” Turner said.
Last season St. Mary’s overcame Valle’s home-field advantage. After playing in St. Louis and St. Louis County before limited spectators, the stands were packed at Dempsey Field. It’s among the most unique venues in the state as the south end zone of the stadium sits at the bottom of a hill, overlooked by Crestlawn Cemetery.
“That’s one of the first things I saw,” Coleman said.
St. Mary’s doesn’t have headstones nearby, but it has started to develop its own traditions. One of which is an inflatable tunnel complete with flame-throwing pyrotechnics as the players take the field. Coleman said when he comes through the smoke and the fire it’s one final reminder that today could be his last time playing for St. Mary’s.
“I know when I walk through that tunnel it’s all or nothing,” Coleman said. “The only thing that’s on my mind is a win and seeing my team smiling at the end. I play each and every game like it’s my last because I remember that feeling last year when I couldn’t play anymore and it was out of my hands. As the playoffs come I feel like it’s in our hands to keep us going.”
Week 12 high school football games to watch
Cardinal Ritter Lions at Lutheran North Crusaders
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 District 3 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Cardinal Ritter 5-6; No. 1 Lutheran North 7-3.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 60, St. Charles West 0; Lutheran North 52, Orchard Farm 3.
Up next: Priory (8-3) or Owensville (8-2).
Previous district titles: Cardinal Ritter 15 (86, 90, 91, 94, 95, 98, 01, 05, 08, 09, 10, 14, 15, 18, 20); Lutheran North 30 (79, 80, 81, 83, 84, 85, 87, 88, 90, 93, 97, 98, 99, 00, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 20).
On Ritter: Ended the regular season with losses to Jackson (twice), St. Mary’s and Bowling Green. ... Was awarded a forfeit win over East Prairie in the first round of the district tournament. Won its first game on the field last week since Sept. 24, when it defeated St. Dominic 42-21. … Has lost six to Lutheran North in last seven meetings, including a forfeit loss in 2019 due to use of an ineligible player. Ritter won that game on the field 27-13. … Didn’t win any of its three regular season games last season before it advanced to the Class 3 semifinals, where it was defeated by eventual champion Blair Oaks. … Cardinal Ritter has not submitted full statistical data to STLhighschoolsports.com.
On Lutheran North: Won four in a row since losing 56-37 to MICDS on Oct. 1. Outscored its first two district tournament opponents Soldan and Orchard Farm a combined 110-9. Has scored 50 or more points in all but one victory this season. … Senior quarterback Brian Brown has passed for 1,989 yards 25 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 562 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Jaylin Carson has rushed for 739 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Kevon Jacobs has 43 receptions for 715 yards and seven touchdowns. Freshman receiver Justin Price has 13 receptions for 317 yards and five touchdowns. … Sophomore defensive lineman Demetrious Jones has made 58 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. Chuck Sills has made 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior Chris Moore has made 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three interceptions. Senior defensive back Julian Juszczyk has made 31 tackles and four interceptions.
Troy Trojans at Francis Howell Vikings
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Troy 9-2; No. 1 Francis Howell 10-1.
Rankings: Howell, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Troy 34, Hazelwood Central 22; Francis Howell 63, Timberland 32.
Up next: Park Hill South (11-0) or Liberty North (9-1).
Previous district titles: Troy 3 (87, 88, 91); Francis Howell 11 (95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14).
On Troy: Considers this game the biggest in program history. Has not advanced beyond the district round since 1991. … Narrowly lost to Francis Howell at home 41-38 on Sept. 24 after Howell drove 99 yards in the final two minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown. …Scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter last week to rally past Hazelwood Central. … Junior quarterback Charos Sutton has passed for 1,989 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for 909 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 745 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior receiver Nathan Ryan has 42 receptions for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season of varsity football. … At linebacker Smith has 99 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Jase Sanders has made 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Junior defensive lineman Jahkai Lang has made 37 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception.
On Francis Howell: Advanced to its third consecutive district championship game. Lost the last two to De Smet. ... Rematches with Troy, which it rallied to defeat 41-38 on Sept. 24 when it drove 99 yards in the final two minutes. Troy’s 32 points scored are the most the Vikings have allowed in a win this season. Has won at least 23 in a row against Troy dating back to 2002. … Won five in a row after losing to Holt 42-32 on Oct. 1. … Senior quarterbacks Booker Simmons and Gabe James have shared the job this season. Simmons has passed for 1,250 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. James has passed for 757 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted twice while rushing for 587 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Jaylen Pearson has rushed for 567 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jude James has 31 receptions for 626 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Wyatt Robins has made 105 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. Junior defensive lineman Ethan Bryles has made 41 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks. Junior defensive back Dashon Hudson has made 23 tackles and seven interceptions.
Eureka Wildcats at Summit Falcons
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 District 2 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Eureka 9-2; No. 1 Summit 10-0.
Rankings: Summit, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Eureka 28, Ladue 17; Summit 27, Lafayette 0.
Up next: Seckman (9-2) or Jackson (10-0).
Previous district titles: Eureka 16 (90, 93, 96, 97, 98, 00, 02, 05, 08, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 19); Summit 13 (95, 98, 99, 01, 04, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15).
On Eureka: Faces Summit for the first time in 12 years. Won nine of 11 meetings against its Rockwood School District rival between 1999 and 2009. … Won back-to-back games after losing in overtime to Kirkwood 30-29 in regular-season finale. … Has not been shut out in at least two decades … Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel had a throwback game last week against Ladue as he rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns. On the season he’s rushed for 1,640 yards and 25 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Carson Smith has passed for 1,726 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior receiver Aidan Fonke has 25 receptions for 427 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Meyer has 19 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has made 94 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Matrell Brown has made 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Meyer has made 31 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Omarion Thomas has 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and six sacks. Junior defensive back Allen Brown has five interceptions.
On Summit: Shattered school record for consecutive wins behind its stellar defense. Outscored its opponents on average 40-3. Has posted three shutouts in its last four games and has five shutouts. Has yet to allow any opponent to score more than eight points in a game. Allowed four touchdowns all season. … Senior quarterback Mason Brown has passed for 936 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 620 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. Senior running back Dareonte Turman has rushed for 529 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Drew Krobath has 35 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Camden Pye has 23 receptions for 286 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior defensive end Andrew Mehrhoff has made 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a sack. As a unit the defense has made 42 sacks, 10 interceptions and recovered 17 fumbles.
Valle Catholic Warriors at St. Mary’s Dragons
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 District 2 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Valle 10-0; No. 1 St. Mary’s 8-1.
Rankings: Valle, No. 2 Class 3 Missouri Media; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Valle 69, Ste. Genevieve 35; St. Mary’s 55, Herculaneum 6.
Up next: Park Hills Central (9-1) or Kennett (8-2).
Previous district titles: Valle 23 (80, 81, 83, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 95, 05, 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19); St. Mary’s 6 (89, 03, 05, 12, 13, 19).
On Valle: Dominated its first 10 opponents by an average of 54-11. Posted four shutouts and only allowed two opponents to score more than 14 points. … Allowed a season-high 35 points to Ste. Genevieve last week. Defeated Ste. Genevieve 46-0 in Week 2. … Has scored 50 or more points seven times. Has broken 60 points three times. … 15 state championships ties it with Webb City for the most in state history. … Moved into Class 3 last season due to MSHSAA’s new private school multiplier that elevates teams beyond their raw enrollment based on district titles, state semifinals and state championships won over a six-year period. …Lost at home last season to St. Mary’s 55-22 in a district semifinal. … Running back Bryce Giesler rushed for 283 yards and scored six touchdowns in last week’s win over Ste. Genevieve.
On St. Mary’s: Won seven in a row since home loss to Illinois Class 8A quarterfinalist Neuqua Valley (10-1) on Sept. 10. … Defeated Valle Catholic 55-22 in a district semifinal last season but did not play in the district championship game after a positive COVID-19 test forced it to forfeit. ... Has not won a game against an area opponent by less than 42 points and that includes Lutheran North, Lutheran St. Charles, Borgia, St. Dominic, Cardinal Ritter, John Burroughs and Herculaneum. … Standout senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has 22 receptions for 504 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s scored 17 total touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown last week against Herculaneum. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,297 yards, 21 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 505 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 16 receptions for 280 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 62 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and made one interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has made 27 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has made five interceptions.
SLUH Jr. Bills at CBC Cadets
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 5 SLUH 7-3; No. 1 CBC 10-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: SLUH 35, Marquette 28; CBC 42, De Smet 7.
Up next: Lee’s Summit North (10-1) or Joplin (10-1).
Previous district titles: SLUH 20 (70, 73, 80, 83, 84, 85, 88, 91, 92, 93, 94, 96, 98, 99, 01, 06, 07, 08, 09, 11); CBC 15 (81, 82, 87, 89, 00, 04, 06, 09, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18).
On SLUH: Won at Lindbergh and at Marquette to advance to the district title game. ... Lost its regular-season matchup with CBC 59-27 on Sept. 24. Has lost its last 19 to CBC. Last win over the Cadets came in 2005. … Scored the tiebreaking touchdown last week against Marquette with 29 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. …Senior quarterback Luke Johnston has passed for 2,043 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted nine times. Senior running back Derrick Baker has rushed for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Chris Brooks Jr. has 949 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-high 18 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo has 844 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Louis Kertz has made 114 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior safety Phillip Bone has made 106 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker DonTavion Sullivan has made 104 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Caden Owens has made 74 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
On CBC: Won 10 in a row. Plays in first district championship game since 2018 after being knocked out by De Smet the last two years in a semifinal. ... Won 19 in a row against SLUH and has not lost to the Jr. Bills since 2005. … Defense smothered De Smet last week as it held the Spartans to their lowest offensive output this season. ... Won its first two district games against Vianney and De Smet a combined 107-7. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,412 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 327 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 33 receptions for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 47 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has made 75 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior Kendall Huston has made 48 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions.