Friday football spotlight: Boss tasked with restoring the roar at Herculaneum

“You really need patience and time. You have to have both those things,” Boss said. “Just the complete mental grind of lifting all the time, finishing all your reps and pushing yourself to exhaustion. If you can do that in weight room you have that to fall back on, you can trust yourself to do it in the fourth quarter.”

Sobol never had that problem — his older brother, Jeff, wouldn’t let him. When the Blackcats were rolling in their day, the Sobol boys were a big part of it. Jeff, a 6-foot-3 lineman who went on to play at Illinois and then Eastern Illinois, dragged his brother out of bed at 5 a.m. every day to hit the weight room before school.

Only the weight room wasn’t open that early in the morning. So Jeff gave younger brother a boost. Mike slipped in through a window and opened the door from the inside.

“There were some mornings I didn’t want to wake up, but he was my driving force to get up. He’d pick me up and throw me in the car,” Sobol said with a laugh. “We got there early. That was kind of our thing. Toward the end of the year we had more and more kids come in with us and that’s kind of what it takes.”