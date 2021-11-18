 Skip to main content
Friday football spotlight: Franklin's full-court press convinced Prete to suit up for Vashon
Friday football spotlight: Franklin's full-court press convinced Prete to suit up for Vashon

Coi Prete was done with football.

He played as a freshman at Miller Career Academy in the fall of 2018 and decided he’d rather spend his time doing something else.

Anything else, actually.

“It wasn’t for me,” Prete said.

When he walked through the doors at Vashon as a sophomore he was quite happy with his decision and enjoying his newfound free time.

Then Will Franklin laid eyes on him.

At the time Franklin was in his first season as the Wolverines football coach and was in need of bodies. Franklin assumed control of a program that went 1-9 in 2018, 4-7 in 2017, hadn’t won a district title since 2011 and was a complete afterthought living in the shadow of Vashon’s dominating boys basketball team.

Franklin worked the halls every day in an attempt to pump up participation. Nobody got worked harder than Prete. Franklin chased Prete through the building, pleaded with his mother to nudge him back to football and even enlisted the pastor from Greater Paradise Church — which is across the street from Vashon — to help convince Prete football could change his life.

“It was every single day I walked through the building,” Prete said with a laugh. “They were convincing me to come back every single day.”

Eventually he couldn’t say no anymore. He agreed to join the team and Franklin rewarded Prete by immediately sticking him on the offensive line.

Not exactly where you go to find gridiron glory.

“You get blamed for a lot of stuff and not enough credit for a lot of stuff,” Prete said. “It’s hard work and I like working with the big dogs.”

Franklin figured Prete could be a nice piece in his nascent program. He had no idea just how critical he would become. The 6-foot-3 and 293-pound Prete is Vashon’s starting left tackle. As Prete has gone so have the Wolverines.

His sophomore year, when Prete was playing his way into shape and out of his “lazy phase” Vashon went 1-9. It was the kind of season that made Prete question why he’d ever agreed to put on a helmet and pads again.

“It was hard,” Prete said. “For me, I wanted to give up but I couldn’t give up on my brothers.”

His junior year was all kinds of weird as Vashon did not play in the fall season due to concerns about COVID-19 and opted to play in the spring. With a spring season of work that bled into a more routine offseason, Prete has come into his own physically. Fast, strong and blessed with a powerful lower body, he’s a load.

And now he’s got an elite tailback behind him. The combination has catapulted Vashon’s offense to places it hasn’t been in a long time.

Freshman Dierre Hill Jr. is among the most electrifying underclassmen in the state. The 5-foot-11 and 177-pound Hill has rushed for 1,120 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. Last Friday he was simply unstoppable as he rushed for a career-high 310 yards and four touchdowns as Vashon rallied past Union 28-22 to win its 12th district title and first in a decade.

“I was just doing what I do best,” Hill said. “It starts on that O-line. Every time I got the ball I saw a hole and I took it.”

Vashon (9-1) advanced to play North County (11-1) in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at North County High in Bonne Terre. It’s the first time Vashon will travel outside of the immediate area for a game since it went to Sikeston for Week 1 of the 2019 season. The Wolverines played eight games at Gateway STEM this season. The other two were at Roosevelt and Affton.

“It’s exciting,” Franklin said. “If you want to go to state you’re playing away from home.”

Vashon is not only facing a new obstacle in an actual road trip, it’s facing an opponent that has obviously improved over the course of the season. North County dropped its Week 4 game at home with Hillsboro 42-7. Last week the Raiders went to Hillsboro and returned the favor with a 24-0 win over the Hawks.

“They came out and showed their will on Hillsboro. They’re a good football team,” Franklin said. “To shut (Hillsboro) out was more impressive than putting up the points. They’re a big, physical team.”

Prete will have his hands full clearing space for Hill and giving junior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III time to make his reads. But this is what Prete has been after since he resumed playing football. Once he was in, he was all in.

“He’s a senior captain, he shows up to work every day,” Franklin said. “He has done everything we’ve asked.”

And Prete will have the opportunity to keep playing if he wants. He’s received a scholarship offer from Alabama State, something he never thought would happen when he was a freshman. Then again after his sophomore season he never imagined Vashon would be in this position, either, and it’s not something he takes for granted.

“It’s very special. Everybody doesn’t get to do what we did,” he said. “Coming from my first year we had kind of a bad season so to be here today it feels special.”

Special and unexpected. Prete didn’t see any of this coming. He doesn’t know what’s ahead. All he knows is he’s going to play as hard as he can on Saturday and whatever happens, happens.

“(We have to) stay humble, don’t get too hype. You can lose at any moment,” Prete said. “That winning streak can be over with. You have to treat every game like your last.”

