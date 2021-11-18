Friday football spotlight: Franklin's full-court press convinced Prete to suit up for Vashon

Prete will have his hands full clearing space for Hill and giving junior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III time to make his reads. But this is what Prete has been after since he resumed playing football. Once he was in, he was all in.

“He’s a senior captain, he shows up to work every day,” Franklin said. “He has done everything we’ve asked.”

And Prete will have the opportunity to keep playing if he wants. He’s received a scholarship offer from Alabama State, something he never thought would happen when he was a freshman. Then again after his sophomore season he never imagined Vashon would be in this position, either, and it’s not something he takes for granted.

“It’s very special. Everybody doesn’t get to do what we did,” he said. “Coming from my first year we had kind of a bad season so to be here today it feels special.”

Special and unexpected. Prete didn’t see any of this coming. He doesn’t know what’s ahead. All he knows is he’s going to play as hard as he can on Saturday and whatever happens, happens.

“(We have to) stay humble, don’t get too hype. You can lose at any moment,” Prete said. “That winning streak can be over with. You have to treat every game like your last.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.