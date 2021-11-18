Friday football spotlight: Franklin's full-court press convinced Prete to suit up for Vashon

Coi Prete was done with football.
He played as a freshman at Miller Career Academy in the fall of 2018 and decided he’d rather spend his time doing something else.
Anything else, actually.
“It wasn’t for me,” Prete said.
When he walked through the doors at Vashon as a sophomore he was quite happy with his decision and enjoying his newfound free time.
Then Will Franklin laid eyes on him.
At the time Franklin was in his first season as the Wolverines football coach and was in need of bodies. Franklin assumed control of a program that went 1-9 in 2018, 4-7 in 2017, hadn’t won a district title since 2011 and was a complete afterthought living in the shadow of Vashon’s dominating boys basketball team.
Franklin worked the halls every day in an attempt to pump up participation. Nobody got worked harder than Prete. Franklin chased Prete through the building, pleaded with his mother to nudge him back to football and even enlisted the pastor from Greater Paradise Church — which is across the street from Vashon — to help convince Prete football could change his life.
“It was every single day I walked through the building,” Prete said with a laugh. “They were convincing me to come back every single day.”
Eventually he couldn’t say no anymore. He agreed to join the team and Franklin rewarded Prete by immediately sticking him on the offensive line.
Not exactly where you go to find gridiron glory.
“You get blamed for a lot of stuff and not enough credit for a lot of stuff,” Prete said. “It’s hard work and I like working with the big dogs.”
Franklin figured Prete could be a nice piece in his nascent program. He had no idea just how critical he would become. The 6-foot-3 and 293-pound Prete is Vashon’s starting left tackle. As Prete has gone so have the Wolverines.
His sophomore year, when Prete was playing his way into shape and out of his “lazy phase” Vashon went 1-9. It was the kind of season that made Prete question why he’d ever agreed to put on a helmet and pads again.
“It was hard,” Prete said. “For me, I wanted to give up but I couldn’t give up on my brothers.”
His junior year was all kinds of weird as Vashon did not play in the fall season due to concerns about COVID-19 and opted to play in the spring. With a spring season of work that bled into a more routine offseason, Prete has come into his own physically. Fast, strong and blessed with a powerful lower body, he’s a load.
And now he’s got an elite tailback behind him. The combination has catapulted Vashon’s offense to places it hasn’t been in a long time.
Freshman Dierre Hill Jr. is among the most electrifying underclassmen in the state. The 5-foot-11 and 177-pound Hill has rushed for 1,120 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. Last Friday he was simply unstoppable as he rushed for a career-high 310 yards and four touchdowns as Vashon rallied past Union 28-22 to win its 12th district title and first in a decade.
“I was just doing what I do best,” Hill said. “It starts on that O-line. Every time I got the ball I saw a hole and I took it.”
Vashon (9-1) advanced to play North County (11-1) in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at North County High in Bonne Terre. It’s the first time Vashon will travel outside of the immediate area for a game since it went to Sikeston for Week 1 of the 2019 season. The Wolverines played eight games at Gateway STEM this season. The other two were at Roosevelt and Affton.
“It’s exciting,” Franklin said. “If you want to go to state you’re playing away from home.”
Vashon is not only facing a new obstacle in an actual road trip, it’s facing an opponent that has obviously improved over the course of the season. North County dropped its Week 4 game at home with Hillsboro 42-7. Last week the Raiders went to Hillsboro and returned the favor with a 24-0 win over the Hawks.
“They came out and showed their will on Hillsboro. They’re a good football team,” Franklin said. “To shut (Hillsboro) out was more impressive than putting up the points. They’re a big, physical team.”
Prete will have his hands full clearing space for Hill and giving junior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III time to make his reads. But this is what Prete has been after since he resumed playing football. Once he was in, he was all in.
“He’s a senior captain, he shows up to work every day,” Franklin said. “He has done everything we’ve asked.”
And Prete will have the opportunity to keep playing if he wants. He’s received a scholarship offer from Alabama State, something he never thought would happen when he was a freshman. Then again after his sophomore season he never imagined Vashon would be in this position, either, and it’s not something he takes for granted.
“It’s very special. Everybody doesn’t get to do what we did,” he said. “Coming from my first year we had kind of a bad season so to be here today it feels special.”
Special and unexpected. Prete didn’t see any of this coming. He doesn’t know what’s ahead. All he knows is he’s going to play as hard as he can on Saturday and whatever happens, happens.
“(We have to) stay humble, don’t get too hype. You can lose at any moment,” Prete said. “That winning streak can be over with. You have to treat every game like your last.”
Friday's high school football playoff preview capsules
Lee’s Summit North Broncos at CBC Cadets
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 semifinal.
Records: Lee’s Summit North 11-1; CBC 11-1.
Rankings: Lee’s Summit North, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lee’s Summit North 21, Joplin 0; CBC 42, SLUH 21.
Next week: Either Troy (10-2) or Liberty North (10-1).
On Lee’s Summit North: Won third district championship in school history and first since 2011 to make its state semifinal debut. … Defense allowed two opponents to score 20 or more points this season. Lone loss was a 38-35 thriller against Liberty North which plays Troy in the other Class 6 semifinal. … Held Joplin to 139 total yards and created four turnovers. Joplin had not been shut out since 2010. … Senior quarterback Tre Baker has passed for 2,026 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Has rushed for four touchdowns. Junior running back Quincy Baker has rushed for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Devin Blayney has 46 receptions for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Owen Cole has made 119 tackles. Junior Randall Ward has made 38 tackles and six sacks. Defense has made 11 interceptions and recovered eight fumbles.
On CBC: Won first district championship since 2018 and its 16th overall. ... Won its previous two semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2018, when it won Class 6 state titles. … Won 11 a row since its 48-44 loss to East St. Louis in Week 1. … Faces Lee’s Summit North for first time in school history. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,608 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 359 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 560 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 50 receptions for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 35 receptions for 865 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has made 77 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Junior Lucas McAllister has made 68 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception. Senior Kendall Huston has made 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and five interceptions. As a unit the defense has made 18 interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.
Holt Indians at Chaminade Red Devils
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 quarterfinal.
Records: Holt 11-0; Chaminade 7-5.
Rankings: Holt, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Holt 34, Helias 6; Chaminade 55, Fort Zumwalt North 20.
Up next: Grain Valley (8-3) or Fort Osage (10-1).
On Holt: Won sixth district championship in school history and first since 2011. ... Made lone state semifinal appearance in 2003, when it was beaten 28-14 by Ladue. Has held its previous four opponents to 12 or fewer points. … Senior quarterback Cooper Brown has passed for 2,668 yards, 37 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 1,441 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has caught 79 passes for 910 yards and 20 total touchdowns. ... Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has 106 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Junior Kaden Moore has made 86 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Jack Byrne has made 21 tackles and five interceptions. Senior Isaiah Slaughter and junior Caden Duke have four interceptions each.
On Chaminade: Won third consecutive district championship and 12th in school history. Has not advanced to the semifinals since it was the Class 5 runner-up in 2015. … Faces Holt for the first time in at least two decades. … Won three games in a row for the first time this season. … Of its five losses, three came against district champions (CBC, MICDS, Lutheran St. Charles) and the other two (De Smet and SLUH) were eliminated by CBC. … Senior athlete and Oklahoma State recruit Cam Epps rushed for 375 yards and four touchdowns in the district title game as the offense attempted one pass. For the season Epps has rushed for 1,614 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. He has completed 22 of 57 passes this season for 427 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. Junior quarterback Drake Faust has passed for 883 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Gary Barbour rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns last week. For the season he’s rushed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Griffin has 21 receptions for 458 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Nick Divis has made 87 tackles, four tackles for loss and four interceptions. Senior defensive end Grant Finley has made 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. As a unit the defense has 12 fumble recoveries and made 15 interceptions.
Summit Falcons at Jackson Indians
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 quarterfinal.
Records: Summit 11-0; Jackson 11-0.
Rankings: Summit, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media; Jackson No. 1 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Summit 23, Eureka 13; Jackson 52, Seckman 14.
Up next: Either Lebanon (10-1) or Webb City (8-3).
On Summit: Won 14th district championship and first since 2015. Has never advanced to the semifinals according to the MSHSAA online record book. ... Faces Jackson for the first time since 2016. ... Eureka’s 13 points scored last week were fewest it scored this season and most given up by Summit this season. … Senior quarterback Mason Brown has passed for 1,069 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. When Brown was out with an injury junior Caelin Stegmann stepped in and passed for 409 yards, eight touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Sophomore running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 662 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Senior running back Dareonte Turman has rushed for 585 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Drew Krobath has 39 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also kicked eight field goals including two in last week’s win over Eureka. … Senior defensive end Matthew Mehrhoff has made 76 tackles, 19 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 73 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered four fumbles. As a unit the defense has 44 sacks, 18 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions.
On Jackson: Reigning Class 5 champion. Has won 25 consecutive games and 38 of its last 39. The only loss in that stretch was to Carthage in overtime of the 2019 Class 5 championship game. … Has won 30 consecutive games on its home field, The Pit. Last home loss was on November 4, 2016, when eventual Class 5 champion Vianney won the district championship 49-14. … Senior quarterback Cameron Marchi has passed for 1,977 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for eight touchdowns. Junior running back Tony Williams has rushed for 936 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior receiver Isaiah Davis has 41 receptions for 635 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior receiver Kannen Turley has 49 receptions for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns. … As a unit the defense has recovered 17 fumbles and made seven interceptions.
St. Mary’s Dragons at Park Hills Central Rebels
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 quarterfinal.
Records: St. Mary’s 9-1; Park Hills Central 10-1.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Park Hills Central, No. 7 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 55, Valle Catholic 7; Park Hills Central 51, Kennett 14.
Up next: Mexico (9-2) or Seneca (8-4).
On St. Mary’s: Won second district title in three years. Has won eight in a row since losing at home to Illinois Class 8A quarterfinalist Neuqua Valley on Sept. 10. … Has not allowed a Missouri opponent to score more than 14 points this season. … Won its first two postseason games by a combined score of 110-13. … Senior standout receiver Kevin Coleman is among the top-rated prospects in the nation. He has 25 receptions for 649 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 21 receptions for 461 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,655 yards, 27 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 567 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has five interceptions. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has made 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.
On Park Hills Central: Won 10th district championship and first since 2017. Has never advanced to a state semifinal according to MSHSAA online record book. ... Won nine in a row after losing 59-52 to MICDS at home in Week 2. … Will be the first time playing St. Mary’s in at least two decades. … Senior quarterback Jett Bridges has passed for 2,768 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 410 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Dayshawn Welch has rushed for 1,509 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jobe Bryant has 48 receptions for 988 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Defensive back Casen Murphy has made five interceptions.
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Lift For Life
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Cardinal Ritter.
What: Class 2 quarterfinal.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 9-2; Lift For Life 8-4.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 42, Duchesne 0; Lift For Life 58, New Madrid County Central 34.
Up next: Lafayette County (11-1) or Bowling Green (11-0).
On Lutheran St. Charles: Won fifth district championship in school history and second in three seasons. Has never advanced to a state semifinal. … Outscored two postseason opponents 103-0. … Has won six in a row after losing at St. Mary’s on Sept. 24. Only other loss this season was against Denver Lutheran in Week 1. Both of those teams still are alive in postseason. … Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,415 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,068 yards, 23 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 542 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 26 receptions for 673 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean and sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays have combined for 49 receptions for 916 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rustemeyer has made 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Murray State recruit Jaydon Wannstedt has made 62 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. At linebacker Ayden Harris has made 150 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.
On Lift For Life: Won first district title and makes first quarterfinal appearance in program history. ... Does not have a home field or on-campus practice facilities and plays all its games on the road or at a neutral site. … Lost all three previous meetings with Lutheran St. Charles from 2016-18. … Senior running back Da’Kion Phillips rushed 34 times for 309 yards and four touchdowns against New Madrid County Central. For the season he’s rushed for 976 yards and six touchdowns. Senior quarterback Avion Bass has passed for 1,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Senior receiver Rashad Singleton has 37 receptions for 522 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Kalvyn Owens has caught 26 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. … At linebacker, Bass has made 73 tackles, five tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles. Sophomore defensive back Korey Phillips has made 45 tackles and 11 sacks. At defensive back Da’Kion Phillips has made 57 tackles and nine interceptions.