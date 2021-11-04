Friday football spotlight: Goal-line stand gives Triad another pleasant surprise in unexpected season

Paul Bassler couldn’t watch.

Now in his 23rd season as Triad’s football coach, Bassler set his eyes on the clock and waited to hear the tell-tale sounds of a game won or lost on the last play.

It was just a moment before his ears told him the Knights had won. In its haste, Hillcrest attempted to spike the ball to stop the clock and give itself another play but wasn’t able to before time ran out.

“I thought they’d go for a QB sneak,” Bassler said. “But they went to kill the clock and it took too long.”

Marmon didn’t know what to do. Time was nearly out, but the last few moments were an eternity of anxiety and confusion. It wasn’t until he saw the referees that he was sure the game was over and the Knights had won.

“When (the horn) sounded I didn’t know what was going on,” Marmon said. “When the refs called it off, everyone went crazy and it felt pretty nice.”