Friday football spotlight: Goal-line stand gives Triad another pleasant surprise in unexpected season
TROY, Ill. — The deer of Madison County can rest easy for at least a few more days.

Brett Beckmann is still playing football.

A junior defensive end for the Triad football team, Beckmann is in the midst of his first full fall season with the varsity and loving every minute of it. Especially now that it’s November.

“Personally I’d rather be out here when it’s freezing than when it’s 100 degrees,” Beckmann said. “I’m missing hunting a little bit, but it’s worth it.”

The only reason Beckmann isn’t roaming the woods with his bow is Triad’s defense came up clutch Saturday afternoon.

The Knights were clinging to a 20-19 lead in their Class 5A first-round playoff game against Hillcrest (5-5). The Hawks had put together a good drive and were eating up yards as they tried to find a season-saving score.

“They were marching down the field pretty good,” Beckmann said. “But we stopped Waterloo a few weeks back. I had confidence in us.”

Triad (8-2) had found itself in similar situations this season. It held out Mississippi Valley Conference foe Waterloo to grab a 22-19 win on Oct. 15.

Its biggest win came against rival Highland when the defense held on the 1-yard line on the last play of the game for a 31-26 victory. That day, 6-foot-1 and 315-pound junior defensive tackle Jaylun Nelson blew up the gap the Bulldogs tried to create for junior quarterback Brent Wuebbels. When the speedy Wuebbels tried to bounce outside, Beckmann caught him and dragged him down to preserve the victory.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Beckmann said. “Just being in that moment and to be able to have that kind of play happen and being able to make that play is a real good feeling.”

On Saturday, Triad needed another pair to make a play like that.

Junior safety Braden Carlson and senior linebacker Kaden Marmon were that pair.

Making the first varsity start of his life, the 5-foot-8 and 155-pound Carlson corralled Hillcrest’s quarterback as he sprinted past the first-down marker and made toward the end zone.

Marmon was supposed to blitz, but when Hillcrest’s running back ran a wheel route he abandoned the blitz and followed the running back. Only when he turned his head, Marmon saw Hillcrest’s quarterback making a run for it.

“Carlson got to him first. He came into my arms and I guided his body to the side so he didn’t get in,” Marmon said.

Not only did Carlson and Marmon stuff Hillcrest short of the end zone, they kept the quarterback in bounds. The clock briefly stopped with just more than one second to play since the Hawks picked up a first down. But once the ball was spotted, the referee would restart the clock and Hillcrest would have one final play at Triad's 1-yard line.

“Nobody really knew what was going on, we just lined up,” Marmon said. “We knew they’d try to get another play off.”

Paul Bassler couldn’t watch.

Now in his 23rd season as Triad’s football coach, Bassler set his eyes on the clock and waited to hear the tell-tale sounds of a game won or lost on the last play.

It was just a moment before his ears told him the Knights had won. In its haste, Hillcrest attempted to spike the ball to stop the clock and give itself another play but wasn’t able to before time ran out.

“I thought they’d go for a QB sneak,” Bassler said. “But they went to kill the clock and it took too long.”

Marmon didn’t know what to do. Time was nearly out, but the last few moments were an eternity of anxiety and confusion. It wasn’t until he saw the referees that he was sure the game was over and the Knights had won.

“When (the horn) sounded I didn’t know what was going on,” Marmon said. “When the refs called it off, everyone went crazy and it felt pretty nice.”

That Triad had put itself in that position frustrated Bassler a bit. The Knights are a power rushing offense through and through as they have racked up more than 2,200 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns. This season, junior quarterback Nic Funk has attempted 74 passes, or just more than seven per game. On Saturday he completed one of his five attempts for a 4-yard gain.

Triad is at its best when it’s running the ball and devouring the clock, which it did for the most part against Hillcrest. Bassler said Triad’s time of possession was more than 30 minutes while Hillcrest was just more than 17 minutes.

“We kind of played keepaway,” Bassler said.

The Knights couldn’t play keepaway long enough to run out the clock at the end of the game, which led the heart-stopping finish. Bassler beamed discussing how the Knights defense rose to the occasion once more.

“It would have been easy for them to say ‘He’s going to score’ and back off, but they did everything they could to throw their bodies around and just keep him out of the end zone,” Bassler said. “It was a heck of a play.”

A play that gave Triad another week of practice together as it prepares to travel to Mahomet-Seymour (10-0) for a 5 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

The Knights began the season as a young team with just a handful of returning starters. Marmon, a three-year starter and four-year varsity player, was among the most experienced. He’s watched as the underclassmen have soaked up what they’re being taught and then implemented it on the field with increasing success each week. So far Triad earned a share of the MVC championship, qualified for the playoffs and won its first-round game.

“I think we surprised ourselves when we started to get rolling,” Marmon said. “I knew at the beginning of the year there were a lot of doubts as to what we would look like, but this team has shocked a lot of people.”

Bassler has relished the past few days with the team. November practices are not promised, especially for young teams coming off the weirdest season ever as Illinois played briefly in the spring and had no statewide playoff in response to COVID-19.

Cold football games are often meaningful football games. This is Bassler’s favorite time of the year.

“When I’m out here in July and August and we’re sweating, I long for being out here when its 40 degrees and I’m bundled up, the guys are bundled up and steam is coming off their head,” Bassler said. “It’s different. This is what football was meant to be like, not in August when we’re in a furnace.”

Triad will do what it can Saturday to give itself another chilly week of preparation. A win would put the Knights into the quarterfinals, matching their longest playoff run under Bassler, something he never expected when he imagined how this season would play out.

“We’d have been tickled to make the playoffs,” Bassler said. “These guys have exceeded those expectations.”

