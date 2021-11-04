Friday football spotlight: Goal-line stand gives Triad another pleasant surprise in unexpected season

TROY, Ill. — The deer of Madison County can rest easy for at least a few more days.
Brett Beckmann is still playing football.
A junior defensive end for the Triad football team, Beckmann is in the midst of his first full fall season with the varsity and loving every minute of it. Especially now that it’s November.
“Personally I’d rather be out here when it’s freezing than when it’s 100 degrees,” Beckmann said. “I’m missing hunting a little bit, but it’s worth it.”
The only reason Beckmann isn’t roaming the woods with his bow is Triad’s defense came up clutch Saturday afternoon.
The Knights were clinging to a 20-19 lead in their Class 5A first-round playoff game against Hillcrest (5-5). The Hawks had put together a good drive and were eating up yards as they tried to find a season-saving score.
“They were marching down the field pretty good,” Beckmann said. “But we stopped Waterloo a few weeks back. I had confidence in us.”
Triad (8-2) had found itself in similar situations this season. It held out Mississippi Valley Conference foe Waterloo to grab a 22-19 win on Oct. 15.
Its biggest win came against rival Highland when the defense held on the 1-yard line on the last play of the game for a 31-26 victory. That day, 6-foot-1 and 315-pound junior defensive tackle Jaylun Nelson blew up the gap the Bulldogs tried to create for junior quarterback Brent Wuebbels. When the speedy Wuebbels tried to bounce outside, Beckmann caught him and dragged him down to preserve the victory.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Beckmann said. “Just being in that moment and to be able to have that kind of play happen and being able to make that play is a real good feeling.”
On Saturday, Triad needed another pair to make a play like that.
Junior safety Braden Carlson and senior linebacker Kaden Marmon were that pair.
Making the first varsity start of his life, the 5-foot-8 and 155-pound Carlson corralled Hillcrest’s quarterback as he sprinted past the first-down marker and made toward the end zone.
Marmon was supposed to blitz, but when Hillcrest’s running back ran a wheel route he abandoned the blitz and followed the running back. Only when he turned his head, Marmon saw Hillcrest’s quarterback making a run for it.
“Carlson got to him first. He came into my arms and I guided his body to the side so he didn’t get in,” Marmon said.
Not only did Carlson and Marmon stuff Hillcrest short of the end zone, they kept the quarterback in bounds. The clock briefly stopped with just more than one second to play since the Hawks picked up a first down. But once the ball was spotted, the referee would restart the clock and Hillcrest would have one final play at Triad's 1-yard line.
“Nobody really knew what was going on, we just lined up,” Marmon said. “We knew they’d try to get another play off.”
Paul Bassler couldn’t watch.
Now in his 23rd season as Triad’s football coach, Bassler set his eyes on the clock and waited to hear the tell-tale sounds of a game won or lost on the last play.
It was just a moment before his ears told him the Knights had won. In its haste, Hillcrest attempted to spike the ball to stop the clock and give itself another play but wasn’t able to before time ran out.
“I thought they’d go for a QB sneak,” Bassler said. “But they went to kill the clock and it took too long.”
Marmon didn’t know what to do. Time was nearly out, but the last few moments were an eternity of anxiety and confusion. It wasn’t until he saw the referees that he was sure the game was over and the Knights had won.
“When (the horn) sounded I didn’t know what was going on,” Marmon said. “When the refs called it off, everyone went crazy and it felt pretty nice.”
That Triad had put itself in that position frustrated Bassler a bit. The Knights are a power rushing offense through and through as they have racked up more than 2,200 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns. This season, junior quarterback Nic Funk has attempted 74 passes, or just more than seven per game. On Saturday he completed one of his five attempts for a 4-yard gain.
Triad is at its best when it’s running the ball and devouring the clock, which it did for the most part against Hillcrest. Bassler said Triad’s time of possession was more than 30 minutes while Hillcrest was just more than 17 minutes.
“We kind of played keepaway,” Bassler said.
The Knights couldn’t play keepaway long enough to run out the clock at the end of the game, which led the heart-stopping finish. Bassler beamed discussing how the Knights defense rose to the occasion once more.
“It would have been easy for them to say ‘He’s going to score’ and back off, but they did everything they could to throw their bodies around and just keep him out of the end zone,” Bassler said. “It was a heck of a play.”
A play that gave Triad another week of practice together as it prepares to travel to Mahomet-Seymour (10-0) for a 5 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The Knights began the season as a young team with just a handful of returning starters. Marmon, a three-year starter and four-year varsity player, was among the most experienced. He’s watched as the underclassmen have soaked up what they’re being taught and then implemented it on the field with increasing success each week. So far Triad earned a share of the MVC championship, qualified for the playoffs and won its first-round game.
“I think we surprised ourselves when we started to get rolling,” Marmon said. “I knew at the beginning of the year there were a lot of doubts as to what we would look like, but this team has shocked a lot of people.”
Bassler has relished the past few days with the team. November practices are not promised, especially for young teams coming off the weirdest season ever as Illinois played briefly in the spring and had no statewide playoff in response to COVID-19.
Cold football games are often meaningful football games. This is Bassler’s favorite time of the year.
“When I’m out here in July and August and we’re sweating, I long for being out here when its 40 degrees and I’m bundled up, the guys are bundled up and steam is coming off their head,” Bassler said. “It’s different. This is what football was meant to be like, not in August when we’re in a furnace.”
Triad will do what it can Saturday to give itself another chilly week of preparation. A win would put the Knights into the quarterfinals, matching their longest playoff run under Bassler, something he never expected when he imagined how this season would play out.
“We’d have been tickled to make the playoffs,” Bassler said. “These guys have exceeded those expectations.”
Week 11 high school football games to watch
De Smet Spartans at CBC Cadets
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 4 De Smet 8-2; No. 1 CBC 9-1
Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: De Smet 35, Kirkwood 7; CBC 65, Vianney 0.
Up next: No. 2 seed Marquette (9-1) or No. 5 seed SLUH (6-3).
Stream: Pay per view on MSHSAA.tv.
On De Smet: Won seven in a row since losing 44-29 at CBC on Sept. 10. Other loss this season came at East St. Louis 32-17 on Sept. 3. … SLUH was the only opponent during its seven-game win streak to score more than 14 points. Allowed seven or fewer points five times this season. … Over his last two games against Vashon and Kirkwood, junior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 10 of 23 passes for 159 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown in those two games as well. Junior running back Keshawn Ford has scored eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Demetrion Cannon has 15 receptions for 205 yards and scored five touchdowns including one last week against Kirkwood. … Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has 58 tackles. Senior linebacker Seth Marcione has 37 tackles and two interceptions.
On CBC: Won nine in a row since losing opener to East St. Louis 48-44 on Aug. 27. ... Outscored its opponents on average 50-16 in its 10 games. Has scored 41 or more points in every game. … Snapped a four-game losing streak to De Smet with its 44-29 win on Sept. 10. Ended the Spartans' two-year reign as Metro Catholic Conference champions. ... De Smet’s 29 points scored were the most allowed by CBC in a victory this season. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert has passed for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He set the school single-game passing record by throwing for 432 yards against Edwardsville. Has rushed for 286 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 570 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 666 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 418 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 33 receptions for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 39 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior Kyan Franklin has 68 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston has made 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions. Senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum has made 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.
SLUH Jr. Bills at Marquette Mustangs
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 5 SLUH 6-3; No. 2 Marquette 9-1.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: SLUH 28, Lindbergh 0; Marquette 42, Northwest Cedar Hill 0.
Up next: No. 1 seed CBC (9-1) or No. 4 seed De Smet (8-2).
Stream: Pay per view on MSHSAA.tv.
On SLUH: Is on a two-game winning streak for the third time this season, but has not won three in a row. … Three losses this season came to MICDS (9-0), CBC (9-1) and De Smet (8-2). … Faces Marquette for the first time in at least two decades. Plays its fifth consecutive road game. Has not played at home since Oct. 1, when it defeated Lift For Life 48-20. … Outscored its opponents on average 42-28. The 42 points per game is second in the Metro Catholic Conference trailing only CBC. … Senior quarterback Luke Johnston has passed for 1,823 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Derrick Baker has rushed for 955 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Chris Brooks has 35 receptions for 723 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo has 30 receptions for 550 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Louis Kertz has 102 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior linebacker DonTavion Sullivan has 93 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions. Senior cornerback Tommy Etling has 74 tackles and three interceptions. Senior safety Phillip Bone has 96 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks.
On Marquette: Won eight in a row since it was beaten by Eureka 21-14 on Sept. 3. ... Posted its third shutout of the season last week. ... Eureka and Hazelwood Central were the only opponents to score more than 14 points this season. … Junior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has passed for 1,644 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for eight touchdowns. Senior running back Malique Flenoid has rushed for 644 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back JaQuari Parks has rushed for 758 yards and five touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Gavin Marsh has 35 receptions for 897 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Tyree Bonnett has 22 receptions for 475 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Darion Leigh has 31 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior running back Sam Feldmann has 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive end George Gaston has 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive back Carter Creech has three interceptions.
Ladue Rams at Eureka Wildcats
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 seed Ladue 9-1; No. 2 Eureka 8-2.
Rankings: Ladue, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Ladue 42, Parkway South 13; Eureka 44, Webster Groves 7.
Up next: No. 1 seed Summit (9-0) or No. 5 seed Lafayette (5-5).
On Ladue: Last season was the first since 2015 it did not advance as far as the state semifinals. … Faces Eureka for the first time since 2003. … Won six in a row since it lost to Kirkwood 34-18 on Sept. 17. … Plays just its fourth road game this season. … Sophomore quarterback Beau Dolan has passed for 822 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Jared Rhodes has rushed for 1,019 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. Senior receivers Khalil Davis, Justin McBride and junior receiver Adonis Whitley have combined for 52 receptions, 894 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Tommy Margulis has 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Clayton Coughlin has 76 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior defensive back Russell Malone has 57 tackles, two tackles for loss and three interceptions. At defensive back Rhodes has three interceptions.
On Eureka: Faces Ladue for the first time since 2003. Split the previous four meetings. … Has not advanced out of a district tournament since 2013, when it played in the Class 6 semifinals. … Lost to Hazelwood Central and Kirkwood by a combined six points this season. … Senior quarterback Carson Smith has passed for 1,622 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed for 1,331 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan Fonke has 25 receptions for 427 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Meyer has 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has 87 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Matrell Brown has 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Sophomore defensive back Allen Brown has 23 tackles and five interceptions. At defensive back Meyer has three interceptions.
Festus Tigers at Hillsboro Hawks
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 4 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 4 Festus 6-4; No. 1 Hillsboro 8-1.
Rankings: Hillsboro. No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Festus 48, Sikeston 6; Hillsboro was idle.
Up next: No. 2 North County (9-1) or No. 3 Farmington (7-3).
On Festus: Won two in a row and three of four, with a 28-20 loss to Farmington sandwiched between. All four of its losses have come by eight or fewer points. … Lost to Hillsboro 34-29 on Sept. 24. … Has not beaten an opponent with a record above .500 this season. … Senior quarterback Cole Rickermann has passed for 2,613 yards, 27 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He recently set the school record for most passing yards in a season. Senior tight end and Baylor recruit Kaian Roberts-Day has rushed for 602 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Landen Bradshaw has rushed for 495 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Arhmad Branch has 34 receptions for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Isaac Stucke has 31 receptions for 733 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Carter Cupp has 75 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. Sophomore linebacker Eli Ortman has 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. Sophomore defensive back Trent Young has 37 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive back Dalten Yates has 30 tackles and three sacks.
On Hillsboro: Won seven in a row since losing to reigning Class 5 champion Jackson 42-0 on Sept. 3. … Has racked up five shutouts this season. … Defeated Festus 34-29 on Sept. 24. … Jackson and Festus are the only two opponents to score more than 19 points this season. … Junior quarterback Griffin Ray has passed for 499 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Jackson Patterson has rushed for 1,373 yards and 16 touchdowns. Junior Austin Romaine has rushed for 815 yards, caught 14 passes for 165 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. Senior Tyler Watson has 15 receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns. … At linebacker Romaine has 72 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior Alex Tabares-Medina has 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks.
St. Dominic Crusaders at McCluer Comets
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 4 District 4 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 4 St. Dominic 6-4; No. 1 McCluer 7-2.
Last week: St. Dominic 63, Riverview Gardens 6; McCluer was idle.
Up next: No. 2 Hazelwood East (5-5) or No. 3 Jennings (7-3).
On St. Dominic: Has never won a district championship according to the online MSHSAA record book. … Advanced to the district final last season and lost to eventual Class 4 runner-up MICDS. … Faces McCluer for the first time in at least two decades. … Of its four losses this season, three came to MICDS (9-0), Valle Catholic (9-0) and St. Mary’s (7-1). Its other loss was against Cardinal Ritter (4-6), which has played one of the toughest small-school schedules in the state. … Junior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 1,366 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 733 yards, caught 19 passes for 340 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. Junior running back Sam Cross has rushed for 488 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has 25 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Quinn Kiger has 61 tackles and three interceptions. Senior linebacker Clayton Arrowood has 49 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Anthony Anderson has 31 tackles and five sacks.
On McCluer: Played in the spring season and went 3-2. The last time it played in the fall, it lost in the district championship to St. Mary’s 18-14. … Had a bye last week after it was beaten 76-36 by SLUH on Oct. 23. …Outscored its opponents on average this season 54-27. … Senior quarterback Micheal Hopkins has passed for 1,887 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 762 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior running back Victor Johnson has rushed for 612 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Kameron Gillespie has 31 receptions for 781 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Dennis Keyes has 30 receptions for 759 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker De-Adrian Sharp has 125 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kaidyn Jimerson has 79 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Junior defensive lineman Al-mani Jimerson has 69 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Junior defensive back Martel Coleman Jr. and freshman linebacker Charles Greenlee Jr. have combined for six interceptions.