Friday football spotlight: Grandview hosts first postseason game in 29 years

WARE — Austin Blankenship eschews film study and trusts his instincts.
“I watch a little bit (of film), then I start over thinking it,” Blankenship said. “So I just go out there and play ball the way I’ve been taught to play ball.”
A junior middle linebacker and right tackle for the Grandview High football team, the 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Blankenship hasn’t had his gut lead him wrong yet. He’s racked up a team-high 114 tackles and become an integral part of the program after transferring in from St. Clair after his sophomore year.
Before he arrived in the summer for offseason workouts, Blankenship didn’t know much about Grandview’s football team.
“I looked at their record last year, that was about it,” Blankenship said.
He saw the Eagles finished 5-4. Coming from a St. Clair program that went 19-2 his freshman and sophomore years combined, Blankenship had no clue just how remarkable a 5-4 season was for the Eagles.
It was the first season since at least 2001 that Grandview finished above .500. Between 2014 and 2019, Grandview won six total games. It didn’t field a varsity team in 2017 in an effort to rebuild its program from the bottom up.
Hard times didn’t visit Grandview, they took up permanent residence off of State Highway C and Grubville Ware Road. That is until this year’s senior class evicted them.
After last season's five wins, Grandview did itself one better and finished the regular season 6-3. The six wins is the most for the Eagles since the early 1990s, when the fathers of several of the seniors played. Grandview beat St. Vincent 47-25 on senior night for its first win over the Indians since 2010 and just its second in the series in 21 games since 1999.
The Eagles beat Chaffee and Russellville in back-to-back seasons for winning streaks against both programs. Grandview made it three in a row over Herculaneum with a 35-14 win on homecoming. It was against the Blackcats the Eagles ended a 25-game losing streak with a homecoming win on October 4, 2019.
“Our fans stormed the field,” senior quarterback and defensive end Clayton Riddle said of the 2019 win. “It was the craziest thing we’d seen. We won a homecoming game.”
All of this winning is its own reward, but Grandview gave itself a tangible gift when it earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 2 District 2 tournament and will host No. 6 seed Cuba (1-8) in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
It’s the first home playoff game for Grandview since 1992.
“It feels great, we’ve worked hard for it and I’m glad we got it,” senior receiver and defensive back Chase Wilson said. “We’ve come a long, long way. It starts in practice and you have to play as a team.”
The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Wilson has done his part as he’s made a team-high seven interceptions to go along with 19 tackles.
The 5-foot-10 and 175-pound Riddle has passed for 532 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Wilson is his favorite target as he leads the team with 13 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He’s rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, too.
With just 29 players on the roster, Grandview does what it can to spread the offensive load around. Senior running back and safety Ryan Ruble has rushed for 479 yards and scored seven touchdowns, second only to Riddle, who’s scored 11 touchdowns and rushed for 294 yards. Sophomore running back Cameron Hagen has rushed for 588 yards and four scores. Senior running back and linebacker Eric O’Brien has rushed for 496 yards and four touchdowns, too.
“It feels great, everyone has their games and everyone has their days, but when everyone is a part of it everyone seems more happy,” Ruble said. “Everyone’s energy is up. You feed off each other.”
No matter what happens from here on out this group has made its mark on the program. There were a lot of hard days, long nights and ice baths over the last four years. Knowing all of it has culminated in something not done at Grandview in nearly three decades has made it all feel worth it.
“We’ve put in all this time in the weight room, on the field, improving skills, doing other sports to prepare for this season, it’s nice to know it’s this year it paid off,” Riddle said. “I really think it’s special.”
Getting the game at home was a nice first step, but the Eagles are not satisfied. Not in the slightest. They want to defend their house and give the community something to remember with their biggest win yet.
To do it Grandview will have to find its way past a Cuba program that has won the last nine meetings between the two schools and rolled to a 55-0 victory last season in the first round of districts.
“We didn’t play very well up there and we don’t want the same thing to happen to us this weekend,” Grandview coach Dave Dallas said. “We’re a different football team with a different attitude and a different mindset.”
Grandview has had so much fun this season it’s determined to keep the party going as long as it can. It prepared this week like Cuba was 8-1, not 1-8. After all their work and struggle, the Eagles take nothing for granted.
“We are not underestimating them. They’re a lot better than their record has shown,” Riddle said. “We know what happened last year and to be honest it feels like we kind of forgot about it. It’s not us anymore.”
This new, improved Grandview team exists because of the years of work the players, coaches and community poured into it. It has taken an inordinate amount of time, energy and commitment for the Eagles to reach this point and Riddle, for one, is not interested in seeing his investment fizzle. He wants this to be the beginning of something special at Grandview, not the end.
“I want to leave behind something for the underclassmen so I’m trying to help coach them up and get their mindset right of how things have to go to win and succeed,” Riddle said. “If anything else goes right this year I want to leave behind that. I think that would be the most important for the program, school and the area of Ware.”
Week 10 high school football games to watch
Kirkwood Pioneers at De Smet Spartans
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 first round.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Kirkwood, 6-2; No. 4 De Smet, 7-2.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29 (OT); De Smet 42, Vashon 7.
On Kirkwood: Rallied from a 23-7 second-half deficit to beat Eureka in overtime last week. ... Forfeited district opener to SLUH last season due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. ... Ended the 2018 and 2019 postseasons in Joplin during the district tournament. … First time facing De Smet in at least two decades. First game against a member of the Metro Catholic Conference since the Pioneers won 20-14 at Chaminade in 2017. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has passed for 1,266 yards, 12 touchdowns, been intercepted eight times and rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Darius Jones has rushed for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s put up 363 yards and five touchdowns since becoming the primary ball carrier after junior running back Deion Brown was injured against Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 42 passes for 793 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Gio Van Jr. has 51 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune Jr. has 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Brady Nauman has 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.
On De Smet: The 2020 Class 6 runner-up and 2019 state champion has not lost a district game since the 2018 final against CBC. ... First time facing Kirkwood in at least two decades. Won six in a row since losing to CBC on Sept. 10. ... First-year Spartans coach Carl Reed’s last loss in a district tournament was when Trinity beat Lutheran North 31-24 on November 4, 2016. … Junior quarterback Christian Cotton has passed for 831 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Keshawn Ford has rushed for 483 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad has 16 receptions for 383 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Demetrion Cannon has 15 receptions for 205 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has 58 tackles. Junior linebacker Elijah Thomas has 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Sophomore defensive lineman Caleb Redd has 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception. Senior safety Kaleb Purdy has 36 tackles.
St. Louis U. High Jr. Bills at Lindbergh Flyers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 first round.
Seeds, records: No. 5 SLUH, 5-3; No. 3 Lindbergh, 8-1.
Rankings: Lindbergh, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: SLUH 76, McCluer 36; Lindbergh 56, Hazelwood West 14.
On SLUH: Faces Lindbergh in the district tournament for the 10th time since 2004. Lost last season’s district semifinal at Lindbergh 28-21. … The 76 points scored last week at McCluer are the most by the Jr. Bills since at least 1999. The previous high in that time came in a 69-35 win over Vianney on September 14, 2012. … Senior quarterback Luke Johnston has passed for 1,630 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Derrick Baker has rushed for 905 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Chris Brooks Jr. has 31 receptions for 628 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo has 28 receptions for 517 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Louis Kertz has 89 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior linebacker DonTavion Sullivan has 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Cayden Owens has 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Senior cornerback Tommy Etling has 64 tackles and three interceptions.
On Lindbergh: Advanced to a district final last season but did not play due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. ... Holds a 5-4 edge against SLUH and has won four of the last five since 2008. ... Won six in a row since losing at Ladue 19-13 in overtime on Sept. 10. …Junior running back Jake Hnilo has rushed for 1,188 yards and 17 touchdowns. Had rushed for 124 or more yards on 17 or more carries for six consecutive games until last week when he had eight rushes for 95 yards. Has caught 13 passes for 247 yards. Sophomore quarterback Owen Norman has passed for 895 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for four touchdowns. Senior receiver Andrew Politte has 15 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior Brock Barger has 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Ben Stelken has 49 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Javeion Tiller has 23 tackles and three interceptions.
Pattonville Pirates at Timberland Wolves
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 first round.
Seeds, records: No. 5, Pattonville 4-5; No. 4 Timberland, 6-3.
Last week: Pattonville 27, Hazelwood East 12; Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 28.
On Pattonville: Makes first postseason appearance since 2019 after forgoing the fall 2020 season for spring of 2021. Beat Marquette 21-17 on October 26, 2018 for last postseason victory. …Five losses this season came against Hazelwood Central, Marquette, Kirkwood, Eureka and Summit, which are a combined 38-7. … First time facing Timberland this century. … Freshman quarterback Kameron Eleby has passed for 594 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for five touchdowns. Senior running back Charles Johnson Jr. has rushed for 526 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver DeAndre Rush Jr. has 232 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Terrell Porter Jr. has 70 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Junior linebacker Tony Porter Jr. has 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception. Senior linebacker Zion Bradsher has 19 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior defensive lineman August Heiligenstein has 27 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.
On Timberland: Hosts first home postseason game since it lost to Battle 34-14 in a Class 5 district final on November 9, 2018. ... Faces Pattonville for the first time this century. Three losses this season came to Holt, Francis Howell and Troy, which are a combined 24-3. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has passed for 1,432 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 1,110 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 19 receptions for 275 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Josh Gibbs has made 15 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Tank Billings has made 20 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Nick Turner has 95 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Ryan Nuesse has 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. At defensive back, Billings has 26 tackles and three interceptions. Defense has 12 interceptions and recovered eight fumbles.
Mehlville Panthers at Fox Warriors
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 District 1 first round.
Seeds, records: No. 5, Mehlville 4-5; No. 4 Fox, 3-6.
Last week: Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0; Ladue 40, Fox 7.
On Mehlville: Beat Webster Groves 17-0 in its final game last season after playing only two regular season games. Lost to Poplar Bluff 35-10 in the first round of the district tournament. ... Last postseason win was on November 1, 2013, when it beat Oakville 28-25. … Lost at Fox 21-6 on Oct. 1. Has not beaten the Warriors since 2013. … Senior running back Eric Ohmer has rushed for 812 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Josh Everding has passed for 197 yards, one touchdown, been intercepted three times and rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Mark West has rushed for 480 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Josh Kaemmerer has 77 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Junior defensive lineman Marvin Hall has made 56 tackles, two tackles for loss and four sacks. At defensive back, Ohmer has made 29 tackles, four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. West has 21 tackles and three interceptions.
On Fox: Advanced to the Class 6 semifinals last season, where it was beaten 13-0 by De Smet. ... Has won seven in a row and eight of its last nine against Mehlville. Scored 14 second-half points to pull away from Mehville in a 21-6 victory on Oct. 1. … Lost its last two regular-season games to Seckman and Ladue. … Freshman quarterback Grant Gibson has passed for 648 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted twice while rushing for 424 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ayden Smith has rushed for 656 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Dominik Murray has rushed for 445 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jake Waters has rushed for 402 yards. Seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown. Senior Bryce Latimer has 15 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior Sam Street has 94 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack. Sophomore Jamieson Winfrey has 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack. Senior Chase Price has 47 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Dunlap Eagles at Mascoutah Indians
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 4A first round playoff.
Seeds, records: No. 13 Dunlap, 5-4; No. 4 Mascoutah, 8-1.
Rankings: Mascoutah, No. 6 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: Morton 42, Dunlap 7; Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15.
On Dunlap: Makes sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Finished as the Class 5A runner-up for the first time in school history in 2017, when it went 13-1. … Finished fourth in the Mid-Illini Conference behind Washington, Morton and Pekin. … Beat Washington 21-17 on Sept. 17 for its only win over a .500 team this season. Four of its five wins came against teams with four or fewer wins. … Outscored East Peoria (0-9), Limestone (1-8) and Canton (3-6) a combined 129-0 during three-game win streak.
On Mascoutah: Makes its third consecutive playoff appearance and first under new coach Aaron Hilgendorf. Advanced to the semifinals in 2019, where it was defeated by eventual Class 5A champion Rochester 56-34. … Indians are playing without senior quarterback Chase Hanson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Highland in Week 8. In eight games Hanson passed for 1,968 yards, 23 touchdowns, was intercepted eight times and rushed for 1,015 yards and 19 touchdowns. Junior Zane Timon stepped in Week 9 against Carbondale and passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Phoenix Mendiola has rushed for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore running back Devon Parks has rushed for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Allen Middleton has caught 46 passes for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Quincy Hall has caught 37 passes for 781 yards and seven touchdowns. …Senior linebacker Logan Will has made 84 tackles, four sacks and recovered two fumbles. Senior defensive lineman Tommy Beck has made 49 tackles and six sacks. ... At defensive back, Hall has made 34 tackles and three interceptions.