Friday football spotlight: Grandview hosts first postseason game in 29 years

Getting the game at home was a nice first step, but the Eagles are not satisfied. Not in the slightest. They want to defend their house and give the community something to remember with their biggest win yet.

To do it Grandview will have to find its way past a Cuba program that has won the last nine meetings between the two schools and rolled to a 55-0 victory last season in the first round of districts.

“We didn’t play very well up there and we don’t want the same thing to happen to us this weekend,” Grandview coach Dave Dallas said. “We’re a different football team with a different attitude and a different mindset.”

Grandview has had so much fun this season it’s determined to keep the party going as long as it can. It prepared this week like Cuba was 8-1, not 1-8. After all their work and struggle, the Eagles take nothing for granted.

“We are not underestimating them. They’re a lot better than their record has shown,” Riddle said. “We know what happened last year and to be honest it feels like we kind of forgot about it. It’s not us anymore.”