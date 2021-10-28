 Skip to main content
Friday football spotlight: Grandview hosts first postseason game in 29 years
WARE — Austin Blankenship eschews film study and trusts his instincts.

“I watch a little bit (of film), then I start over thinking it,” Blankenship said. “So I just go out there and play ball the way I’ve been taught to play ball.”

A junior middle linebacker and right tackle for the Grandview High football team, the 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Blankenship hasn’t had his gut lead him wrong yet. He’s racked up a team-high 114 tackles and become an integral part of the program after transferring in from St. Clair after his sophomore year.

Before he arrived in the summer for offseason workouts, Blankenship didn’t know much about Grandview’s football team.

“I looked at their record last year, that was about it,” Blankenship said.

He saw the Eagles finished 5-4. Coming from a St. Clair program that went 19-2 his freshman and sophomore years combined, Blankenship had no clue just how remarkable a 5-4 season was for the Eagles.

It was the first season since at least 2001 that Grandview finished above .500. Between 2014 and 2019, Grandview won six total games. It didn’t field a varsity team in 2017 in an effort to rebuild its program from the bottom up.

Hard times didn’t visit Grandview, they took up permanent residence off of State Highway C and Grubville Ware Road. That is until this year’s senior class evicted them.

After last season's five wins, Grandview did itself one better and finished the regular season 6-3. The six wins is the most for the Eagles since the early 1990s, when the fathers of several of the seniors played. Grandview beat St. Vincent 47-25 on senior night for its first win over the Indians since 2010 and just its second in the series in 21 games since 1999.

The Eagles beat Chaffee and Russellville in back-to-back seasons for winning streaks against both programs. Grandview made it three in a row over Herculaneum with a 35-14 win on homecoming. It was against the Blackcats the Eagles ended a 25-game losing streak with a homecoming win on October 4, 2019.

“Our fans stormed the field,” senior quarterback and defensive end Clayton Riddle said of the 2019 win. “It was the craziest thing we’d seen. We won a homecoming game.”

All of this winning is its own reward, but Grandview gave itself a tangible gift when it earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 2 District 2 tournament and will host No. 6 seed Cuba (1-8) in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.

It’s the first home playoff game for Grandview since 1992.

“It feels great, we’ve worked hard for it and I’m glad we got it,” senior receiver and defensive back Chase Wilson said. “We’ve come a long, long way. It starts in practice and you have to play as a team.”

The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Wilson has done his part as he’s made a team-high seven interceptions to go along with 19 tackles.

The 5-foot-10 and 175-pound Riddle has passed for 532 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Wilson is his favorite target as he leads the team with 13 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He’s rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, too.

With just 29 players on the roster, Grandview does what it can to spread the offensive load around. Senior running back and safety Ryan Ruble has rushed for 479 yards and scored seven touchdowns, second only to Riddle, who’s scored 11 touchdowns and rushed for 294 yards. Sophomore running back Cameron Hagen has rushed for 588 yards and four scores. Senior running back and linebacker Eric O’Brien has rushed for 496 yards and four touchdowns, too.

“It feels great, everyone has their games and everyone has their days, but when everyone is a part of it everyone seems more happy,” Ruble said. “Everyone’s energy is up. You feed off each other.”

No matter what happens from here on out this group has made its mark on the program. There were a lot of hard days, long nights and ice baths over the last four years. Knowing all of it has culminated in something not done at Grandview in nearly three decades has made it all feel worth it.

“We’ve put in all this time in the weight room, on the field, improving skills, doing other sports to prepare for this season, it’s nice to know it’s this year it paid off,” Riddle said. “I really think it’s special.”

Getting the game at home was a nice first step, but the Eagles are not satisfied. Not in the slightest. They want to defend their house and give the community something to remember with their biggest win yet.

To do it Grandview will have to find its way past a Cuba program that has won the last nine meetings between the two schools and rolled to a 55-0 victory last season in the first round of districts.

“We didn’t play very well up there and we don’t want the same thing to happen to us this weekend,” Grandview coach Dave Dallas said. “We’re a different football team with a different attitude and a different mindset.”

Grandview has had so much fun this season it’s determined to keep the party going as long as it can. It prepared this week like Cuba was 8-1, not 1-8. After all their work and struggle, the Eagles take nothing for granted.

“We are not underestimating them. They’re a lot better than their record has shown,” Riddle said. “We know what happened last year and to be honest it feels like we kind of forgot about it. It’s not us anymore.”

This new, improved Grandview team exists because of the years of work the players, coaches and community poured into it. It has taken an inordinate amount of time, energy and commitment for the Eagles to reach this point and Riddle, for one, is not interested in seeing his investment fizzle. He wants this to be the beginning of something special at Grandview, not the end.

“I want to leave behind something for the underclassmen so I’m trying to help coach them up and get their mindset right of how things have to go to win and succeed,” Riddle said. “If anything else goes right this year I want to leave behind that. I think that would be the most important for the program, school and the area of Ware.”

