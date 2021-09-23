 Skip to main content
Friday football spotlight: Hillsboro hosts first of its kind POW-MIA remembrance
Friday football spotlight: Hillsboro hosts first of its kind POW-MIA remembrance

Noel Freesh was late.

He just didn’t know it.

A retired Army lieutenant colonel, Freesh had been recommended by a friend to speak at Hillsboro Intermediate School as part of a Veteran’s Day program it annually hosts in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Believing he had plenty of time he took a drive around Hillsboro and came across the Thomas C. Fletcher House, a historic building that was the one-time home of Thomas Fletcher, Missouri’s 18th governor and a Union prisoner of war during the Civil War.

Freesh eventually made his way over to Hillsboro Intermediate and found the time for his presentation was long past. Scott Readnour, the school’s principal, asked Freesh if he wanted to sit down and talk.

From their conversation an idea was born. An idea that will be on full display Friday night.

“He got his times confused,” Readnour said. “If he didn’t then none of this happens.”

Hillsboro High will host neighbor and rival Festus in a Mississippi Area Red conference football game at 7:30 p.m. On its own, the game would have drawn a considerable crowd as Festus (3-1 overall, 2-0 league) and Hillsboro (3-1, 1-0) are in the midst of strong seasons. Last fall the Tigers emphatically ended a seven-game losing streak to the Hawks with a 41-26 win.

The game was going to be big, but what comes before will dwarf it.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Hillsboro will hold a ceremony in conjunction with the Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum that will recognize and honor Michael Blassie, a United States Air Force officer who was shot down and killed during the Vietnam War in 1972.

A St. Louis U. High graduate, Blassie’s remains were unidentified for 26 years. On Memorial Day in 1984, they were placed in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony led by President Ronald Reagan. It was only after some investigative reporting by CBS News and the U.S. Veteran Dispatch that the Blassie family asked DNA testing be done on the remains in an attempt to identify them. The results confirmed it was Blassie. In July of 1998 he was reinterred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

“His family brought him home,” POW-MIA Museum president Paul Dillon said. “What is more American than that?”

POW/MIA Ceremony at Hillsboro High School

The rose on the missing man table is symbolic of the life of the missing and the love for them by their family and friends. The display was being set up at the Hillsboro High School football field on Thursday September 23, 2021 for a POW/MIA Ceremony that will be held there Friday night in conjunction with the varsity football game. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Dillon has spearheaded the POW-MIA Museum since its inception in 2011. Its mission is close to his heart. Dillon’s father was a POW in World War II. A ball turret gunner on a B-17 bomber, he was shot down over Germany and held captive for a year and eight months in Stalag 17B in Austria.

An Army veteran himself, Dillon accompanied his father to his American Ex-Prisoners of War chapter meetings. It was there the participants would share stories about their time in the service and their experiences during some of the most historic conflicts and places of the 20th century. They spoke of the Bataan Death March, the Battle of the Bulge and did so with a nonchalance that only comes from living through it.

“It was like walking into a history book,” Dillon said.

Time passed and so did the men who told the tales at the meetings. Dillon wanted to preserve their stories and share them in a way that would be impactful. It led to the creation of the POW-MIA Museum, which has been located in the old Civilian Conservation Corps building on Jefferson Barracks’ grounds since 2013.

The not-for-profit museum has been in a state of renovation since it officially took over its current location. Dillon said the museum hosted its first exhibit in May of 2013, but began a significant restoration in 2015. The price tag for the renovation was estimated to be $3.8 million.

“We’re raising funds as best we can,” Dillon said.

Which is where Hillsboro comes into play.

POW/MIA Ceremony at Hillsboro High School

Hillsboro High School students in physical education class walk the track behind one of the displays placed at the Hillsboro High School football field on Thursday September 23, 2021 for a POW/MIA Remembrance ceremony that will be held there Friday night in conjunction with their football game. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When Freesh was late that day and sat with Readnour, he explained how the museum has a program that designates cities and counties as POW-MIA places that raise awareness and educate its citizens about its military prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Readnour heard the pitch and was struck.

“Why not have a school program?” he asked.

A few weeks later, Readnour was in front of the POW-MIA Museum’s board of directors and made his pitch for the creation of a campus designation. The board approved it in short order and the Hillsboro School District became the first in the country to be a POW-MIA Designated Campus.

To earn the designation the school is asked to follow the museum’s mission of raising awareness and education. In May, Hillsboro hosted its first POW-MIA event when it had a 24-hour vigil where students, faculty, staff and community members could come and pay their respects. In conjunction with the vigil, Readnour connected with the Heartland Heroes motorcycle group that was riding across the country to bring attention to the plight of POWs and MIAs.

The Heartland Heroes began their ride in San Diego and planned to finish in Perryville at the Missouri National Veteran’s Memorial. As they made their way into Hillsboro they were given a police escort and taken around to the different schools in the district where the students lined the streets and showered them with love and appreciation.

When they arrived at the vigil, dry eyes were hard to find.

“Here’s 60 grown men, veterans from Vietnam to Afghanistan that were bawling,” Readnour said.

The vigil raised several thousand dollars for the museum. The hope is that Friday’s presentation and program will do more of the same.

“The way they support our veterans, I don’t have the words to express our thanks,” Dillon said. “Scott is getting folks to remember and not forget their sacrifices.”

POW/MIA Ceremony at Hillsboro High School

Scott Readnour, Hillsboro Intermediate School principal (left) and Ray Bess, Director of Buildings and Grounds, move a missing man table into position. At right is a replica containment box where POWs were sometimes imprisoned. They were checking placement of the displays at the Hillsboro High School football field on Thursday September 23, 2021 for a POW/MIA Remembrance ceremony that will be held there Friday night in conjunction with their football game. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The presentation is scheduled to run from 5:30 until 6:15 Friday evening and it will discuss the POW-MIA Museum and the displays that will ring the field on the track honoring local veterans. Members of Michael Blassie’s family will be in attendance.

As a token of its appreciation, the Hillsboro football team will present the Blassie family with a Hawks helmet. This season Hillsboro has stickers of the POW-MIA logo and American flag on the backs of its helmets. Across the bottom of the helmet is “Hawk 02,” which was Blassie’s call sign as a fighter pilot.

“It’s really awesome,” Hillsboro football coach Bill Sucharski said. “My dad served two tours in Vietnam as a Marine. I lost my dad three years ago. It keeps him closer to my heart.”

Gone but not forgotten, which is ultimately what Dillon hopes events like these and the POW-MIA Museum can remind this nation’s citizens the cost of freedom in perpetuity. 

“All the blessings we have, have been paid for,” Dillon said. “Freedom isn’t free. We firmly believe you don’t leave anyone behind. We must strive to make sure no one is forgotten.”

