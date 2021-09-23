Friday football spotlight: Hillsboro hosts first of its kind POW-MIA remembrance

The game was going to be big, but what comes before will dwarf it.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Hillsboro will hold a ceremony in conjunction with the Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum that will recognize and honor Michael Blassie, a United States Air Force officer who was shot down and killed during the Vietnam War in 1972.

A St. Louis U. High graduate, Blassie’s remains were unidentified for 26 years. On Memorial Day in 1984, they were placed in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony led by President Ronald Reagan. It was only after some investigative reporting by CBS News and the U.S. Veteran Dispatch that the Blassie family asked DNA testing be done on the remains in an attempt to identify them. The results confirmed it was Blassie. In July of 1998 he was reinterred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

“His family brought him home,” POW-MIA Museum president Paul Dillon said. “What is more American than that?”

Dillon has spearheaded the POW-MIA Museum since its inception in 2011. Its mission is close to his heart. Dillon’s father was a POW in World War II. A ball turret gunner on a B-17 bomber, he was shot down over Germany and held captive for a year and eight months in Stalag 17B in Austria.