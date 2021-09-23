Friday football spotlight: Hillsboro hosts first of its kind POW-MIA remembrance

Noel Freesh was late.
He just didn’t know it.
A retired Army lieutenant colonel, Freesh had been recommended by a friend to speak at Hillsboro Intermediate School as part of a Veteran’s Day program it annually hosts in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Believing he had plenty of time he took a drive around Hillsboro and came across the Thomas C. Fletcher House, a historic building that was the one-time home of Thomas Fletcher, Missouri’s 18th governor and a Union prisoner of war during the Civil War.
Freesh eventually made his way over to Hillsboro Intermediate and found the time for his presentation was long past. Scott Readnour, the school’s principal, asked Freesh if he wanted to sit down and talk.
From their conversation an idea was born. An idea that will be on full display Friday night.
“He got his times confused,” Readnour said. “If he didn’t then none of this happens.”
Hillsboro High will host neighbor and rival Festus in a Mississippi Area Red conference football game at 7:30 p.m. On its own, the game would have drawn a considerable crowd as Festus (3-1 overall, 2-0 league) and Hillsboro (3-1, 1-0) are in the midst of strong seasons. Last fall the Tigers emphatically ended a seven-game losing streak to the Hawks with a 41-26 win.
The game was going to be big, but what comes before will dwarf it.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., Hillsboro will hold a ceremony in conjunction with the Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum that will recognize and honor Michael Blassie, a United States Air Force officer who was shot down and killed during the Vietnam War in 1972.
A St. Louis U. High graduate, Blassie’s remains were unidentified for 26 years. On Memorial Day in 1984, they were placed in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony led by President Ronald Reagan. It was only after some investigative reporting by CBS News and the U.S. Veteran Dispatch that the Blassie family asked DNA testing be done on the remains in an attempt to identify them. The results confirmed it was Blassie. In July of 1998 he was reinterred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
“His family brought him home,” POW-MIA Museum president Paul Dillon said. “What is more American than that?”
Dillon has spearheaded the POW-MIA Museum since its inception in 2011. Its mission is close to his heart. Dillon’s father was a POW in World War II. A ball turret gunner on a B-17 bomber, he was shot down over Germany and held captive for a year and eight months in Stalag 17B in Austria.
An Army veteran himself, Dillon accompanied his father to his American Ex-Prisoners of War chapter meetings. It was there the participants would share stories about their time in the service and their experiences during some of the most historic conflicts and places of the 20th century. They spoke of the Bataan Death March, the Battle of the Bulge and did so with a nonchalance that only comes from living through it.
“It was like walking into a history book,” Dillon said.
Time passed and so did the men who told the tales at the meetings. Dillon wanted to preserve their stories and share them in a way that would be impactful. It led to the creation of the POW-MIA Museum, which has been located in the old Civilian Conservation Corps building on Jefferson Barracks’ grounds since 2013.
The not-for-profit museum has been in a state of renovation since it officially took over its current location. Dillon said the museum hosted its first exhibit in May of 2013, but began a significant restoration in 2015. The price tag for the renovation was estimated to be $3.8 million.
“We’re raising funds as best we can,” Dillon said.
Which is where Hillsboro comes into play.
When Freesh was late that day and sat with Readnour, he explained how the museum has a program that designates cities and counties as POW-MIA places that raise awareness and educate its citizens about its military prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Readnour heard the pitch and was struck.
“Why not have a school program?” he asked.
A few weeks later, Readnour was in front of the POW-MIA Museum’s board of directors and made his pitch for the creation of a campus designation. The board approved it in short order and the Hillsboro School District became the first in the country to be a POW-MIA Designated Campus.
To earn the designation the school is asked to follow the museum’s mission of raising awareness and education. In May, Hillsboro hosted its first POW-MIA event when it had a 24-hour vigil where students, faculty, staff and community members could come and pay their respects. In conjunction with the vigil, Readnour connected with the Heartland Heroes motorcycle group that was riding across the country to bring attention to the plight of POWs and MIAs.
The Heartland Heroes began their ride in San Diego and planned to finish in Perryville at the Missouri National Veteran’s Memorial. As they made their way into Hillsboro they were given a police escort and taken around to the different schools in the district where the students lined the streets and showered them with love and appreciation.
When they arrived at the vigil, dry eyes were hard to find.
“Here’s 60 grown men, veterans from Vietnam to Afghanistan that were bawling,” Readnour said.
The vigil raised several thousand dollars for the museum. The hope is that Friday’s presentation and program will do more of the same.
“The way they support our veterans, I don’t have the words to express our thanks,” Dillon said. “Scott is getting folks to remember and not forget their sacrifices.”
The presentation is scheduled to run from 5:30 until 6:15 Friday evening and it will discuss the POW-MIA Museum and the displays that will ring the field on the track honoring local veterans. Members of Michael Blassie’s family will be in attendance.
As a token of its appreciation, the Hillsboro football team will present the Blassie family with a Hawks helmet. This season Hillsboro has stickers of the POW-MIA logo and American flag on the backs of its helmets. Across the bottom of the helmet is “Hawk 02,” which was Blassie’s call sign as a fighter pilot.
“It’s really awesome,” Hillsboro football coach Bill Sucharski said. “My dad served two tours in Vietnam as a Marine. I lost my dad three years ago. It keeps him closer to my heart.”
Gone but not forgotten, which is ultimately what Dillon hopes events like these and the POW-MIA Museum can remind this nation’s citizens the cost of freedom in perpetuity.
“All the blessings we have, have been paid for,” Dillon said. “Freedom isn’t free. We firmly believe you don’t leave anyone behind. We must strive to make sure no one is forgotten.”
Week 5 high school football games to watch (and stream)
Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at St. Mary’s Dragons
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 3-1; St. Mary’s 2-1.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 2 Missouri Media; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 50, Hermann 0; St. Mary’s 42, Borgia 0.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Faces St. Mary’s for the first time since 2013 and is 1-7 in its previous eight meetings with the Dragons. … Since losing 35-14 to Denver Lutheran in Week 1, has outscored its next three opponents a combined 152-25. … Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 424 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 160 yards and a score. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 738 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 269 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has seven receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays has eight receptions for 155 yards. … At linebacker Ayden Harris has made a team-high 46 tackles and three tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman Jaydon Wannstedt has made six tackles for loss and 13 total tackles. Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rustemeyer has made 16 tackles and four tackles for loss.
On St. Mary’s: Bounced back after first loss of the season to shut out Borgia for the first time since the schools began playing as part of Archdiocesan Athletic Association in 2012. Last week’s win against the Knights was just the second for the Dragons in nine meetings. Star receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. did not play against the Knights. … Senior quarterback Caron Spann made his season debut against Borgia as he passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns. In two games Coleman has rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught three passes for 42 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Cyril Ikeh has three receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 21 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive back De’Shawn Fuller has made nine tackles and two interceptions. Junior cornerback Farand Washington has two interceptions.
Hazelwood Central Hawks at Kirkwood Pioneers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Hazelwood Central 4-0 overall, 2-0 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool; Kirkwood 4-0, 1-0.
Rankings: Hazelwood Central, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media; Kirkwood, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Hazelwood Central 46, Seckman 13; Kirkwood 34, Ladue 18.
On Hazelwood Central: Travels to Kirkwood for the first time since 2005 and plays the Pioneers for the first time since 2011. … Holds a 3-2 edge in the previous five meetings with Kirkwood since 2002. … Has won its first four games of the season for the first time since 2016. … Dynamic duo of senior running backs Lionel Banks and Jamarion Price have combined to rush for 891 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Armani Turner has caught 12 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Bryson Brown has completed 33-of-69 passes for 531 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. … Junior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. Senior defensive back Eric Brown has made five interceptions.
On Kirkwood: Off to first 4-0 start since 2014. … Won the last meeting with Hazelwood Central 47-0 in 2011. … Junior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 666 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 34-of-52 passes for 568 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 16 passes for 362 yards and scored five touchdowns. … Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss and an interception. Junior linebacker Gio Vann Jr. has made 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior linebacker Gabe Walker has made 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
St. Dominic Crusaders at Cardinal Ritter Lions
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: St. Dominic 3-1 overall, 0-0 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I; Cardinal Ritter 2-2, 1-0.
Rankings: St. Dominic, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media; Cardinal Ritter, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Valle Catholic 42, St. Dominic 7; Lincoln College Prep 28, Cardinal Ritter 20.
On St. Dominic: Split its 14 previous Archdiocesan Athletic Association meetings with Ritter. Was awarded a forfeit win over the Lions in 2019. Has not beaten the Lions on the field since a 21-20 thriller in 2014. … Junior quarterback Kelly Welby has completed 33-of-53 passes for 606 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 219 yards and six touchdowns. He was held to six yards on six carries against Valle Catholic last week. Senior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has caught 12 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Matthew Willenbrink has caught six passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. ... Senior defensive back Quinn Kiger has made 19 tackles and three interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Anthony Anderson has made 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Cardinal Ritter: Picked up Lincoln College Prep late due to a cancellation. Gave up 28 unanswered points in the second half after jumping out to a 20-0 lead. … Senior quarterback Pernell Beasley and sophomore quarterback Antwon McKay have combined to complete 18-of-24 passes for 379 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Artrell Miller has rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Frederick Moore has caught five passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior defensive back Lawrence McConnell has made six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
O’Fallon Panthers at East St. Louis Flyers
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: O’Fallon 3-1, 1-0 Southwestern Conference; East St. Louis 3-1, 1-0.
Rankings: O’Fallon, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 8A Illinois AP; East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois AP.
Last week: O’Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14; East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 0.
On O’Fallon: Ended nine-game losing streak to Edwardsville last week. ... Beat East St. Louis in the spring exhibition season 29-18 for its first win on the field against the Flyers since 2013. It was just the Panthers' third win on the field against East St. Louis since 2000. … Junior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 47-of-92 passes for 547 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Senior running back DeAndre Lawrence and junior running back Chris Caldwell have combined to rush for 540 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Tamarion Bivines has caught 12 passes for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Lawrence has caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a score. … Senior defensive lineman Tanner Hollerich has made 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and recovered two fumbles. Junior linebacker Hunter Graham has made 12 tackles and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has made 16 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
On East St. Louis: Has not lost consecutive meetings to O’Fallon this century. Lost spring meeting 29-18. Outscored the Panthers 229-37 in their previous four games, including a 78-13 win in 2018. … Senior standout receiver Luther Burden III has caught 22 passes for 346 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Robert Battle has completed 60-of-116 passes for 792 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for four touchdowns as well. Senior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Marquis Palmer has rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jalen Byrd has made 42 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman Frank Wilson has made 38 tackles and a sack. Senior defensive back and Clemson recruit Toriano Pride has made 28 tackles.
John Burroughs Bombers at MICDS Rams
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Burroughs 3-1, 1-0 Metro League; MICDS 4-0, 2-0.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media,
Last week: Burroughs 35, Lutheran South 0; MICDS 42, Priory 7.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Burroughs: Beat Lutheran South last week for its second consecutive win over the Lancers. ... Lost its last five rivalry games to MICDS, including 42-6 last season. ... In the midst of its Metro League slate with games against Priory and Westminster scheduled to follow. Will not play Lutheran North this season. ... Senior receiver Caleb Merritt has caught 16 passes for 341 yards and scored a team-high eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Duncan Cloniger has completed 58-of-75 passes for 987 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Brandon Biggs has rushed for 142 yards. Senior receiver Adisa Roberts has caught seven passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. ... Junior linebacker Anil Dharmarajan has made 27 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior linebacker Joel Blumoff has made 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Five players have made one interception each.
On MICDS: Dominated rival Burroughs during its five game win streak by a combined score of 205-52. Since 1999 holds a 15-7 lead in the rivalry. ... Survived tough game at Park Hills Central 59-52 in Week 2 and has since cruised past Westminster and Priory by a combined score of 91-21. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew has completed 38-of-56 passes for 796 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 158 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He’s caught nine passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver PJ Behan has caught 18 passes for 372 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch has made 52 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has made 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive back Bjorn Sjogren has made 30 tackles and three interceptions.