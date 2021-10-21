Friday football spotlight: Inexperienced Eureka found identity in its roots

“I feel like we were able to get a lot closer,” Nelson said. “We’ve been able to bond a lot more with the offseason. We’re more like a brotherhood. It feels more like a family. It’s just different, it’s just better.”

Another hallmark of Eureka’s program is that when it graduates big, experienced senior classes it has guys ready to step in and compete at a high level. Without an offseason in the spring and summer of 2020 and the lack of games at the lower levels in the fall of 2020, the normal progressions of those younger players were altered. It made this past spring and summer that much more important.

“For our program, we’ve had so much tradition and success because of what our kids are willing to do in the offseason,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. “We’re a relationship sport and we didn’t get any relationships last year. That piece of what we expect out of our kids being team guys, being accountable and being there, it was great to see them all buy in this offseason. That attitude and relationship with each other has carried on throughout the season and it’s shown itself on our Friday night games.”