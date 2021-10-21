Friday football spotlight: Inexperienced Eureka found identity in its roots

EUREKA — Pat Grimshaw was rummaging through the equipment cage last year when he came across an old-school cowboy collar. It’s an extra piece of padding that juts out from the back of the shoulder pads and provides neck support for football players who are in constant collisions.
There was one guy Grimshaw, an assistant coach for the Eureka High football team, figured could put it to good use — Will Nelson.
The Wildcats middle linebacker, Nelson hasn’t taken it off yet.
“I just hit so hard I’ve got to wear it to protect myself,” Nelson said with a smile.
At 6 foot and 220 pounds, Nelson is built like an anvil with feet. He’s the Wildcats’ top tackler with 77 stops to go along with three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Nelson is a throwback player for a Eureka team that has found its identity in its roots.
The No. 10 large school in the STLHighschoolsports.com rankings, Eureka (7-1) has historically been at its best when it can pair a powerful rushing attack with a physically imposing defense. The Wildcats have that this season despite returning just four players with any significant varsity experience.
After slogging its way to a 2-3 record in last year’s COVID-19 truncated season, Eureka maximized all its opportunities in the offseason when restrictions related to the pandemic were lifted and things took on a more normal appearance.
“I feel like we were able to get a lot closer,” Nelson said. “We’ve been able to bond a lot more with the offseason. We’re more like a brotherhood. It feels more like a family. It’s just different, it’s just better.”
Another hallmark of Eureka’s program is that when it graduates big, experienced senior classes it has guys ready to step in and compete at a high level. Without an offseason in the spring and summer of 2020 and the lack of games at the lower levels in the fall of 2020, the normal progressions of those younger players were altered. It made this past spring and summer that much more important.
“For our program, we’ve had so much tradition and success because of what our kids are willing to do in the offseason,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. “We’re a relationship sport and we didn’t get any relationships last year. That piece of what we expect out of our kids being team guys, being accountable and being there, it was great to see them all buy in this offseason. That attitude and relationship with each other has carried on throughout the season and it’s shown itself on our Friday night games.”
The Wildcats believed they’d be pretty good as the summer wore on, but it wasn’t until Week 2 they really knew. Eureka beat Marquette 21-14 on Sept. 3. It’s Marquette’s lone loss this season and it resonated in the Wildcats' locker room that night.
“I think we really knew who we were after the Marquette game,” Nelson said. “I think that we had a great week of preparation and it really showed that game.”
That high point was immediately followed by the only loss of the season as Hazelwood Central went into Eureka and came away with a 25-20 win. That result resonated in the locker room too, but in a different way.
“We weren’t focused, we weren’t there mentally and thought we’d just come out and win like we had the first two weeks,” senior quarterback Carson Smith said. “The laziness in practice (that week) showed up in the game, leading to a lot of mental errors.”
The inexperienced team learned its lesson and has been better since. Last week Eureka beat Mehlville 40-0. It’s the Wildcats' first shutout and the first time the Panthers have been shut out this season.
It was a typical night’s work for Eureka. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown. It’s just the second time this season Emmanuel hasn’t scored multiple times. The 5-foot-8 and 166-pound Emmanuel has been outstanding in his first season as the varsity starter. He’s rushed for 1,048 yards, scored 16 touchdowns and lived up to the expectations of a program that has had its share of standout running backs.
“I’m doing the best I can to fill those shoes,” Emmanuel said. “It feels great, but I don’t think I’m done yet. There is still more to do.”
When the running game is good it opens up opportunities for the passing game, and Smith has taken full advantage. The 6-foot-5 and 185-pound Smith has completed 86 of his 128 passes for 1,414 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. After waiting his turn behind three-year starter Carter Davis, Smith has done his best to savor every moment this fall, but it still seems like everything is on fast forward.
“I’ve had a lot of fun every week and time flies when you’re having fun,” Smith said.
Eureka will try to have some more fun this week when it wraps the regular season by hosting Kirkwood (5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pioneers won last year’s game, 28-17. Since 2018 Eureka and Kirkwood have played four times and split the series. The Wildcats are intent on not losing twice on their home field this season.
“We call it #RevengeTour. That’s what it is basically,” Emmanuel said. “We’re coming out, having a chip on our shoulder every game and we have the record we have for a reason. We worked hard for it this summer.”
Eureka isn’t just playing for bragging rights, a win would clinch the top seed in the Class 5 District 2 tournament. Eureka is currently No. 1 with 49.11 points followed by Summit (49.07) and Ladue (44.22).
Summit (8-0) faces Riverview Gardens (0-6) at 5 p.m. Friday.
A win Friday night will secure home-field advantage through the district and could prove huge against Summit — or Ladue, for that matter — should things shake out that way.
“It’s a tight race and that’s a really good football team. We do a lot of stuff with (Summit) in the offseason. We knew they’d be a good team,” Sumner said. “Our kids’ big game is Friday and going out and taking care of that is going to be what really determines our district seed. Our kids have done a good job of staying on point and focused on each week and what needs to be done.”
When they began in August the Wildcats were a hungry albeit inexperienced group. They’re still starving, but now they have a full season under their belt. Eureka’s confidence has only grown with each passing week as it heads into the postseason playing its best football.
“When our line is blocking everybody, when our receivers are running their routes, when I’m reading the right reads, we’re going to be hard to stop,” Smith said.
Added Nelson, “If we play as a team, we can’t lose.”
Week 9 high school football games to watch
Kirkwood Pioneers at Eureka Wildcats
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Kirkwood 5-2 overall, 1-2 Suburban Yellow; Eureka 7-1, 1-2.
Rankings: Eureka, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Kirkwood 55, McCluer North 0; Eureka 40, Mehlville 0.
On Kirkwood: Ended two-game losing streak with decisive win over McCluer North. It’s the first win for the Pioneers since standout junior running back Deion Brown was injured against Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24. … Has won four of six against Eureka since 2015 including last season, 28-17. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 76 of his 116 pass attempts for 1,036 yards, 10 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. Sophomore quarterback Creighton Wise has seen more action recently and has completed 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted once. In the two games since Brown was injured senior running back Darius Jones has rushed for a combined 253 yards and scored four touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 34 passes for 537 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Gio Van Jr. has made 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Brady Nauman has made 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.
On Eureka: Won five in a row after it lost to Hazelwood Central 25-20 on Sept. 10. In a neck and neck race with rival Summit for the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 2 tournament. A win over Kirkwood would lock up the top seed. …Posted first shutout of season last week against Mehlville. It’s the first time this season Mehlville has been shut out. … Has scored 40 or more points four times this season. … Senior quarterback Carson Smith has completed 86 of 128 passes for 1,414 yards, 15 touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed for 1,048 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan Fonke has caught 21 passes for 384 yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has made 77 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Martrell Brown has made 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive back Mason Mayer has made 29 tackles and three interceptions.
Parkway West Longhorns at Parkway North Vikings
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Parkway West 6-2 overall, 4-1 Suburban Green; Parkway North 6-2, 4-1.
Last week: Parkway West 43, Webster Groves 0; Parkway North 33, Parkway South 6.
On Parkway West: Won three in a row and five of its last six. Only loss in that stretch came against Eureka. … Is 2-14 against Parkway North since 2004 and lost last season’s meeting 42-7. Did beat Parkway North 28-21 in 2019. … Appears to be locked into the No. 4 seed in the Class 5 District 2 tournament with Eureka, Summit and Ladue holding the top three seeds. ... Junior quarterback Gannon Snyder has completed 54 of his 98 passes for 866 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for four touchdowns. Four players have rushed for 242 yards or more led by Missouri recruit Ja’Marion Wayne who’s racked up 482 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also caught 23 passes for 354 yards and scored another five touchdowns. Senior Tre Bell has 536 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Junior running back Phillip Jordan has rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Parker Cummins has made 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive lineman David Burton has made 67 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. At safety Wayne has made 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions and recovered three fumbles. As a unit the defense has made 10 interceptions.
On Parkway North: Won three in a row and four of its last five. Only loss in that stretch came against Summit. Is 14-2 against Parkway West since 2004 and took last year’s game 42-7. … Locked into the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 3 tournament. MICDS has sewn up the top spot. … Junior quarterback Quaran Williams has completed 26 of his 71 passes for 369 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted five times in his first full season under center. Williams has rushed for 746 yards and 20 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Zyan Royal has rushed for 778 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jermaine Rodgers has caught nine passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Keylan Mitchell has made 86 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and recovered two fumbles. Sophomore defensive lineman Anthony Thompson has made 45 tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine sacks and recovered four fumbles. Defense has made nine interceptions and recovered 17 fumbles.
Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Priory Ravens
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 6-2; Priory 6-2.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 67, Lutheran South 0; Priory 35, Principia 0.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Won three in a row and six of its last seven with a loss to St. Mary’s in between. Outscored its last three opponents 169-7. Locked up the top seed in the Class 2 District 2 tournament due to its head-to-head win over No. 2 seed Duchesne on Sept. 10. … Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 81 of 132 passes for 1,486 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,007 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught 17 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 17 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Aidan McLean has caught 16 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. … At linebacker Ayden Harris has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Rubio has made 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.
On Priory: Faces Lutheran St. Charles for the first time this century. Has won three of its last four. Two losses this season came to MICDS and Lift For Life. In a battle for top spot in the Class 3 District 4 tournament where it’s currently No. 1 with 41.51 points with Owensville (41.43) and St. Clair (40.61) close behind. … Junior quarterback Gerald Grewe has completed 114 of 171 passes for 1,412 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns as well. Junior running back Jalen Riad is second on the team with 315 yards rushing. Senior receiver Jahaad Fort has caught 53 passes for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns. Four other receivers each have one touchdown reception. … Junior defensive back Mark Parent has made 40 tackles. At defensive back Fort has made 34 tackles, one tackle for loss and four interceptions.
Chaminade Red Devils at MICDS Rams
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Chaminade 4-4; MICDS 8-0.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Chaminade 42, Lift For Life 12; MICDS 47, St. Dominic 13.
On Chaminade: Won three of its last four with a loss to CBC sandwiched between. First game against MICDS this century. … Currently the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 3 tournament behind Fort Zumwalt North. Would need a win and a loss by Fort Zumwalt North to claw its way into the top spot. … Senior athlete and Oklahoma State recruit Cam Epps went wild on the ground last week as he rushed for 250 yards and scored twice. On the season he’s rushed for 780 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also caught seven passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back William Lufiau has rushed for 499 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Griffin has caught 12 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Nick Divis has made 74 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions. Senior defensive back Gary Barbour has made 59 tackles, three tackles for loss two sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Grant Finley has made 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
On MICDS: Has won 15 of its last 16. Only team to beat it was Helias in the 2020 Class 4 state championship game. Faces Chaminade for the first time this century. Scored 42 or more points in all but one game this season. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew has completed 83 of 118 passes for 1,606 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 440 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 492 yards and six touchdowns. He’s caught 18 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver PJ Behan has caught 38 passes for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch has made 83 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has made 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception. Senior defensive back Bjorn Sjogren has made 59 tackles and four interceptions.
De Smet Spartans vs. Vashon Wolverines
When: 4 p.m. Saturday.
Records: De Smet 6-2; Vashon 7-0.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media; Vashon, No. 8 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: De Smet 48, SLUH 21; Vashon 27, Gateway STEM 0.
On De Smet: After losing consecutive games to East St. Louis and CBC has won five in a row. Faces Vashon for the 11th time since 2000 and has won nine of the previous meetings including an 18-6 decision the last time they played in 2015. … Appears to be locked into the No. 4 seed in the Class 6 District 1 tournament with CBC, Lindbergh and Marquette all ahead by three or more points. … Junior quarterback Christian Cotton has his best game of the season last week against SLUH as he passed for four touchdowns and rushed for three more. On the season the former Trinity quarterback has passed for 831 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Keshawn Ford has rushed for 483 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad has caught 16 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 15 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has made 58 tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Junior linebacker Elijah Thomas has made 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
On Vashon: Won 10 in a row going back to the altered spring season. Will play seven of its eight regular season games at Gateway STEM. Has allowed just one opponent to score double digits this season and has posted shutouts over Webster Groves, Affton and Gateway STEM. … Currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 2 tournament with 50.43 points. Union is No. 2 with 46.94. … Junior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain has completed 58 of his 112 passes for 843 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. has rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns scored another six touchdowns on returns. Freshman receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught 15 passes for 306 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior defensive end De’Marea Ball-Brown has made 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 sacks and intercepted a pass. Senior linebacker Niko Blount has made 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. Junior defensive tackle T’Darrian Owens has made 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.