Friday football spotlight: Inexperienced Eureka found identity in its roots
0 comments

EUREKA — Pat Grimshaw was rummaging through the equipment cage last year when he came across an old-school cowboy collar. It’s an extra piece of padding that juts out from the back of the shoulder pads and provides neck support for football players who are in constant collisions.

There was one guy Grimshaw, an assistant coach for the Eureka High football team, figured could put it to good use — Will Nelson.

The Wildcats middle linebacker, Nelson hasn’t taken it off yet.

“I just hit so hard I’ve got to wear it to protect myself,” Nelson said with a smile.

At 6 foot and 220 pounds, Nelson is built like an anvil with feet. He’s the Wildcats’ top tackler with 77 stops to go along with three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Nelson is a throwback player for a Eureka team that has found its identity in its roots.

The No. 10 large school in the STLHighschoolsports.com rankings, Eureka (7-1) has historically been at its best when it can pair a powerful rushing attack with a physically imposing defense. The Wildcats have that this season despite returning just four players with any significant varsity experience.

After slogging its way to a 2-3 record in last year’s COVID-19 truncated season, Eureka maximized all its opportunities in the offseason when restrictions related to the pandemic were lifted and things took on a more normal appearance.

“I feel like we were able to get a lot closer,” Nelson said. “We’ve been able to bond a lot more with the offseason. We’re more like a brotherhood. It feels more like a family. It’s just different, it’s just better.”

Another hallmark of Eureka’s program is that when it graduates big, experienced senior classes it has guys ready to step in and compete at a high level. Without an offseason in the spring and summer of 2020 and the lack of games at the lower levels in the fall of 2020, the normal progressions of those younger players were altered. It made this past spring and summer that much more important.

“For our program, we’ve had so much tradition and success because of what our kids are willing to do in the offseason,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. “We’re a relationship sport and we didn’t get any relationships last year. That piece of what we expect out of our kids being team guys, being accountable and being there, it was great to see them all buy in this offseason. That attitude and relationship with each other has carried on throughout the season and it’s shown itself on our Friday night games.”

The Wildcats believed they’d be pretty good as the summer wore on, but it wasn’t until Week 2 they really knew. Eureka beat Marquette 21-14 on Sept. 3. It’s Marquette’s lone loss this season and it resonated in the Wildcats' locker room that night.

“I think we really knew who we were after the Marquette game,” Nelson said. “I think that we had a great week of preparation and it really showed that game.”

That high point was immediately followed by the only loss of the season as Hazelwood Central went into Eureka and came away with a 25-20 win. That result resonated in the locker room too, but in a different way.

“We weren’t focused, we weren’t there mentally and thought we’d just come out and win like we had the first two weeks,” senior quarterback Carson Smith said. “The laziness in practice (that week) showed up in the game, leading to a lot of mental errors.”

The inexperienced team learned its lesson and has been better since. Last week Eureka beat Mehlville 40-0. It’s the Wildcats' first shutout and the first time the Panthers have been shut out this season.

It was a typical night’s work for Eureka. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown. It’s just the second time this season Emmanuel hasn’t scored multiple times. The 5-foot-8 and 166-pound Emmanuel has been outstanding in his first season as the varsity starter. He’s rushed for 1,048 yards, scored 16 touchdowns and lived up to the expectations of a program that has had its share of standout running backs.

“I’m doing the best I can to fill those shoes,” Emmanuel said. “It feels great, but I don’t think I’m done yet. There is still more to do.”

When the running game is good it opens up opportunities for the passing game, and Smith has taken full advantage. The 6-foot-5 and 185-pound Smith has completed 86 of his 128 passes for 1,414 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. After waiting his turn behind three-year starter Carter Davis, Smith has done his best to savor every moment this fall, but it still seems like everything is on fast forward.

“I’ve had a lot of fun every week and time flies when you’re having fun,” Smith said.

Eureka will try to have some more fun this week when it wraps the regular season by hosting Kirkwood (5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pioneers won last year’s game, 28-17. Since 2018 Eureka and Kirkwood have played four times and split the series. The Wildcats are intent on not losing twice on their home field this season.

“We call it #RevengeTour. That’s what it is basically,” Emmanuel said. “We’re coming out, having a chip on our shoulder every game and we have the record we have for a reason. We worked hard for it this summer.”

Eureka isn’t just playing for bragging rights, a win would clinch the top seed in the Class 5 District 2 tournament. Eureka is currently No. 1 with 49.11 points followed by Summit (49.07) and Ladue (44.22).

Summit (8-0) faces Riverview Gardens (0-6) at 5 p.m. Friday. 

A win Friday night will secure home-field advantage through the district and could prove huge against Summit — or Ladue, for that matter — should things shake out that way.

“It’s a tight race and that’s a really good football team. We do a lot of stuff with (Summit) in the offseason. We knew they’d be a good team,” Sumner said. “Our kids’ big game is Friday and going out and taking care of that is going to be what really determines our district seed. Our kids have done a good job of staying on point and focused on each week and what needs to be done.”

When they began in August the Wildcats were a hungry albeit inexperienced group. They’re still starving, but now they have a full season under their belt. Eureka’s confidence has only grown with each passing week as it heads into the postseason playing its best football.

“When our line is blocking everybody, when our receivers are running their routes, when I’m reading the right reads, we’re going to be hard to stop,” Smith said.

Added Nelson, “If we play as a team, we can’t lose.”

