Friday football spotlight: Ladue brushes off last season's struggles, starts out firing on all cylinders

As it has become one of the area’s top programs in recent years, Ladue has leaned into its offseason program as a foundation. When the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place to slow its spread knocked out offseason workouts, the Rams weren’t themselves when they did begin practicing in August.

“I think the kids realize that that’s important and not having that last year definitely impacted us and other teams,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said. “We realized that if COVID allowed us we’d be back to training in the offseason. I think our kids take a lot of pride in what we do in our offseason.”

Last season didn’t garner the results Ladue wanted, but it provided valuable experience for a team that turned over a large chunk of its roster. The Rams had a new quarterback in Beau Dolan, who is a sophomore this season. The offensive line had new pieces, too. The only way to get everyone on the line in sync is through repetitions and those were in short supply last fall.

“That was our figure-it-out year,” Eastman said. “Normally you have more than five games to figure it out so I think now we’ve figured it out and we’re working well up front together.”