Friday football spotlight: Ladue brushes off last season's struggles, starts out firing on all cylinders

LADUE — Max Eastman would like to get a good night’s sleep.
But that's hard to do when your mind is stewing.
A junior left guard for the Ladue High football team’s offensive line, Eastman did not have the best time during last fall's COVID-19 truncated season for a variety of reasons. Chief among them was that the Rams went 1-4.
“It definitely puts a chip on your shoulder,” Eastman said. “Every night you go to sleep and you’re like, ‘Man, we went 1-4.’ That shouldn’t be the way it is.”
It certainly wasn’t the way Eastman envisioned his sophomore year going after he settled into a significant role on the offensive line as a freshman in 2019, when Ladue went 12-1 and made its fourth consecutive Class 4 semifinal.
In 2018, when Eastman was in eighth grade, Ladue won its first state title and its current class of seniors were freshmen. They watched up close what it took to reach that level of success and they have been chasing it ever since.
“Those guys set the example and we’re here to set the bar even higher,” senior left tackle Jack Mitchell said. “I think those groups ahead of us, my freshman year especially, made an impact on me. I want to be a leader like they were for me.”
After last season’s letdown, it would appear the Rams have found their footing. Ladue is 2-0, doubling its win total from last fall, and has tried to blow out the bulbs on the scoreboard both weeks. It beat Westminster 52-7 in Week 1 and took out Hazelwood West 59-22 last week.
As it has become one of the area’s top programs in recent years, Ladue has leaned into its offseason program as a foundation. When the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place to slow its spread knocked out offseason workouts, the Rams weren’t themselves when they did begin practicing in August.
“I think the kids realize that that’s important and not having that last year definitely impacted us and other teams,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said. “We realized that if COVID allowed us we’d be back to training in the offseason. I think our kids take a lot of pride in what we do in our offseason.”
Last season didn’t garner the results Ladue wanted, but it provided valuable experience for a team that turned over a large chunk of its roster. The Rams had a new quarterback in Beau Dolan, who is a sophomore this season. The offensive line had new pieces, too. The only way to get everyone on the line in sync is through repetitions and those were in short supply last fall.
“That was our figure-it-out year,” Eastman said. “Normally you have more than five games to figure it out so I think now we’ve figured it out and we’re working well up front together.”
Eastman and Mitchell are now in their third year anchoring the left side of the line. They are joined by senior right tackle Jadon Bowman, senior right guard George Wehrle and senior center Emerson Harrold. Because they now have so much experience together they can work off one another without having to say much at all.
“Our communication is almost to a T every time,” Mitchell said.
As the line’s play has improved, everything else on the offense has opened up and Jared Rhodes has taken full advantage.
A 5-foot-11 and 200-pound senior running back, Rhodes has rushed for a team-high seven touchdowns and ran all over Hazelwood West for 187 yards in last week’s victory. He’s been the Rams most impactful player statistically but is well aware every time he crosses the goal line he had help.
“Running the ball is getting easier and easier with the guys up front for me,” Rhodes said. “The O-line does an amazing job every practice, every game. The quarterback, the defensive side of the ball does too. We’re getting better every game.”
Ladue will face its stiffest test yet when its hosts Lindbergh (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Flyers bring a power rushing attack that’s headlined by senior running back Adam Dupont, who’s scored an area-high eight touchdowns and rushed for 413 yards.
“It’s a little bit different than what we’ve seen the first two weeks,” Tarpey said. “It’s old-school football and they do it really well. The key to stopping them is winning first down and trying to keep our offense on the field.”
Rhodes has shown he’s capable of going the distance on any touch this season. He’s one of the main pieces that Lindbergh will want to limit. But scheming to stop a player of his caliber is one thing, executing the scheme is another.
“He’s naturally strong and has great vision,” Tarpey said. “I think he’s extremely confident with the ball in his hands. He’s an extremely talented high school football player.”
And he won’t be alone. That rough and rugged offensive line is ready to keep creating creases if not full blown holes for their man to zip through. The 6-foot-4 and 265-pound Mitchell has relished the offense’s success the first two weeks and wants to keep it going.
“It’s fun. I love putting a guy in the ground. I never get sick of it,” Mitchell said. “So when we’re doing that and he’s scoring touchdowns I'm a happy camper, man.”
Week 3 games to watch (and stream)
De Smet Spartans at CBC Cadets
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
Records: De Smet 1-1; CBC 1-1.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: East St. Louis 32, De Smet 17; CBC 49, O’Fallon 2.
Stream: YouTube.com, search Cadet Student Network.
Note: This game is sold out, no tickets will be sold at the door.
On De Smet: Has won four in a row against CBC and consecutive Metro Catholic Conference titles. … Offense was bottled up in last week’s showcase game at East St. Louis as junior quarterback Christian Cotton passed for 64 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 41 yards. Junior running back Keshawn Ford rushed for 26 yards. Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad caught three passes for 49 yards. … The 32 points scored by East St. Louis were the most allowed by De Smet since 2018, when it last loss to CBC 63-28 in a Class 6 district championship game.
On CBC: Brushed off 48-44 opening week loss to East St. Louis with a dominating performance at O’Fallon. Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert passed for 172 yards and one touchdown as he hit on 10 of his 14 pass attempts. Rushed for 11 yards and a touchdown. As a team the Cadets rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon had one carry and took it for a 68-yard touchdown. Senior receiver and defensive back Justus Johnson returned a punt 66 yards for a score. … Kendal Huston and Jeffery Morgan each returned interceptions for touchdowns. Linebacker Michael Teason made a team-high 11 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has a team-high 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
Chaminade Red Devils at SLUH Jr. Billikens
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
Records: Chaminade 1-1; SLUH 0-1
Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 46, Chaminade 6; SLUH was idle.
Stream: team1sports.com/SLUHAthletics/
On Chaminade: Won its last seven against SLUH and nine of 11. … Junior quarterback Jake Faust has stepped in as the starter and completed 20 of 33 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Last year’s starting quarterback Cam Epps has shifted to wide receiver, where he has made two receptions for 58 yards. He’s also rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back William Lufiau has rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Griffin has caught six passes for 75 yards. … Defense had a rough Week 2 as Lutheran St. Charles racked up 46 points through three quarters. Senior defensive back Gary Barbour has a team-high 20 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive back Nick Divis has 20 tackles and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Joe Corrigan has four tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
On SLUH: Did not play last week after Roosevelt was forced to cancel when its roster was decimated by COVID-19 quarantines. ... Last win against Chaminade came in 2012. ... Senior quarterback Luke Johnston completed 16 of 27 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns in opening loss to MICDS. Senior running back Derrick Baker rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown. Missouri recruit Isaac Thompson caught three passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Yale recruit Chris Brooks Jr. caught three passes for 84 yards. … Senior linebacker DonTavion Sullivan made 11 tackles against MICDS. Thompson had seven tackles while playing in the defensive secondary.
Duchesne Pioneers at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Duchesne 2-0; Lutheran St. Charles 1-1.
Rankings: Duchesne, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 2 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Duchesne 21, Macon 14; Lutheran St. Charles 46, Chaminade 6.
Stream: YouTube.com, search Lutheran Cougars Stadium Activities.
On Duchesne: Won last year’s Class 2 district championship game against Lutheran St. Charles 16-13. Lost the regular season meeting 35-13. … Sophomore quarterback Taron Peete saw most of the action in last week’s win against Macon as he passed for 186 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted twice. Junior quarterback Josh Baker-Mayes opened the season under center against Lift For Life and passed for 96 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Terrell Peete has rushed for 176 yards. Junior running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Rob Jones has six receptions for 100 yards. Junior receiver Cameron Lee has four receptions for 70 yards and scored two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has 23 tackles and an interception. Junior defensive back Ethan Kissell has 16 tackles. Defense has five interceptions in two games.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Bounced back from Week 1 loss to Denver Lutheran with a dominating win over Chaminade. ... Had its four-game win streak over Duchesne snapped in last season’s Class 2 district championship game. Won last year’s regular season matchup 35-13. … Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 29 of 47 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 149 yards and five touchdowns and caught a team-high seven passes for 84 yards. Senior running back Rhoderick Gibson has rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries. … Sophomore linebacker Ayden Harris has 21 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rustemeyer has eight tackles and a team-best three tackles for loss.
Fort Zumwalt North Panthers at Timberland Wolves
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Fort Zumwalt North 0-2; Timberland 2-0.
Rankings: Fort Zumwalt North, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt North 13; Timberland 61, Liberty 12.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Started 0-2 for the first time since 2008. Has lost to two GAC programs since 2013 — Francis Howell last week and Timberland in 2018. Has won consecutive games and eight of its last nine against Timberland. …Panthers have alternated between senior quarterbacks Chris Rekel and Payton Hoker, who have combined to complete 15 of 33 pass attempts for 365 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Reckel is the top rusher with 145 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Braden Miller has one reception, which he turned into a 96-yard touchdown. No one else has more than three receptions this season. … Senior linebacker Spencer Steinmeyer has 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception. Senior linebacker DJ Jones has 14 tackles and two tackles for loss. Sophomore linebacker Shane Pruitt has two sacks.
On Timberland: Is 2-0 for the first time since 2016, when it won its first four games. Outscored Lafayette and Liberty a combined 85-25. Junior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 11 of 22 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 233 yards and two more touchdowns. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Travis Reeves has three receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Steele Perry 17 has tackles. Senior linebacker Ryan Nuesse has 15 tackles and two tackles for loss. ... Wolves have returned two interceptions for touchdowns, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and scored on a kickoff return.
Soldan Tigers vs. Vashon Wolverines
When, where: 4 p.m. Saturday, Gateway STEM.
Records: Soldan 2-0; Vashon 2-0.
Last week: Soldan 42, McCluer 38; Vashon 36, Vianney 7.
On Soldan: Rallied past McCluer for its second comeback win this season. ... Is 2-0 for the second consecutive season, including the spring. Is 2-0 for the first time in the fall since 2014. Won its last two against Vashon during the 2019 and 2018 seasons and is 5-14 in the series since 1999. All five of its wins have come since 2012. … Senior quarterback Lavonta Clerk has completed 26 of 40 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He’s rushed for 127 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Ronald Holmes has rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Steven Bonner has caught five passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver TyShawn Johnson has caught eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. … Senior defensive tackle Jordan Smith has 11 tackles and one sack. Senior defensive tackle Conrad Tatum has five tackles and three tackles for loss.
On Vashon: Is 2-0 for the second consecutive season after winning all three of its games in the spring season. Last time it was 2-0 in the fall was 2015. Both wins this season have come against non-Public High League opponents Webster Groves and Vianney. … Junior quarterback Malious Cain has passed for 355 yards and six touchdowns. Freshman running back Dierre Hill has rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught seven passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Javonte Chandler has eight receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. … Junior defensive lineman T’Darrian Owens has six tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive end De’Marea Ball-Brown has six tackles, two tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception.