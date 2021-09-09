 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday football spotlight: Ladue brushes off last season's struggles, starts out firing on all cylinders
0 comments

Friday football spotlight: Ladue brushes off last season's struggles, starts out firing on all cylinders

{{featured_button_text}}

LADUE — Max Eastman would like to get a good night’s sleep.

But that's hard to do when your mind is stewing.

A junior left guard for the Ladue High football team’s offensive line, Eastman did not have the best time during last fall's COVID-19 truncated season for a variety of reasons. Chief among them was that the Rams went 1-4.

“It definitely puts a chip on your shoulder,” Eastman said. “Every night you go to sleep and you’re like, ‘Man, we went 1-4.’ That shouldn’t be the way it is.”

It certainly wasn’t the way Eastman envisioned his sophomore year going after he settled into a significant role on the offensive line as a freshman in 2019, when Ladue went 12-1 and made its fourth consecutive Class 4 semifinal.

In 2018, when Eastman was in eighth grade, Ladue won its first state title and its current class of seniors were freshmen. They watched up close what it took to reach that level of success and they have been chasing it ever since.

“Those guys set the example and we’re here to set the bar even higher,” senior left tackle Jack Mitchell said. “I think those groups ahead of us, my freshman year especially, made an impact on me. I want to be a leader like they were for me.”

After last season’s letdown, it would appear the Rams have found their footing. Ladue is 2-0, doubling its win total from last fall, and has tried to blow out the bulbs on the scoreboard both weeks. It beat Westminster 52-7 in Week 1 and took out Hazelwood West 59-22 last week.

As it has become one of the area’s top programs in recent years, Ladue has leaned into its offseason program as a foundation. When the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place to slow its spread knocked out offseason workouts, the Rams weren’t themselves when they did begin practicing in August.

“I think the kids realize that that’s important and not having that last year definitely impacted us and other teams,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said. “We realized that if COVID allowed us we’d be back to training in the offseason. I think our kids take a lot of pride in what we do in our offseason.”

Last season didn’t garner the results Ladue wanted, but it provided valuable experience for a team that turned over a large chunk of its roster. The Rams had a new quarterback in Beau Dolan, who is a sophomore this season. The offensive line had new pieces, too. The only way to get everyone on the line in sync is through repetitions and those were in short supply last fall.

“That was our figure-it-out year,” Eastman said. “Normally you have more than five games to figure it out so I think now we’ve figured it out and we’re working well up front together.”

Eastman and Mitchell are now in their third year anchoring the left side of the line. They are joined by senior right tackle Jadon Bowman, senior right guard George Wehrle and senior center Emerson Harrold. Because they now have so much experience together they can work off one another without having to say much at all.

“Our communication is almost to a T every time,” Mitchell said.

As the line’s play has improved, everything else on the offense has opened up and Jared Rhodes has taken full advantage.

A 5-foot-11 and 200-pound senior running back, Rhodes has rushed for a team-high seven touchdowns and ran all over Hazelwood West for 187 yards in last week’s victory. He’s been the Rams most impactful player statistically but is well aware every time he crosses the goal line he had help.

“Running the ball is getting easier and easier with the guys up front for me,” Rhodes said. “The O-line does an amazing job every practice, every game. The quarterback, the defensive side of the ball does too. We’re getting better every game.”

Ladue will face its stiffest test yet when its hosts Lindbergh (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Flyers bring a power rushing attack that’s headlined by senior running back Adam Dupont, who’s scored an area-high eight touchdowns and rushed for 413 yards.

“It’s a little bit different than what we’ve seen the first two weeks,” Tarpey said. “It’s old-school football and they do it really well. The key to stopping them is winning first down and trying to keep our offense on the field.”

Rhodes has shown he’s capable of going the distance on any touch this season. He’s one of the main pieces that Lindbergh will want to limit. But scheming to stop a player of his caliber is one thing, executing the scheme is another.

“He’s naturally strong and has great vision,” Tarpey said. “I think he’s extremely confident with the ball in his hands. He’s an extremely talented high school football player.”

And he won’t be alone. That rough and rugged offensive line is ready to keep creating creases if not full blown holes for their man to zip through. The 6-foot-4 and 265-pound Mitchell has relished the offense’s success the first two weeks and wants to keep it going.

“It’s fun. I love putting a guy in the ground. I never get sick of it,” Mitchell said. “So when we’re doing that and he’s scoring touchdowns I'm a happy camper, man.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News