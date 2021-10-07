Friday football spotlight: New coach, co-op have Winfield in midst of historic season

The summer brought reinforcements. Citing low participation and player safety, Clopton dissolved its football co-op with Elsberry after 15 years. Elsberry had 13 players that wanted a place to play. In June, Winfield agreed to form its own co-op with Elsberry and welcomed its student-athletes with open arms.

“I really appreciate Coach Spegal taking us in because if he didn’t we wouldn’t have had a program at all and I wouldn’t have got to play football this year,” junior center and linebacker Jorgen Krueger said. “I think we’ve brought in just a little bit that helped us over a hump to win some games.”

The Clopton-Elsberry co-op didn’t have as hard a time as Winfield, but it wasn’t steamrolling its schedule either. Over its final three seasons Clopton-Elsberry’s record was 9-20.

But something about the mix has worked. Winfield has more than 60 players in the program, which is as big as it’s been, maybe ever. That depth has helped the Warriors and their new-look, fast-tempo offense kick into high gear.

“We decided back in January this is what we were going to go to. These guys were an added bonus. It’s really helped us out,” Spegal said. “We play fast, but most of our concepts are simple. We are just really good at executing at our job.”