Friday football spotlight: New coach, co-op have Winfield in midst of historic season

WINFIELD — Hunter Dunn’s homecoming was hectic.
Winfield High’s student council president, Dunn spent last week knee deep in all the things that make homecoming special. He was involved in the planning that went into the parade, he ran the school assembly and then capped it off by playing both ways for the football team as Winfield beat St. Charles 70-28.
“It was a fun week, but it was a little busy,” Dunn said. “That win on Friday really was the highlight of my week.”
Wins — much less the homecoming variety — have been hard to come by at Winfield. The program’s history is one of hard luck. Since 1999 the Warriors have finished .500 or better three times. In that same span they have gone 1-9 five times and 0-10 three times, including last season.
This season, however, has been different.
Historic actually.
Winfield is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the GAC North. The Warriors have won four or more games five times this century. Their two conference wins doubled the program’s total since it joined the GAC in 2012.
Those two wins came against St. Charles West and St. Charles, which had been a combined 19-0 all-time against Winfield.
“Just winning games is fun,” said Dunn, who starts at linebacker and left guard. “We’re not used to it, but we’re starting to get that way.”
There has been a lot to adjust to this fall, but after how last season went, the Warriors just kind of rolled with it. Winfield coach Cody Spegal was hired in late July last year after the former coach resigned in the summer. Spegal had a week to prepare prior to opening preseason camp in August.
“Last year was a complete whirlwind,” Spegal said.
Spegal, 29, has always wanted to be a head coach. A 2009 Bowling Green graduate, he was a graduate assistant on staff at Northwest Missouri State for five years, then spent one year at Warrenton and landed on Ryan Nesbitt’s staff at Troy Buchanan for three seasons. He had every intention of spending a fourth season on Troy's staff, but when the job opened up at Winfield he decided to try his luck.
“They needed somebody. No time better than the present,” Spegal said. “I decided right in the middle of COVID this was a good opportunity. It’s a learning experience that first year. It’s been fun.”
After doing his best to make last season work, Spegal and his staff began to plan how they would try to turn the Warriors around in the offseason. As the players hit the weight room the coaches devised a new offense that was faster paced.
“All offseason it’s telling the kids to stay with it, I promise you good things are coming,” Spegal said. “We hit the weight room really hard. We did some spring stuff and in the summer we got in there and got our hands dirty.”
The summer brought reinforcements. Citing low participation and player safety, Clopton dissolved its football co-op with Elsberry after 15 years. Elsberry had 13 players that wanted a place to play. In June, Winfield agreed to form its own co-op with Elsberry and welcomed its student-athletes with open arms.
“I really appreciate Coach Spegal taking us in because if he didn’t we wouldn’t have had a program at all and I wouldn’t have got to play football this year,” junior center and linebacker Jorgen Krueger said. “I think we’ve brought in just a little bit that helped us over a hump to win some games.”
The Clopton-Elsberry co-op didn’t have as hard a time as Winfield, but it wasn’t steamrolling its schedule either. Over its final three seasons Clopton-Elsberry’s record was 9-20.
But something about the mix has worked. Winfield has more than 60 players in the program, which is as big as it’s been, maybe ever. That depth has helped the Warriors and their new-look, fast-tempo offense kick into high gear.
“We decided back in January this is what we were going to go to. These guys were an added bonus. It’s really helped us out,” Spegal said. “We play fast, but most of our concepts are simple. We are just really good at executing at our job.”
There were some bumps along the way during the summer as the new guys became acclimated, but now all the Warriors are on the same page. They have become something of an offensive machine.
After getting shut out twice and being held to six or fewer points four times last fall, Winfield has scored 50 or more points in all four of its wins this season. It scored a season-high 75 in Week 1 against Confluence. It hit 70 again last week versus St. Charles. It beat St. Charles West 50-0 for its first shutout since September 13, 2019, when it beat Confluence 56-0 for its lone win.
“It’s really fun,” senior receiver and defensive back Austin Carson said. “We score a lot of points and get to celebrate with the team.”
Carson has contributed as he’s caught 22 passes for 462 yards and scored nine total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Wade Ellison has passed for 1,052 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Draven Ham has rushed for 377 yards and seven touchdowns, too.
After averaging 10.8 points last season, Winfield is good for 48.8 points per game, best in the GAC North this season.
“The day I met (offensive coordinator Alex) Harrell he said, ‘If you don’t want us to score 60 you should have stopped us at 50.’ That was the mindset we have,” Krueger said. “It’s fun to score points. It’s just fun to get in the end zone and celebrate with your guys.”
There has been plenty to celebrate already at Winfield, but this team is hungry for more. The seniors on this team were freshmen in 2018 when then-senior quarterback Collin Sutton put together the best season in school history as he scored 31 touchdowns, rushed for 2,141 yards and passed for 1,328 yards and another 18 touchdowns. The Warriors went 7-4, set the school record for wins in a season and won their first two GAC North games.
“We’d seen some of that success our freshman year. We kind of got a taste of it being on JV, running scout team against those guys and getting our butts beat every day,” Dunn said. “We really kind of want to do the same thing. Now that it’s our senior year we’re really trying to go for that goal of beating their record, winning conference and get a district title maybe.”
That 2018 team wasn’t able to upend St. Charles or St. Charles West, but it did take down Warrenton for the first time ever with a 43-42 victory in overtime when Sutton scored the walk-off two-point conversion.
Winfield travels to Warrenton (2-3, 2-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. Last season Warrenton won 34-0 and was one of two teams to shut out Winfield. But that was back when Spegal was still brand new and the Elsberry boys were playing with Clopton.
This is not the same old Warriors.
“When it comes to Friday we have to show them we’re not going to be tossed around like we have in the past and take care of business,” Carson said.
With no parade to plan and assembly to run, Dunn has had plenty of time to prepare. He’s excited to see what this week brings.
“We just play to have fun and whenever we’re having fun we win games,” Dunn said.