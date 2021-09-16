Friday football spotlight: Stop the presses, Seckman can throw the ball

Senior receiver Ty Kitchen and junior receiver Anthony Westervelt have been Ruble’s go-to targets so far. Kitchen has caught six passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Westervelt has caught seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

They were crucial to Seckman’s success against Northwest. The Jaguars trailed 14-13 at halftime as the Lions bottled up the run game. Baer and his staff decided it was time to air it out.

“We came out in the second half with the mentality that we were going to throw the football,” Baer said. “Northwest is a big, physical team and they were stuffing us up a little bit and making us drive the football. We decided to put the ball over the top.”

That’s another sign of Ruble’s development as a passer. He wasn’t dumping the ball off on short routes and letting his receivers take it and go. He heaved it down field and hit his guys in the right spots.

“I had a way better game than usual passing,” Ruble said. “It felt really good. I felt a lot more confident in myself, I was way more comfortable in the pocket. I wasn’t rolling out as much. The offseason helped a lot with that because I’m way more confident when I throw the ball.”