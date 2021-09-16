Friday football spotlight: Stop the presses, Seckman can throw the ball

IMPERIAL — Matthew Zeller played an integral role in the Seckman football team accomplishing something notable last week.
Naturally no one said a word about it to him at school Monday.
A junior center for the Jaguars, there are days he wonders if his friends know how he spends his Friday nights.
“The O line doesn’t get any love,” Zeller said with a laugh. “I can probably go up to 10 of my friends and they’ll be like ‘You play football?’ ”
Oh, the Jaguars didn’t just play football last week.
They passed the ball.
Junior quarterback Cole Ruble completed 7 of 8 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns as Seckman (3-0) beat rival Northwest–Cedar Hill 41-21 last Friday. To the casual observer that isn’t all that impressive. In this day and age slinging the ball all over the yard is common. There’s a whole cottage industry built on the back of 7-on-7 showcases and camps where all the players do is throw the ball.
The forward pass has never been Seckman’s forte.
In eight games last season, his first as the starting varsity quarterback, Ruble completed 5 of 19 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Since 2010, the Jaguars have passed for three touchdowns or less in a season four times. In 2015, they set the high water mark last decade by passing for seven touchdowns, three of which came against Eureka in the playoffs.
In 2016, Seckman had three players step in at quarterback who combined to attempt 135 passes for 544 yards and three touchdowns — and 13 interceptions. They were a prime example of the old coaching adage that three things happen when you throw the ball and two of them are bad.
“I’ve always said a lot of things have to happen correctly for a pass to work,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “It’s a lot easier giving the ball to (Ruble) and letting him run up the middle.”
It’s easier because Ruble can run with the best of them. While he didn’t pass for 100 total yards as a sophomore he rushed for 1,716 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Ruble already has shown his legs are still his best asset. Against Oakville in Week 2 he rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Through three games he’s racked up 781 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
It’s natural for Ruble. He played running back all through youth football and didn’t make the switch to quarterback until arriving at Seckman as a freshman. His development as a passer was hindered entering his sophomore year because the offseason was so short and strange due to the coronavirus pandemic. This offseason the coaching staff began toying around with implementing more pass plays to make the offense less one-dimensional.
“With our single-wing offense teams know we’re trying to run the ball right at them,” Baer said. “For Cole a big emphasis during (offseason) camp was working on the footwork and delivery. It helps to have guys to deliver the ball to.”
Senior receiver Ty Kitchen and junior receiver Anthony Westervelt have been Ruble’s go-to targets so far. Kitchen has caught six passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Westervelt has caught seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
They were crucial to Seckman’s success against Northwest. The Jaguars trailed 14-13 at halftime as the Lions bottled up the run game. Baer and his staff decided it was time to air it out.
“We came out in the second half with the mentality that we were going to throw the football,” Baer said. “Northwest is a big, physical team and they were stuffing us up a little bit and making us drive the football. We decided to put the ball over the top.”
That’s another sign of Ruble’s development as a passer. He wasn’t dumping the ball off on short routes and letting his receivers take it and go. He heaved it down field and hit his guys in the right spots.
“I had a way better game than usual passing,” Ruble said. “It felt really good. I felt a lot more confident in myself, I was way more comfortable in the pocket. I wasn’t rolling out as much. The offseason helped a lot with that because I’m way more confident when I throw the ball.”
Ruble gushed about his offensive line and how well it has performed this season. The big boys up front have given him time and space more often than not so he can read the defense and find the right spot to pitch the ball. On the season Ruble has completed 14 of his 17 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns.
Even on those occasions that the defense does get past the offensive line, Ruble is capable of turning it into a positive play which can take the pressure off his linemen.
“It’s just really good to have one of those teammates because if the O line messes up he can make a play happen,” junior right tackle Zach Hudson said.
For Seckman to achieve the goals it has set for itself this fall it will need its passing game to be proficient. The Jaguars are eyeing the Suburban Conference Orange Pool championship. It’s the first time in school history Seckman is a conference title contender after being relegated to the bottom half of the old Suburban South that often included strong programs like Parkway Central, Parkway North and perennial contender Webster Groves.
Seckman will get a real measure of where it stands when it faces Hazelwood Central for the first time in school history at noon Saturday at Central.
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Hazelwood Central (3-0) is among the most historically strong programs in the area. The Jaguars know they have a good test ahead of them but it’s one they are eager to take on.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Hudson said. “We’ve been practicing and preparing really hard.”
A good showing against the Hawks would reinforce that the Jaguars have turned a corner as a program and will have to be reckoned with when the weather turns cold.
“It’s a nonconference game, but it’s a big one,” Baer said. “Hazelwood Central is big, physical and they have speed. Offensively we think we do a few things differently that they haven’t seen.”
The running game remains Seckman’s bread and butter. But if the Jaguars can do enough through the air to keep the Hawks and the rest of their opponents from overloading against the run, it will open up opportunities for the offense to score.
“I feel like it’s a good dynamic,” Zeller said. “It’s changed our offense and got us better each week. No teams were expecting us to pass this year.”
Week 4 high school football games to watch (and stream)
Kirkwood Pioneers at Ladue Rams
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Kirkwood 3-0; Ladue 3-0.
Rankings: Kirkwood, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; Ladue, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Kirkwood 48, Pattonville 0; Ladue 19, Lindbergh 13 (2OT).
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Kirkwood: Unbeaten after three games for the eighth time since 2011. Outscored its first three opponents a combined 170-26. Won 36-35 the last time it played at Ladue by outscoring the Rams 29-7 in the fourth quarter. … Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 21 of 35 passes for 365 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. He has rushed for three scores. Junior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 12 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Gio Vann Jr. has made 22 tackles. Junior linebacker Gabe Walker has 20 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Defense has 10 sacks and four fumble recoveries but has not made an interception this season.
On Ladue: Held to its lowest scoring output last week by Lindbergh after putting up 102 combined points its first two games. Lost at Kirkwood last season 20-7. ... Started the season with four consecutive home games. … As of Thursday, Ladue has not reported statistics this season.
Edwardsville Tigers at O’Fallon Panthers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Edwardsville 2-1; O’Fallon 2-1.
Rankings: Edwardsville, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; O’Fallon, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0; O’Fallon 58, Vianney 0.
Stream: NFHSnetwork.com, requires an $11 monthly subscription.
On Edwardsville: Won nine in a row against O’Fallon, including last season’s spring double-overtime thriller, 43-40. Shook off 44-17 loss to De Smet in Week 1 to beat Highland and Champaign Central. …Sophomore quarterback Jake Curry has completed 24 of 45 passes for 329 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 180 yards and three scores. Junior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Has caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, too. Senior receiver Beau Brandt has eight receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Dalton Brown has 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive end Carson Forsting has seven tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior cornerback Johnnie Robinson has two interceptions.
On O’Fallon: Bounced back from 49-2 loss to CBC to score a 58-0 win over Vianney last week. The 58 points scored is the most by the Panthers since they beat Belleville East 70-28 in 2016. … Junior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 32 of 67 passes for 373 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Junior running back Chris Caldwell has rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back DeAndre Lawrence has rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Tamarion Bivines caught nine passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Christian Joiner has caught five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack. Senior defensive lineman Tanner Hollerich has 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and two sacks. The Panthers have eight players who have combined for nine sacks. Junior linebacker Hunter Graham and sophomore defensive back Jordan Suggs have combined to make 20 tackles and two interceptions.
Timberland Wolves at Holt Indians
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Timberland 3-0; Holt 3-0
Rankings: Holt No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Timberland 41, Fort Zumwalt North 40; Holt 56, Fort Zumwalt South 7
On Timberland: Lost consecutive games against rival Holt after winning seven in a row. Last week’s win over Fort Zumwalt North made the Wolves just the second team in the state to beat the Panthers twice in the last seven seasons. Battle is the other. … Junior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 17-of-31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Has rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Jay Harris has rushed for 333 yards and seven touchdowns, five of which came in last week’s win over Fort Zumwalt North. Has caught seven passes for 102 yards. Junior receiver Travis Reeves has caught four passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Nick Turner has 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. Senior linebacker Ryken Brown has 23 tackles.
On Holt: Won its first three games of the season for the third consecutive season and just the seventh time since 1999. Has won its last two against Timberland. Has outscored its first three opponents 176-7. … Senior quarterback Cooper Brown has already set the career passing touchdown record. This season he’s passed for 588 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for two touchdowns. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 358 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has caught 13 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Alex Ginnever has caught eight passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior Kaden Moore has 22 tackles and three tackles for loss. Junior cornerback Jack Byrne has six tackles and two interceptions. As a team the Indians have up six interceptions.
Lafayette Lancers at Eureka Wildcats
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Lafayette 1-2; Eureka 2-1.
Last week: Lafayette 23, Fox 12; Hazelwood Central 25, Eureka 20.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Lafayette: Lost its last five to rival Eureka. Last win came in a 14-7 slugfest in 2016. Did not play Eureka last season due to the COVID-19 truncated schedule. … Sophomore Zae Jones has stepped in at quarterback after senior starter Brandon Keen was injured against Lindbergh in Week 2. Jones completed 10 of 21 passes for 181 yards and was intercepted twice last week against Fox. Jones has rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns prior to Keen’s injury. Senior running back Johnathan Marshall rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown against Fox. Senior receiver Matt Jones has caught 10 passes for 90 yards. … Senior defensive lineman Tommy Hagan has 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks and leads the team in all three categories. Junior linebacker Kris Kamrud has 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
On Eureka: Has won five in a row and nine of its last 11 against Lafayette. … Senior quarterback Carson Smith has completed 31 of 50 passes for 464 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed for 462 yards and five touchdowns. He’s caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Mason Meyer has caught 10 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has 32 tackles. Senior defensive back Aidan Fonke has 20 tackles and a sack. Mayer has two interceptions. The defense has six sacks.
Jefferson Blue Jays at St. Pius X Lancers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Jefferson 3-0; St. Pius X 2-1.
Rankings: Jefferson, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Jefferson 48, Herculaneum 14; St. Pius X 22, Grandview 12.
Stream: AmeritimeSports.net, requires a $10 per month subscription.
On Jefferson: Broke a two-game skid to St. Pius X last season with a 33-0 victory. Holds a 6-5 edge in the series since it began in 2012. Outscored its first three opponents 139-14. … Senior quarterback Drew Breeze has completed 26 of 39 passes for 504 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Sam Stokes has rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Will Breeze has rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Seven different players have rushed for at least one touchdown this season. Senior tight end Colton Richardson has caught seven passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Six different players have caught three or more passes. … At linebacker Richardson has 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles. At linebacker Stokes has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Defense has four interceptions and three sacks.
On St. Pius X: Won two in a row after losing to Monroe City 42-14 in Week 1. Senior quarterback Collin Smith has completed 13 of 45 passes for 180 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior Nathan Ruble has rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He’s caught a team-high five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Drew Merseal has two receptions for 22 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker Ruble has 53 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Michael Argana has made 46 tackles and one tackle for loss.