Friday football spotlight: Stop the presses, Seckman can throw the ball
IMPERIAL — Matthew Zeller played an integral role in the Seckman football team accomplishing something notable last week.

Naturally no one said a word about it to him at school Monday.

A junior center for the Jaguars, there are days he wonders if his friends know how he spends his Friday nights.

“The O line doesn’t get any love,” Zeller said with a laugh. “I can probably go up to 10 of my friends and they’ll be like ‘You play football?’ ”

Oh, the Jaguars didn’t just play football last week.

They passed the ball.

Junior quarterback Cole Ruble completed 7 of 8 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns as Seckman (3-0) beat rival Northwest–Cedar Hill 41-21 last Friday. To the casual observer that isn’t all that impressive. In this day and age slinging the ball all over the yard is common. There’s a whole cottage industry built on the back of 7-on-7 showcases and camps where all the players do is throw the ball.

The forward pass has never been Seckman’s forte.

In eight games last season, his first as the starting varsity quarterback, Ruble completed 5 of 19 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Since 2010, the Jaguars have passed for three touchdowns or less in a season four times. In 2015, they set the high water mark last decade by passing for seven touchdowns, three of which came against Eureka in the playoffs.

In 2016, Seckman had three players step in at quarterback who combined to attempt 135 passes for 544 yards and three touchdowns — and 13 interceptions. They were a prime example of the old coaching adage that three things happen when you throw the ball and two of them are bad.

“I’ve always said a lot of things have to happen correctly for a pass to work,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “It’s a lot easier giving the ball to (Ruble) and letting him run up the middle.”

It’s easier because Ruble can run with the best of them. While he didn’t pass for 100 total yards as a sophomore he rushed for 1,716 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Ruble already has shown his legs are still his best asset. Against Oakville in Week 2 he rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Through three games he’s racked up 781 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

It’s natural for Ruble. He played running back all through youth football and didn’t make the switch to quarterback until arriving at Seckman as a freshman. His development as a passer was hindered entering his sophomore year because the offseason was so short and strange due to the coronavirus pandemic. This offseason the coaching staff began toying around with implementing more pass plays to make the offense less one-dimensional.

“With our single-wing offense teams know we’re trying to run the ball right at them,” Baer said. “For Cole a big emphasis during (offseason) camp was working on the footwork and delivery. It helps to have guys to deliver the ball to.”

Senior receiver Ty Kitchen and junior receiver Anthony Westervelt have been Ruble’s go-to targets so far. Kitchen has caught six passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Westervelt has caught seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

They were crucial to Seckman’s success against Northwest. The Jaguars trailed 14-13 at halftime as the Lions bottled up the run game. Baer and his staff decided it was time to air it out.

“We came out in the second half with the mentality that we were going to throw the football,” Baer said. “Northwest is a big, physical team and they were stuffing us up a little bit and making us drive the football. We decided to put the ball over the top.”

That’s another sign of Ruble’s development as a passer. He wasn’t dumping the ball off on short routes and letting his receivers take it and go. He heaved it down field and hit his guys in the right spots.

“I had a way better game than usual passing,” Ruble said. “It felt really good. I felt a lot more confident in myself, I was way more comfortable in the pocket. I wasn’t rolling out as much. The offseason helped a lot with that because I’m way more confident when I throw the ball.”

Ruble gushed about his offensive line and how well it has performed this season. The big boys up front have given him time and space more often than not so he can read the defense and find the right spot to pitch the ball. On the season Ruble has completed 14 of his 17 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns.

Even on those occasions that the defense does get past the offensive line, Ruble is capable of turning it into a positive play which can take the pressure off his linemen.

“It’s just really good to have one of those teammates because if the O line messes up he can make a play happen,” junior right tackle Zach Hudson said.

For Seckman to achieve the goals it has set for itself this fall it will need its passing game to be proficient. The Jaguars are eyeing the Suburban Conference Orange Pool championship. It’s the first time in school history Seckman is a conference title contender after being relegated to the bottom half of the old Suburban South that often included strong programs like Parkway Central, Parkway North and perennial contender Webster Groves.

Seckman will get a real measure of where it stands when it faces Hazelwood Central for the first time in school history at noon Saturday at Central.

The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Hazelwood Central (3-0) is among the most historically strong programs in the area. The Jaguars know they have a good test ahead of them but it’s one they are eager to take on.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Hudson said. “We’ve been practicing and preparing really hard.”

A good showing against the Hawks would reinforce that the Jaguars have turned a corner as a program and will have to be reckoned with when the weather turns cold.

“It’s a nonconference game, but it’s a big one,” Baer said. “Hazelwood Central is big, physical and they have speed. Offensively we think we do a few things differently that they haven’t seen.”

The running game remains Seckman’s bread and butter. But if the Jaguars can do enough through the air to keep the Hawks and the rest of their opponents from overloading against the run, it will open up opportunities for the offense to score.

“I feel like it’s a good dynamic,” Zeller said. “It’s changed our offense and got us better each week. No teams were expecting us to pass this year.”

