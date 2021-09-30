Friday football spotlight: Waterloo's Stephens gets her kicks with the boys

WATERLOO — Aidan Morrow’s jitters disappeared during overtime.
The junior quarterback for the Waterloo High football team, Morrow is in his second season as the team’s placeholder for kicks and is well aware the importance of the job.
“I get pretty nervous doing it,” Morrow said. “Last year we played Jerseyville and we won 7-6 so that (extra point) came in handy.”
But when Waterloo took the field to attempt a 30-yard field goal last week to take the lead in overtime against Civic Memorial, Morrow was serene.
“I wasn’t that nervous holding that one,” he said. “I knew we had it. I knew it was going to go in.”
That’s because Lexi Stephens doesn’t miss.
The Bulldogs junior kicker, Stephens sprinted off the sideline, set down her tee, marked off her steps and nodded at Morrow that she was ready. Morrow gave the sign to senior center Keegan Conaway, who fired the snap to him. He caught it, leaned the ball a bit toward him as he set it and watched as Stephens booted the ball right down the middle and through the uprights to give Waterloo the lead.
Civic Memorial responded with a touchdown on its overtime possession to score a thrilling 27-24 Mississippi Valley Conference victory, but Stephens gave her team an opportunity to win. That she managed it in her fifth football game ever made it all the more amazing.
“I’d like to say I wasn’t nervous, but I definitely was. I was really, really nervous,” Stephens said with a smile. “But I heard the student section and it was the coolest feeling ever.”
The 5-foot-5 Stephens is no stranger to pressure-packed situations. The starting goalkeeper for the Waterloo girls soccer team, Stephens made 65 saves and was credited with 10 shutouts in the spring. The penalty area on the pitch is her domain and she defends it relentlessly.
“She’s a real bulldog in goal,” Waterloo football coach Dan Rose said. “She’s aggressive and you can tell she’s offended when someone kicks the ball in her direction.”
Stephens, 16, is so good because she’s been playing soccer much of her young life. It wasn’t until this summer that she gave up playing for her club team. She decided college soccer wasn’t something she wanted to pursue and was looking for new ways to spend her time.
Stephens’s mother, Sally, suggested she put her soccer skills to use as placekicker on the football team.
“It was kind of a joke at first,” Stephens said.
There was a time about 10 years ago, maybe less, that Stephens wanted to play football. Her dad, Kris, is a longtime assistant football coach at Belleville West and took a turn as the head coach at Belleville East. A much younger Stephens told her dad she wanted to play quarterback. There was just one, tiny little flaw in her plan.
“I can’t throw a ball that well,” Stephens said.
No, but turns out she’s a natural at kicking it. To satisfy her own curiosity — and just maybe to humor her mother — Stephens and her dad trekked out to a field to give this kicking thing a chance. The football field they chose was occupied, so they set up on the nearby soccer pitch.
Kris held the ball, Stephens kicked it and then they needed a moment to collect themselves. They had a long walk ahead to retrieve the ball after she crushed it.
“My dad’s jaw dropped. My jaw dropped,” Stephens said. “Neither one of was expecting it because kicking a football is so much different. We were like ‘There’s no way,’ and then we were like ‘There’s definitely a way.’ ”
Kris reached out to Belleville West grad and Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert for assistance. Seibert coached Stephens through some drills and then gave her his seal of approval.
Stephens joined Waterloo’s football team for a few days during summer practice in July and then won the placekicking job in August during the preseason. She handles field goals and extra points while junior lineman Jason Hooser takes care of kickoffs.
For some programs, having a girl at practice and on the team would be something different. Waterloo is not that program. Sophomore Kyva Meyers is learning how to long snap on the junior varsity. Janella Neary is the varsity team manager who played in the Waterloo youth football program until fifth grade. Jessica Whiteside and Krista Oliver are other girls who were in the program as kickers in the past.
“It’s not something crazy out of the ordinary for us,” Rose said. “But to have any kicker at this level is good.”
Stephens isn’t good for a girl. She’s just plain good.
Through the Bulldogs' first five games she’s hit three field goals and 14 point-after tries. In Waterloo’s 49-6 win over rival Columbia, Stephens hit all seven of her extra points. If the Bulldogs haven’t converted a PAT this season it hasn’t been because Stephens missed.
“She does her job. Easy as that,” Waterloo special teams coach Louie Aguiar said. “She puts the ball through the uprights.”
Aguiar kicked and punted for 10 years with four different teams in the National Football League, including a five-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s currently in his second stint with the Waterloo football team after taking assistant coaching positions with Seckman High and then the New York Jets under head coach Rex Ryan. Aguiar also ran his own punting and kicking camps for a decade where he coached players of all skills levels. He returned to Waterloo for the altered spring season and began working with Stephens this summer. Aguiar has been impressed with her every step of the way.
“It’s neat to see her grow in a short amount of time,” Aguiar said. “She’s done a great job and I expect her to keep doing it the rest of the season.”
While running his camps, Aguiar coached several girls. He said gender makes no difference in the kicking mechanics. There’s just one thing that’s unique when it comes to coaching girls.
“The only difference is they listen better,” Aguiar said with a smile. “Being a new kicker (Stephens) didn’t have bad habits. It’s been easy to work with her.”
Stephens made her job look easy Friday night in a pressure-packed situation. When the ball sailed through the uprights she was mobbed by her teammates as the Bulldogs celebrated. In the raw emotions of that moment Aguiar knew Stephens was unequivocally one of them.
“That’s what showed me she’s part of the team,” Aguiar said. “The whole team met her and gave her high fives. That’s when you know you’ve made it.”
Stephens never imagined football would be something she would play, much less grow to love. It’s such a different experience than anything she’s ever done athletically. That she gets to work with Aguiar every day has only made the whole thing that much more surreal.
“I have conversations with an NFL player every day and it’s insane,” Stephens said. “I don’t think I’ve fully grasped it.”
Waterloo (2-3 overall, 0-2 MVC) travels to Jerseyville (2-3, 0-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night. The Bulldogs know they have an arrow in their quiver when the get inside the red zone.
"We’re happy if we get to the 20 with the football," Rose said. "We think we have a good, solid opportunity for points."
When Stephens gave Waterloo the lead this past Friday, she had no idea she’d connected on a career-long field goal. It wasn’t until after the game she found out. Stephens was so focused on the task at hand she didn’t pay it any mind in the moment. A moment that she'll cherish forever.
“It was cool. It sucks that we lost, but it was awesome,” Stephens said. “I feel like in that moment no one expects anyone to make it whether you’re a girl or not. The fact that I am a girl and I made it puts it on top. I was really proud of myself.”