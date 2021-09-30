Friday football spotlight: Waterloo's Stephens gets her kicks with the boys

“I can’t throw a ball that well,” Stephens said.

No, but turns out she’s a natural at kicking it. To satisfy her own curiosity — and just maybe to humor her mother — Stephens and her dad trekked out to a field to give this kicking thing a chance. The football field they chose was occupied, so they set up on the nearby soccer pitch.

Kris held the ball, Stephens kicked it and then they needed a moment to collect themselves. They had a long walk ahead to retrieve the ball after she crushed it.

“My dad’s jaw dropped. My jaw dropped,” Stephens said. “Neither one of was expecting it because kicking a football is so much different. We were like ‘There’s no way,’ and then we were like ‘There’s definitely a way.’ ”

Kris reached out to Belleville West grad and Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert for assistance. Seibert coached Stephens through some drills and then gave her his seal of approval.

Stephens joined Waterloo’s football team for a few days during summer practice in July and then won the placekicking job in August during the preseason. She handles field goals and extra points while junior lineman Jason Hooser takes care of kickoffs.