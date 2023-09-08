It was a normal scene played out in cities and small towns across the country.

A parent of a St. Mary's football player sat back to watch her son perform on a picture-perfect, glorious Friday night last week in south St. Louis.

Great weather, great competition.

Friday Night Lights at its finest.

"Everything was good," said the mother, who prefers not to be identified.

Then, out of nowhere, the mood changed drastically.

The picture of Americana quickly turned into a danger zone in the blink of an eye.

Early in the fourth quarter, a free-for-all broke out in the stands at St. Mary's with youths throwing punches right and left.

"It happened quickly," she said. "All of sudden, everything went crazy."

Just as security guards and police broke up one melee, another started up.

Finally, the St. Mary's administration had enough. The game was halted for good and visiting Hazelwood East was awarded a 14-6 victory, which was the score with the game was stopped with 11 minutes and 6 seconds to play in the final period.

"I've never seen anything like it," Hazelwood East coach Bobby Cole.

The day after the game, St. Mary's officials released a statement on social media that included: "There was an altercation involving visitors that are unaffiliated with SMSSC. This behavior will not be tolerated and does not reflect the values of our school community."

On Tuesday, St. Mary's officials released on social media updated game-day procedures that said athletes were required to register attendees with no more than eight per athlete. Individuals who are not on one of the competing student-athletes guest list will not be admitted.

Unfortunately, that scenario has been all too familiar to high school football fans in the St. Louis area.

That contest was the fourth game affected by off-the-field problems the first two weeks of the season.

"It's a terrible thing when people take an opportunity from the kids," said De Smet coach John Merritt, who has been a head coach in this area for more than a decade. "A football contest is a chance for players to grow and learn. When folks in the community make it an opportunity to be about themselves, that's a big problem."

The cancellation of the final period of the Hazelwood West-St. Mary's affair last Friday was similar to an incident a week earlier.

Ritenour's game Aug. 25 at Pattonville High was stopped in the third quarter when fans in the stadium ran out in panic after someone had reportedly spied someone with a gun among the crowd.

"Somebody might, or might not, have said 'gun,' and one person started running and everybody just took off," Pattonville athletics director Jason Sellers said. "Police came to find out there was no evidence of a gun or gun fire."

Still, Pattonville administrators decided to put an end the proceedings. Pattonville awarded a 26-20 win, the score at time of the stoppage.

Last Friday, Vashon forfeited its season opener to Cardinal Ritter after an incident earlier in the day at Vashon.

The St. Louis Public Schools said in a news release that, "an altercation at Vashon," on Friday afternoon, "where threats were made ...at this time (SLPS) leaders feel the safest course of action is to postpone the game."

Vashon compiled an 8-3 record last season and was looking forward to taking on defending Class 3 state champion Ritter, which went 14-0 in 2022.

Officially, the game goes into the books as a 13-0 forfeit win for Ritter according to Missouri State High School Activities Association rules.

Also last Friday, Alton High dropped a 40-6 decision at home to Quincy in a game that was restricted to just parents and immediately family members in the wake of fights on campus earlier in the week. Alton's restrictions will continue for this week's home game against Triad.

Althoff High junior running back Dierre Hill Jr., who spent his freshman and sophomore years at Vashon, said the off-field shenanigans have to stop.

"The football players don't have anything to do with this," said Hill, who still has many friends at Vashon. "It's getting out of hand. It's taking the game away from people who really live and die for this and that's all they've got.

"We need to come together and tell everyone to leave the violence away from the game."

If this trend continues, school officials will have no choice but to restrict game attendance to just parents and close family members.

"That would be a shame, if it has to come to that," Merritt said. "You don't want it to go that far. Schools are going to have to do what they can to make sure schools are safe.

"That's why spectators have to take some responsibility."

St. Mary's has moved its Week 3 game against Waterloo to Waterloo High in Illinois.

The third week of high school football is under way and coaches and administrators are keeping their fingers crossed in hopes of a violence-free weekend.

"We just want to see our babies play football," said the St. Mary's parent.

Added Hill, "It's our game. Let us play it."