Frustration mounts as football, youth sports, remain sidelined in St. Louis County

Lutheran North football coach Carl Reed wants to know why.

Reed, like so many coaches, athletes, parents and families in St. Louis County, wants to know why the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will not allow football to be played amidst the coronavirus pandemic while other communities are forging ahead.

“It’s safe to play or it’s not,” Reed said. “If you’re saying it’s not safe to play I can accept that. But everybody in the state is playing football except St. Louis.”

On Wednesday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held a briefing in which he unveiled the new youth sports guidelines for St. Louis County. The new guidelines, which go into effect Friday, allow for low-frequency contact sports like golf, tennis and swimming to begin competitions within the region that is defined as St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County and the Metro East. No teams or athletes are allowed to compete outside of this designated region at this time.

Moderate-frequency contact sports like boys soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball and softball can play if the participants are younger than 14 years old. Participants that are 14 and over, essentially high school-aged athletes, remain unable to compete against other teams.