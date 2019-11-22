St. Mary's sophomore DeShawn Fuller (5) pulls away from the defenders for a long touchdown run in a Class 4 quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis City, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fuller exploded for a career high 254 yards and three touchdowns Friday as St. Mary’s erased a 10-point deficit to defeat Farmington 28-17 in a Class 4 football quarterfinal at Kresko-Miller Field in south St. Louis.
St. Mary’s (11-2) advanced to play host to Platte County (10-3) at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 in a Class 4 semifinal in just the second semifinal appearance in program history. The Dragons lost to eventual champion Webb City in the semifinal round in 2012.
After gaining just 364 yards rushing during the regular season, Fuller has churned up 510 yards in his last three postseason games.
“People say St. Mary’s is a passing team and can’t run the ball,” Fuller said. “Now you have to worry about the running game more than the passing game.”
Farmington (10-3) is known for running the ball, calling running plays on 92 percent of its plays this season, and it began the game with 11 successive runs resulting in a Kael Krause 24-yard field goal.
But on its fifth play from scrimmage, St. Mary’s unleashed its newfound rushing attack, as Fuller took a delayed handoff and sprinted 56 yards to give the Dragons the lead.
“(Dragons coach Corey Bethany) told me to beat aggressive linebackers, you have to press the line of scrimmage and cut under them,” Fuller said. “So I cut under them, had a secondary burst and I was gone.”
After the teams exchanged turnovers, the Knights moved the ball inside the St. Mary’s 25-yard line and surprised the Dragons by throwing a pass. With the defense suffocating the line of scrimmage, junior quarterback Kaden Files dropped a pass into the hands of Royce Harris. It was the fifth catch of the season for Harris, all for touchdowns, and gave the Knights a 10-7 lead.
Harris showed his speed on the ground on the next Farmington drive, taking a pitch on 3rd-and-21 and racing around left end 66 yards for a score. The Knights senior gained 145 yards rushing in the first half and Farmington had a 17-7 lead.
“They’re a powerful offense, they have great athletes and their scheme is hard to pick up,” St. Mary’s coach Corey Bethany said.
But the St. Mary’s offense answered 11 seconds later when senior Cam’Ron McCoy found sophomore Kevin Coleman streaking down the right sideline for an 80-yard bomb to cut the lead to 17-15.
Then, as he did two weeks ago against Affton, McCoy masterfully directed the two-minute drill. He scrambled for a first down, found Adrian Forbes on a beautiful 26-yard pass, and then handed to Fuller on a draw play for a 44-yard touchdown and a 22-17 St. Mary’s halftime lead.
“We were passing (on that drive) and Cam audibled to a zone run because I was mano-a-mano with the middle linebacker,” Fuller said. “I beat him to the gap and there was no catching me.”
The defense, led by senior Patrick Harris and sophomore Avion Bass, took it from there. After yielding 287 yards rushing in the first half, the Dragons gave up only 55 yards on the ground in the second half and forced a pair of turnovers.
“Together was the word of the week and we stayed together,” Harris said. “We make adjustments to anything a team throws at us and we’ve got the dogs.”
Not finding any room on the ground, Farmington tried to go to the air late in the fourth quarter, but Coleman picked off the pass and set up Fuller to close out the game on a powerful 14-yard touchdown run that dragged tacklers into the end zone.
“I put my shoulder pads against the safety, drove my feet and he went backwards and I went forward,” Fuller said.
St. Mary’s has now won nine straight games thanks to a physical defense and a well-balanced offense thanks in part to the emergence of Fuller.
“DeShawn runs with determination and passion, and to be able to advance, you have be able to run the ball in late November,” Bethany said.
