Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North run to seventh successive district title

O’FALLON, Mo. — Chris Futrell took full advantage of the chance to make up for lost time.
Futrell missed three games near the middle of the season, including a narrow Fort Zumwalt North win at rival Fort Zumwalt South. But he was a handful Friday as host Zumwalt North rolled to a 52-3 win to capture the Class 5 District 3 football championship.
A senior running back, Futrell rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on six carries while also adding 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery on defense.
“I just wanted to get back with the team and it wasn’t just me, it was a team effort all around,” Futrell said. “It was a statement, but I’ve got to thank my (offensive line)."
The win not only gave Zumwalt North (10-1, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) its seventh consecutive district title but also set up a battle in the state quarterfinals at Battle (8-1) next week.
While Zumwalt South received a good dose of Futrell early, he wasn’t the only one doing damage.
Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb had a second quarter score of 45 yards to help propel the Panthers to a 38-0 halftime advantage and added a third quarter score from 12 yards.
Newcomb rushed six times for 135 yards and the two scores as Zumwalt North now has won 12 in a row over South. The quarterback said this effort was a far cry from the 18-14 win North had over South Oct. 9 on the road.
“Having the guys in there this time you know can make plays makes you feel comfortable,” Newcomb said. “Everybody did their job tonight.”
North’s other scores Friday came on scoring runs of 24 and 5 yards by senior back Tyler Oakes and on a 4-yard pass from Newcomb to senior wideout Bobby Merris.
North coach Joe Bacon said he was pleased with the effort, for the most part.
“Tonight was about personnel but it was also about how we executed,” Bacon said. “We did have an insane number of flags, but aside from that, our execution was light years ahead of where it has been. You could tell we hadn’t played in three weeks. We had a little upgrade in personnel over the last time we played them. Chris is an exciting player, I’m excited to see what he can do next week.”
Fort Zumwalt South (5-6) was seeking its first district championship since 1999. The Bulldogs avoided the shutout on a 21-yard field goal by senior Jonah Cox as time expired.
Now, though, Bacon said that North’s focus shifts to a very good Battle team which beat Washington 27-7.
“That’s one of those games where we’ve got to play very, very well to have a chance and, if we do, we’ve got a shot,” Bacon said. “Nothing is going to be guaranteed because that is a team that is very comfortable playing late into the postseason. For us to come out with a win, we’re going to have to play great football and maybe catch a couple of breaks.”
