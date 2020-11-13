Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North run to seventh successive district title

“Having the guys in there this time you know can make plays makes you feel comfortable,” Newcomb said. “Everybody did their job tonight.”

North’s other scores Friday came on scoring runs of 24 and 5 yards by senior back Tyler Oakes and on a 4-yard pass from Newcomb to senior wideout Bobby Merris.

North coach Joe Bacon said he was pleased with the effort, for the most part.

“Tonight was about personnel but it was also about how we executed,” Bacon said. “We did have an insane number of flags, but aside from that, our execution was light years ahead of where it has been. You could tell we hadn’t played in three weeks. We had a little upgrade in personnel over the last time we played them. Chris is an exciting player, I’m excited to see what he can do next week.”

Fort Zumwalt South (5-6) was seeking its first district championship since 1999. The Bulldogs avoided the shutout on a 21-yard field goal by senior Jonah Cox as time expired.

Now, though, Bacon said that North’s focus shifts to a very good Battle team which beat Washington 27-7.