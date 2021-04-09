Gallagher's late kickoff return helps Highland down Civic Memorial in MVC thriller

"It's not plays or coaches that win games," Highland coach Jim Warnecke said. "It's players. This is a team sport. But Liam showed great will. That's all it was — a good football player willing his team to win."

Gallagher has done plenty of damage from his linebacker spot this season.

But he will long be remembered for his improbable kickoff return.

"We were in shock," said Highland senior tailback Logan Chandler, who rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns. "The whole sideline lit up. It was crazy, it really was."

Civic Memorial (2-2) had just tied the game on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by sophomore Breyer Arview with 40 seconds left. The Eagles, who have now lost nine in row to Highland, had a chance to go ahead but missed the extra point.

That set the stage for Gallagher to step into the hero role.

"The first thing when I saw it coming my way was, 'I'm going to drop it,' " Gallagher said. "I caught it, made a few moves, looked ahead and all I saw was a kicker. I gave him a little sauce and got it done."