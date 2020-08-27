 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Games will be played, but seeing them live will prove difficult
0 comments

Games will be played, but seeing them live will prove difficult

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Troy at Fort Zumwalt West Football

Fort Zumwalt West celebrates defeating Troy for the Class 6 District 2 championship, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

Friday night football fans won’t find their fix any time soon.

At least not in person.

Preseason area football rankings

When the high school football season officially begins Friday, most of the area will not take part. Last week, St. Louis Public Schools along with the Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Pattonville, Ritenour and Riverview Gardens school districts announced they would push football to the spring. At the end of July, the Illinois High School Association moved its football season to spring, joining 16 other state associations to take football out of its traditional season.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has maintained youth sports remain in the Phase 2 COVID-19 protocol, which limits what can be done at practice. No scrimmages or games are allowed for high frequency contact sports. Even last week’s recommendation by the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force that youth sports move into a more open Phase 3 wouldn’t clear the way for football games to be played in St. Louis County. At this time the best guess is St. Louis County schools could resume football in early October.

The games will go on elsewhere in Missouri, but you better know somebody if you’re going to catch the action.

Every school district that is hosting games has significantly reduced the number of spectators it will allow in its venues. At Pacific High, it’s 50 percent stadium capacity. At Fort Zumwalt schools, it's 25 percent capacity.

Due to these restrictions, nearly all schools are not selling tickets to the general public. Only Pacific has stated it will sell its leftover tickets to walk up spectators.

Most schools are giving priority to the families of band members, cheerleaders, dancers and players. Several schools have adopted a voucher system. Each participant will receive a certain number of vouchers to distribute among family. Those vouchers are presented at the gate and allow that person to buy admission to the game. A smaller number of vouchers will be given to the visiting team for it to distribute as it sees fit.

Northwest-Cedar Hill is eschewing vouchers for a pass list. Each participant is allowed their immediate family. The visiting team gets two people per player. If you’re not on the list, you’re not getting in.

“We’re going to be well below 50 percent capacity,” Northwest athletics director Jeff Taggart said.

Student sections will feel the pinch of these COVID-19 times. Francis Howell will not allow students who are not direct relatives of players into games at this time.

Fort Zumwalt West will allow 100 students into its home opener Friday. Seniors were allowed first crack at the tickets when they were available at the school Wednesday.

“That is a big part of the high school experience,” Fort Zumwalt West athletics director Neil Nowack said. “We wanted to get our seniors an opportunity to support their classmates.”

When the school year begins Monday, Nowack said he would like to figure out a way to try to disperse the limited student tickets in a fair way. Be it a raffle or drawing of some kind.

St. Dominic has not capped the size of its student section, but there are protocols that have to be followed. They must show their student ID, no outside guests are allowed and like all spectators they must socially distance themselves.

If you are fortunate enough to attend a game in person, be prepared to smell your own breath. Masks are required at every venue hosting a game Friday night.

Don’t plan on sitting with people who aren’t relatives. Spectators are expected to sit with their own family pods. Available seats have been marked to allow for social distancing. Nowack set up a checkerboard layout that puts three empty rows between approved seats.

“I wanted to make sure people were comfortable and no other non-family would sit near them,” Nowack said.

Be ready to be bombarded with information related to hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing. Taggart said there is signage all over Northwest’s stadium reminding folks about the protocols. There will be public address announcements.

“I taped videos for the video board,” Taggart said.

All the changes and protocols now in place are a result of how the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect daily life.

Taggart said it’s all worth it for the students.

“The main part is we’re allowed to let our kids have some normalcy and do it safely, that’s our No. 1 priority,” Taggart said. “We have our fingers crossed. Each and every day is a blessing.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports