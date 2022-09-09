Gerdine tosses five TD passes in Lutheran St. Charles' win over St. Dominic

ST. PETERS — Michael Gerdine III loves all the playmakers he has at his disposal.

In just his third varsity game, the Lutheran St. Charles sophomore quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 279 yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars' 45-3 win over St. Dominic in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association game Friday night at Lutheran.

Gerdine had 252 of those yards and four touchdowns in the first half, including the first three scores to three different receivers.

“Tonight was unreal. It felt different,” Gerdine said. “We've got a lot of weapons in the arsenal and there's really some stuff that hasn't even been seen yet, so that's amazing. I've just got to put the ball in my guys' hands and they're going to do the rest for me.”

Senior running back Allen Mitchell also had a big night for Lutheran (3-0 overall, 1-0 AAA) — which is the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and No. 1 in the Class 3 Missouri Media rankings — with three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

“It starts off in practice,” Mitchell said. “We look at film and do our studying, and we came out and dominate every day. And it showed tonight.”

The game marked the teams' first meeting since Oct. 2, 2015 — a 28-13 St. Dominic win. The Crusaders had won the last six matchups and seven of 10 this century before Friday. The Cougars' last win in the series was Oct. 5, 2007.

After two solid wins to open the season, ninth-ranked St. Dominic (2-1, 0-1) couldn't seem to find any traction against the defending Class 2 champions.

“They're a very talented team,” Crusaders coach Blake Markway said. “They're ranked where they are because they're that good, so credit to them. Their kids made some outstanding plays tonight and really played physical. We just couldn't match it this evening.”

Lutheran wasted little time jumping on the board, taking the opening kickoff and marching 65 yards in just four plays. Mitchell's 31-yard run on a pitch to the left side capped the drive to make it 7-0 just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the game.

After a defensive stop, Mitchell quickly struck again. This time, he hauled in a pass from Gerdine at the 35, turned and raced the rest of the way untouched for an 80-yard score and a 14-0 lead before the game was three minutes old.

“I was trying to come out and set the tempo for the team,” Mitchell said. “I knew that was going to be a big key coming into the game.”

Lutheran's longest series of the half was a 10-play, 72-yard drive that culminated in Kaleb Mays' 23-yard touchdown catch to stretch the Cougars' advantage to 20-0 (the PAT failed).

After a quick three-and-out by St. Dominic, Gerdine hooked up with Michael Parr Jr. for a 50-yard pass down the Lutheran sideline to make it 27-0 with 8:28 left in the first half.

The Crusaders then put together their best offensive series of the half and got on the board when Max Nash booted a 39-yard field goal to cut it to 27-3 with 2:12 remaining before halftime.

“He was an all-state kicker last year,” Markway said. “Giving him some opportunities for field goals was a bright spot in the sense that you're going to need to make those at points in the season to win big games.”

The Cougars, though, answered quickly when Gerdine tossed his fourth touchdown pass of the first half, as Mays split a pair of defenders and caught the ball in stride for a 67-yard score and a 33-3 Lutheran lead at the half. (The two-point conversion pass attempt failed).

Mitchell notched his third score of the night on a 49-yard run just under two minutes into the second half to make it a 39-3 lead after another missed two-point conversion pass.

Mitchell spent the last three years as a contributing member of the De Smet backfield, including the Class 6 champion team his freshman year, and has settled in nicely with the Cougars.

“I'm feeling great,” he said. “This is a family. I love it over here. They take care of me and I take care of them.”

Gerdine's fifth touchdown pass of the night closed out the scoring 64 seconds into the final quarter and it was a thing of beauty on the back end when Parr skied as high as he could and came down with a dynamic one-handed catch for an 18-yard touchdown.

After a tough outing Friday, the Crusaders will look to bounce back next week when they host a non-conference contest against Grandview (2-1).

“We break the season into fours and that was the end of the first quarter of the season. Every three games is a new quarter, so we went 2-1 this quarter,” Markway said. “We didn't finish the quarter the way we wanted, but, starting Monday, it's the second quarter of the season, and these first three games are behind us and we're 0-0 again.”

All eyes will be on Lutheran next Friday when the Cougars host defending Class 3 champion St. Mary's (2-0) in a battle of 2021 title teams.