Gibson helps Summit score early on way to high-octane win over Union

FENTON — Summit junior quarterback Grant Gibson got into a little trouble during the week.

"Caught watching game film in class," he admitted.

That extra preparation apparently paid off big time Friday night.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound gunslinger threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a 59-26 win over previously unbeaten Union in a Class 4 District 2 football semifinal.

Summit (10-1) won its ninth in a row and will face defending Class 3 state champion St. Mary's (8-2) in the district title game next weekend at St. Mary's.

The Falcons offense racked up 31 points in the first half against Union (10-1), which came into contest allowing an average of 13 points per contest. The Wildcats hadn't given up more than 28 points in a game this season.

"Everything was just firing on all cylinders," Gibson said. "It was the best week of practice we've had all year. Every single day after practice all the receivers stayed around working on signals and communication."

It showed.

"We came our firing," Summit coach Eric Stewart said. "I felt like we did a good job of setting the tone."

With Gibson at helm, Summit has racked up 211 points in its last four games.

"Our pre-game we were locked in," Gibson said. "I don't think I've ever been more locked in in my life."

Gibson was the starting quarterback at Fox last season during a 3-7 campaign.

He has flourished in his new environs.

Gibson set a school record for most touchdown tosses in a season when his four-score effort pushed his total to 33.

"He's a pretty special player," Stewart said. "I think it's a testament to our program that a kid like this would want to be part of this."

Gibson's family moved into the Summit school district last year. He said he enjoyed his time at Fox, where he hit on 39 of 85 passes last season for 669 and six scores.

Those numbers have skyrocketed under the Falcons high-octane offense.

Gibson, who connected on 15 of 24 passes, triggered a 21-point blitz over the first 6 minutes 47 seconds to put his team in control. He hit junior Tyler Metz on a 20-yard slant up the middle three minutes into the contest. Just two minutes later, Gibson connected with senior Javeion Tiller on a nifty 54-yard TD pass. Tiller hauled in the toss on the right sideline and cut across the field, outrunning four tacklers before rolling into the end zone.

"When he caught that I knew he was gone," Gibson said.

Tiller also caught a 76-yard TD strike in the first 48 seconds of the third quarter to push Summit's lead to 38-14.

Summit used a pick-6 from senior Kaden Wallace to compete a three-score blitz that put the Wildcats into a deep 21-0 hole.

"It was not our best night," Union coach Justin Grahl said. "When you're playing really good competition, you've got to play your best — and we didn't."

Union chopped 24-point deficit to 38-26 on a 25-yard run by Hayden Burke late in the third period.

But Gibson responded by leading his team on a pair of scoring drives to put the game away. Elijah Stevens converted on a 4-yard run before Tyrique Williams scored from 22 yards out to put the game away.

The Falcons defense also set a tone with eight sacks.

"This was all around probably our best game of the year," Gibson said.

Added Tiller, "We all have such a good connection. It started in the summer and we've just kept it going."