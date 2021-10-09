Gibson, Latimer help lift Fox to road win over Hazelwood West

HAZELWOOD — Grant Gibson and Bryce Latimer took their sibling act on the road and scored a hit Saturday for the Fox High football team.

Gibson, a sophomore, rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more. Latimer, a senior and Gibson’s older brother, rushed for a touchdown, threw for one TD and caught one of Gibson’s scoring strikes.

The duo helped lead Fox to a 69-38 victory in a Suburban Conference Red Pool game, spoiling homecoming for the Hazelwood West Wildcats.

"We've been playing together since I was like 3 (years old)," Gibson said. "We play a lot at home. Us growing up together, we've got a tight connection. It's pretty special."

The Fox win was dampened by senior running back Jack Waters getting hurt with 8 minutes and 14 seconds to play in the third quarter. Waters went up for an overthrown pass and was hit by a defender in the ribs and back area and landed with a thud.

Waters, who had a 29-yard touchdown reception and caught a two-point pass before he was injured, was taken away by an ambulance. The delay lasted about 25 minutes. Each team was given three minutes to warm up before resuming play.