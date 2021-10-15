Goal-line stand gives Seckman first win over Fox in 15 years

IMPERIAL — It was the play of a lifetime, and Seckman High senior Matthew Bonebrake made the most of it.

After Fox drove the ball to the Jaguars’ 3-yard line with 4 seconds left trailing by seven, Bonebrake came up with a game-saving pass breakup in the end zone to clinch Seckman’s 20-13 victory over its intra-district rival in a nonconference football game Friday night.

“I knew they were going to try to get it to Bryce Latimer, he was going good all night,” Bonebrake said. “So I let him get open for a few seconds, just so I can see the ball, and then I broke on the ball, hit it down, final play of the game.”

The play set off a wild celebration as the student section rushed the field. It is the first time in 15 years Seckman (6-2) beat Fox (3-5) and only the fourth time in 20 all-time meetings.

“We knew it was going to be a tough, physical football game, and it was going to come down to a couple plays, and just super proud of our boys,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said.

Fox stormed back from a 13-0 deficit to tie it early in the fourth before Seckman quarterback Cole Ruble orchestrated a clutch scoring drive.