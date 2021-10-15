Goal-line stand gives Seckman first win over Fox in 15 years

IMPERIAL — It was the play of a lifetime, and Seckman High senior Matthew Bonebrake made the most of it.
After Fox drove the ball to the Jaguars’ 3-yard line with 4 seconds left trailing by seven, Bonebrake came up with a game-saving pass breakup in the end zone to clinch Seckman’s 20-13 victory over its intra-district rival in a nonconference football game Friday night.
“I knew they were going to try to get it to Bryce Latimer, he was going good all night,” Bonebrake said. “So I let him get open for a few seconds, just so I can see the ball, and then I broke on the ball, hit it down, final play of the game.”
The play set off a wild celebration as the student section rushed the field. It is the first time in 15 years Seckman (6-2) beat Fox (3-5) and only the fourth time in 20 all-time meetings.
“We knew it was going to be a tough, physical football game, and it was going to come down to a couple plays, and just super proud of our boys,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said.
Fox stormed back from a 13-0 deficit to tie it early in the fourth before Seckman quarterback Cole Ruble orchestrated a clutch scoring drive.
The Jaguars marched 80 yards in 16 plays and took off more than eight minutes of game time. Ruble carried the ball on 12 of those plays and he found the end zone on a 3-yard run for the eventual game-winning score with 1:05 left.
“We weren’t really freaking out that much,” Ruble said. “We were in the huddle, Coach said, 'Do your job.' Do what the offense does, do what the defense does and that's what we did.”
Baer was pleased with the poise his team showed.
“We've been talking about it all year, hey we're going to get stopped,” Baer said. “We got to come back out and do our thing. We've added all these extra bells and whistles to our offense this year, and to come out and run sweep and power out of one formation on that last drive, just go back to what we do, made it even more special.”
But Cameron Underwood’s kickoff return gave the Warriors the ball at the 50, giving them life.
Grant Gibson connected with Latimer four times, eventually moving the ball to the Seckman 3. Josiah Maxwell made a touchdown saving tackle for the Jaguars on Latimer’s last catch right before Bonebrake’s deflection.
“This is our time to show some class and give them credit, they've been wonderful,” Fox coach Brent Tinker said. “They've done a great job building their program and they played hard, and I respect them a ton. It means a lot to them. It's a rivalry reborn.”
Ruble was a workhorse all game, finishing with 179 yards on 42 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Seckman began and ended the first half with touchdown drives, which sandwiched a half full of turnovers and missed opportunities.
Played in an off and on rain that was heavy at times, ball security was precarious at best.
Fox’s first three drives ended in fumbles as Jaguar defenders Will Becker, Bonebrake and Dom Medioros came up with respective recoveries, each of which set Seckman’s offense up deep in Warriors territory.
“You can't give somebody three extra possessions,” Tinker said. “The defense played great. They stood up multiple times, but you can't give that team three extra possessions and think anything besides (losing) is going to happen.”
But Seckman couldn’t take advantage. Bad snaps short-circuited the first two drives and a Jaguars fumble inside the Fox 10 and recovered by Henry Broussard ended the third drive.
Seckman followed a similar script on its two touchdown drives, namely riding Ruble’s legs.
Ruble carried the ball 11 times on Seckman’s game-opening drive that ate up nearly seven minutes of game time. The junior ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
Ruble ran it six times on the second scoring drive before finding the end zone from two yards out on his seventh carry to give Seckman a 13-0 lead at halftime.
“They were blitzing a lot,” Ruble said. “Don't focus on the blitzing backer, just, you know, do your assignment and we'll score. Do your assignment and we'll get first downs.”
Ruble had 90 yards rushing on 25 carries at the break. Meanwhile, Seckman’s defense held Fox to just 99 total yards in the first two quarters.
Fox found its offense in the third quarter. Gibson sparked the Warriors with a 31-yard run and Dom Murray scored on a 17-yard run to cut the Seckman lead to 13-6 just three minutes into the second half.
Fox tied the game with some trickery.
Gibson kept the drive alive with an 11-yard pass to Kyle Gast on a fake punt and Latimer used some misdirection to run for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game 13-all early in the fourth.
“We've been talking about this since week one, this is what we wanted,” Ruble said. “Me and Dom Medioros, every single day, when is Fox coming up, when it's Fox coming up, before the schedule came out. We wanted this.”