Goldenberg steps down as Parkway Central football coach

For the first time in 18 years the Parkway Central football program will be under new management.
Longtime coach Mark Goldenberg announced Monday morning he was stepping down as the Colts head coach.
Goldenberg, 53, said he’d been kicking around the idea of when the time would be right to step away. The coronavirus pandemic helped push him into pulling the pin.
“It got escalated by (the pandemic),” Goldenberg said. “It’s been a lot.”
Goldenberg took over the program prior to the 2003 season. In that time Parkway Central went 134-69. The Colts were 2-4 this fall during a COVID-19 ravaged season that started late and ended early with a Class 5 District 3 semifinal forfeit to Fort Zumwalt North due to quarantines within the program.
During Goldenberg’s tenure, Parkway Central twice was a state runner-up to Lee’s Summit West. The first time was in Class 4 in 2007 when the Colts went 12-2. The second time was in Class 5 in 2013 when they finished 13-2 and set a school record for wins in a season.
Parkway Central, which has been the runner-up four times, is the only team within the Parkway School District to play for a state championship.
Goldenberg teaches social studies, psychology, freshman history and media in America. He said he has not made a decision about retiring from teaching at this point.
A 1985 Parkway Central graduate, Goldenberg had no idea he’d return to coach his alma mater when he left. He didn’t even know he’d be a coach.
“When I left Central my plan was to go into business with my dad,” Goldenberg said. “The further I got away from sports the more I knew I loved it.”
Goldenberg played football, basketball and ran track for the Colts in his time. His track coach was Steve Warren, who remains in that same job.
A 400-meter runner for the Colts, his track experience helped get him into coaching. While studying for his teaching certificate at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, Goldenberg was hired as an assistant track coach at Parkway South. He was tasked with guiding the jumpers. He did that for two years.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” Goldenberg said.
He worked his way up the ranks over the years as an assistant for the football program and spent 11 seasons on longtime boys basketball coach Rick Kirby’s staff.
Goldenberg had a two-year stint at Parkway Central’s athletics director before he applied for and was hired as the football coach in 2003. He was told he couldn’t be the athletics director and the football coach. He had to choose.
“There were some days when I thought I picked the wrong one,” Goldenberg said with a chuckle. “I was too competitive to not coach.”
That competitive spirit often surfaced when Parkway Central faced archrival Parkway North, which was led for much of Goldenberg’s tenure by Bob Bunton. Bunton retired from coaching in 2018.
As Goldenberg considered stepping down he reached out to Bunton.
“We talked for a long time. People on the outside wouldn’t know how close we are,” Goldenberg said. “He was very helpful with some of his insights.”
Bunton, like Goldenberg, returned to coach at his alma mater. And neither he nor Bunton were ever shy about ribbing one another when given the chance.
“Our careers paralleled each other in that way,” Goldenberg said. “He’s way older than me, that why I look to him for all the wisdom.”
The role of a high school football coach has changed dramatically since Goldenberg was handed the keys to the program in 2003. He evolved with the job, which he said was made by the relationships he formed with the players and the coaches on his staff, some of whom coached him as a youth.
“The coaches I’ve worked with have been unbelievable and phenomenal,” Goldenberg said. “When you go to work with your best friends that’s pretty cool. It’s been awesome.”
