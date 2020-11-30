Goldenberg steps down as Parkway Central football coach

A 1985 Parkway Central graduate, Goldenberg had no idea he’d return to coach his alma mater when he left. He didn’t even know he’d be a coach.

“When I left Central my plan was to go into business with my dad,” Goldenberg said. “The further I got away from sports the more I knew I loved it.”

Goldenberg played football, basketball and ran track for the Colts in his time. His track coach was Steve Warren, who remains in that same job.

A 400-meter runner for the Colts, his track experience helped get him into coaching. While studying for his teaching certificate at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, Goldenberg was hired as an assistant track coach at Parkway South. He was tasked with guiding the jumpers. He did that for two years.

“It was definitely a learning experience,” Goldenberg said.

He worked his way up the ranks over the years as an assistant for the football program and spent 11 seasons on longtime boys basketball coach Rick Kirby’s staff.

Goldenberg had a two-year stint at Parkway Central’s athletics director before he applied for and was hired as the football coach in 2003. He was told he couldn’t be the athletics director and the football coach. He had to choose.